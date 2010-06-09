HAIR GETS HIGH



The high-up-top do is the glamorous update on last year's quiff. It can be as subtle or extreme as you like, just be prepared to backcomb and don't be shy of the hairspray! Rachel McAdams pulled the look off to perfection at the Sherlock Holmes premiere in Madrid, incorporating the height into her slicked-back updo. The models at Pollini wore their hair crimped and backcombed and extremely high – take your hair to such heights if you're a real fashion maverick, but we'd recommend a more subtle version of the look for day-to-day wear. This is a great way to work a fringe you're growing out.