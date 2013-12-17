Hairstyles 2013

Who wins a spot in our top hairstyles of 2013? Will it be one of Jennifer Lawrence's ever-changing styles, Alexa's mid-length style or one of the swept over curled looks? These are the best celebrity haircuts, hair colours and hairstyles of 2013...

These are the hottest hairstyles for 2013. It's been hard to keep track of Jennifer Lawrence’s ever-changing do, Alexa Chung has lead the mid-lengths, Kate Middleton's been working an update on the Chelsea blow-dry while Reese Witherspoon’ made the switch from blonde to brown. All in all, 2013 has seen some major celebrity styles.

Plaited hairdos were a definite red carpet favourite for 2013 and the A-listers have showed us just how versatile they can be. While Kate Hudson and Poppy Delevingne favoured the halo braid for its whimsical charm, Olivia Palermo and Eva Mendes opted for more messed-up styles to complement a tailored look. And we've lost count of how many swept over curled dos we've seen on Miranda Kerr, Cara Delevingne and the whole model gang.



Innovation is the key when it comes to short hairstyles and 2013 has seen January Jones work a retro vibe, while Audrey Tautou’s pixie crop still couldn’t be cuter.



But there’s nothing we've loved more than a good blow dry, and whether long locks are swept to the side in tumbling curls a la everyone, framing the face like Olivia Palermo’s beautiful brunette tresses or dip-dyed Rihanna-style, 2013 is a good year for hairstyle inspiration…