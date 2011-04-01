1 Mar 2018
Iconic Celeb Hairstyles
1.
Effortlessly chic Alexa Chung is one of the style queens responsible for bringing back the ever-so trendy dip-dye hair colour, and no one does it better! Her grown-out blunt cut bob with centre-parted fringe is now synonymous with Alexa and is a perfect compliment to her tomboy style.
2.
When Angelina Jolie stepped out rocking this ultra-luxe look we immediately made it our must-have style of the season. Her soft side fringe is a great compliment to her sharp features and the retro up-style is right on trend. To get this look, blow-dry your hair into bouncy curls before pinning up making sure to leave your fringe free to elegantly frame your face. Go for smoky feline eyes like Ange to complete this vintage vixen look.
SEE HOW TO GET ANGELINA'S HAIRSTYLE HERE
3.
Anne Hathaway has matured into one sophisticated starlet from her Princess Diary days and this style just says it all. The sleek curls create a vintage look while the centre-parting is bang on trend. Anne has opted for subtle copper streaks to add warmth to her dark locks and lend an element of depth. We think she looks fab!
4.
A mid-ponytail is a great way to glam up your look with minimal effort. Blake shows us how it’s done here with some subtle back-combing to add height and left down locks to frame her face (a look we prefer over her scraped-back signature style). We love how Blake has gone ultra-girly here with her make-up too.
5.
The centre-parting is this season’s must-have hair trend and adding a loose curl is the perfect way to add glamour to this understated look. This style is great for most hair lengths and changing your parting is a great way to update your look without breaking the bank.
SEE HOW TO CURL YOUR HAIR WITH STRAIGTNERS
6.
The ever-so elegant Carey Mulligan wowed us with this braided up-do and showed us how inventive we can be even with super short locks. Simply divide your hair with a rough parting and loosely French plait each side, join at the back in a pinned messy bun and you have Carey’s effortlessly feminine look.
7.
Cheryl Cole’s cherry red ‘do has been the IT colour of the season and has inspired women nationwide to go bold with colour. We love how Cheryl has brought bright hair back in vogue and this is the perfect look for party season.
GET PARTY HAIR!
8.
This rockabilly quiff is so striking with Christina Aguilera’s icy blonde locks and is the perfect compliment to her signature pin-up style. Christina has swept all her hair up, but if you prefer a more feminine style then team the quiff with loose waves. Either way we love this vintage look and it’s perfect for an evening occasion.
9.
Dannii Minogue has given Cheryl Cole a run for her money in the style stakes on X Factor 2010 and we just love her freshly highlighted ‘do! Swept back and pinned into low tousled bun Dannii’s look is girly but still striking and glamorous. Sparkling earrings perfectly polish her elegant look.
10.
Rocking her freshly cropped locks Emma Watson shows she’s all grown up from her wand-wielding days. Her soft feminine features are a perfect compliment to this ordinarily severe cut and the rusty blonde colour look stunning with her walnut-brown eyes! Joining the likes of Carey Mulligan and Ginnifer Goodwin, Emma shows us how you can still look feminine with ultra-short hair.
HOW TO STYLE SHORT HAIR
11.
Hair crush Florence Welch is high on our best hair list and we just love her sporting this blunt fringe in signature flame red. Going for an orange toned red lip with this ‘do is risky but because of Florence’s dusty green eyes and luminescent skin, she manages to pull it off. Don’t be afraid to go red but spend time picking the right red for your skintone and you can look as fab as Florence.
12.
Known for her contrasting brown eyes and platinum locks we love how Gwen constantly updates her signature style with edgy up-dos. Don’t be afraid to try this modern up-do – it’s not as hard as it looks. Put your hair into a side-parting and section your hair making sure to leave some strands free around your face. Plait the hair then twist into a bun and pin in place with clips. Do all of your hair like Gwen or leave the rest of your hair down for a relaxed but stylish look.
FIND OUT HOW TO WORK AN EASY PLAITED LOOK
13.
A grown-out bob is one of the chicest looks on the red carpet and shows you don’t have to sacrifice style during that growing-out, mid-length period. Like Jessica Alba here, with this simple style, focus on getting the perfect colour for you. Streaks are a great way to give your hair depth and you don’t have to go blonde, Jess uses copper and chocolate tones to make her exotic features stand out.
SEE HOW TO GET THE PERFECT BLOW-DRY
14.
High buns have made a huge comeback this year and our most memorable style comes from Kate Bosworth when she attended the Chanel Rouge Coco dinner. A look reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, to recreate yourself, pair with nothing more than glowing skin and a touch of gold on the eyes!
15.
We love natural beauty Kate Middleton’s timeless style and she has the sleek hair to match too. This bouncy look is oh-so sophisticated think Audrey Hepburn meets Princess Caroline. We can see certainly see how this English rose bagged Royal beau Prince William.
16.
Kristen Stewart has never looked so chic and we just adore the swept-back look she sported to the Welcome to the Rileys film screening. If you want to recreate this glam ‘do simply section off the front of your hair and leave while gently backcombing the sides and crown. Next, loosely comb over your front sectioned hair, pin with slides then fix with hairspray. Polish with a crimson pout and you’re hot to trot!
-
Leighton Meester is a master of striking style, but we love her working this understated up-do. Teamed with coral lips and smoky eyes, this look is oh-so 80s but Leighton’s dewy complexion and minimal blush give the look a modern twist. Lovely Leighton never fails to impress.
LEIGHTON SHARES HER HAIR SECRETS WITH INSTYLE!
18.
We love how Mary-Kate has complemented her other-worldly looks with this braid and disheveled waves. The coppery blonde tones compliment her skin tone while the plait takes this look from shaggy-chic to vintage vixen. Unkempt brows and a dewy complexion are the perfect way to complete this feminine look.
HOW-TO BRAIDED UP-DO
19.
Mila Kunis looks utterly stunning working this retro up-do and exotic smoky eye! This ultimate red carpet style and would look great whatever colour hair you have but looks particularly striking with Mila’s near black hair. Simply add drop earrings to complete this glamorous look. Stunning.
HOW-TO: EASY UP-DO
20.
We adore Nicole Richie with this dark mane and the layered fringe really makes the hazel in her eyes pop. The colour is cleverly made-up of chocolate brown and near-black streaks which stop the style from overwhelming Nicole’s delicate features. This is a bold look and as long as you get the colour right, would look great with any skintone!
21.
Mid-length hair is rarely out of fashion, and no one is more on-trend than Olivia Palermo! Ms Palermo never steps out looking anything less than impeccable and her dark chestnut locks are oh-so chic in this grown-out bob! The loose curls lend femininity and are the perfect compliment to her Parisian style.
GET THE MODERN BLOW-DRY
22.
The dip-dye look has been a favourite with celebrities in 2010 and we think Rachel Bilson did it best. A gradual fade using streaks is the modern approach and opting for a warm rather than an ash blonde will work well with darker hair like Rachel’s. The OC star always wows in the style stakes and she certainly has the ‘do to match.
-
23.
-
24.
GET THE PERFECT KINK WITH STRAIGNERS
25.
Ginnifer Goodwin just couldn’t be cuter, but we love how she’s given her look a harder edge with this dark tousled pixie cut. The chocolate brown colour looks great with her striking green eyes which need nothing more than a flick of liquid eyeliner to stand out. Rose tinted lips and blush complete this Parisian look.
-
26.
-
27.
-
28.
-
29.
30. The Best Hairstyles of 2010
30.
The Best Hairstyles of 2010
