1 Mar 2018
Half Updos
1. Hair Trend 260509 Half Do Penelope Cruz
The dark locks of Penelope Cruz were secured neatly half up with a nod to the high-hair trend in Cannes. Everything was pulled sleekly off the face but without losing the lift and the rest of her hair was left full of natural-movement.
2. Hair Trend 260509 Half Do Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller's half up half down looked pretty and feminine for a charity gala this year. She pulled a large section back from a deep middle parting and the long curtain bangs are a perfect way to style an out-grown fringe.
3. Hair Trend 260509 Half Do Elle Macpherson
Without a doubt, Elle MacPherson has an enviable mane attraction and the way she pulled it up here is fabulous. Her hair has been blow-dried smoothly and then tonged to create natural-looking waves.
4. Hair Trend 260509 Half Do Hayden Panettiere
A sultry alternative to wearing hair down is this 60s-esque pull back modelled beautifully by Hayden Panettiere. The sleek waves give a polished look but it's still versatile to wear for day or night - perfect for showing off a flawless face like Hayden's or even sixties make-up.
5. Hair Trend 260509 Half Do Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon drew the top half of her hair away from the face for a look that's full of 18th century romanticism. This is definitely a tried, but not-too-hard do and works beautifully with longer hair. Make sure hair is freshly clean to get that soft, fluffy feel.
6. Hair Trend 260509 Half Do Jessica Biel
This sexy, tousled style on Jessica Biel has all the elements of a just-stepped-off-the-beach do. Luke Hersheson, who whips many a celebrity's hair into soft waves, says "tip your head upside down and spritz with a styling spray and twist hair into a bun. Leave for an hour or while you do your make-up and then let your hair down - it should be loose and wavy. Finger through or shake and set with hairspray."
7. Hair Trend 260509 Half Do Beyonce
Beyonce went for high-styling with straight strands and amplified root lift. This is a polished evening look that commands the attention and looks confident. If you have natural curls like Beyonce use a deep conditioner on towel-dried hair to help tresses into place (something by Phyto is great for thick or afro hairs) and a curl-defying blow-drying lotion. Don't forget to using a bristle brush with plenty of tension to get things straight.
