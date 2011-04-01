When Angelina Jolie stepped out rocking this ultra-luxe look we immediately made it our must-have style of the season. Her soft side fringe is a great compliment to her sharp features and the retro up-style is right on trend. To get this look, blow-dry your hair into bouncy curls before pinning up making sure to leave your fringe free to elegantly frame your face. Go for smoky feline eyes like Ange to complete this vintage vixen look.

