This sexy, tousled style on Jessica Biel has all the elements of a just-stepped-off-the-beach do. Luke Hersheson, who whips many a celebrity's hair into soft waves, says "tip your head upside down and spritz with a styling spray and twist hair into a bun. Leave for an hour or while you do your make-up and then let your hair down - it should be loose and wavy. Finger through or shake and set with hairspray."