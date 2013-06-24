From long to short haircuts, cropped to layered, if you're thinking of a new style, see our edit of the best haircuts of 2013 so far.

From long to short haircuts, cropped to layered, if you're after a new haircut, see our edit of the best haircuts of 2013 so far. Take a peek through these different celebrity haircuts - including Anne Hathaway, Alexa Chung and Karlie Kloss - and find a haircut to suit all hair styles, lengths, trends and textures...

It’s easy to get in a hairstyle rut, but this Summer 2013, be a little brave and get some haircut ideas from our edit of the hottest celebrity hairdos this season.

For longer haircuts, take notes from Jessica Alba’s long layered hairstyle – low-maintenance and super chic, while for medium haircuts, you can’t go wrong with a bit of Jennifer Aniston hair inspiration, or if it’s a bob haircut you’re after, Karlie Kloss is the one to copy this summer.

And for the ultimate in daring hairdos, take courage from Anne Hathaway’s now-iconic pixie crop haircut, while ex-cropper Emma Watson shows how easy it is to grow out a super short haircut into a midi bob.

Glossy and polished may be perfect for Kate Middleton – yes, the Chelsea blow-dry is still going strong, but for Summer 2013 we’re seeing a strong trend for more mussed-up, undone hairstyles - good news for your holiday hair. Front-runners of the trend include Alexa Chung with her choppy, towel-dried waves, while Zoe Saldana models the perfect beachy waves.

Whatever haircut you’re after for 2013, make sure you check out our edit of the hottest looks…