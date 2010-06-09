1 Mar 2018
Hair Trends for Spring/Summer 2010
1. Hair trend 2010 The brave braid
THE BRAVE BRAID
Plaits and braids have become a spring/summer hairstyle staple, but we're done with the tame, skinny plaits of yesteryear and going bold with our braids for 2010. Seen on the catwalk at Alexander Wang, the models wore their loosely gathered hair plaited into a chunky rope worn over one shoulder. Where there wasn't enough hair naturally, hair pieces were added and it's a look Blake Lively and Rachel McAdams have both been wearing on the red carpet. Wear it tight and high for a stand-out look or keep it low at the neckline for a more effortless vibe.
2. Hair trend 2010 Topknot
THE TOPKNOT
The topknot is THE way to wear long hair in 2010. Go as far up your head as you dare and wear it messy like Gwyneth Paltrow or super-groomed like the girls at Marc Jacobs for a sleek evening look.
3. hair trend 2010 Hair gets high
HAIR GETS HIGH
The high-up-top do is the glamorous update on last year's quiff. It can be as subtle or extreme as you like, just be prepared to backcomb and don't be shy of the hairspray! Rachel McAdams pulled the look off to perfection at the Sherlock Holmes premiere in Madrid, incorporating the height into her slicked-back updo. The models at Pollini wore their hair crimped and backcombed and extremely high – take your hair to such heights if you're a real fashion maverick, but we'd recommend a more subtle version of the look for day-to-day wear. This is a great way to work a fringe you're growing out.
4. Hair trend 2010 Textured hair
TEXTURED HAIR
Lady GaGa and her array of wigs may not be the obvious hair inspiration for a day-to-day look, but we're loving this bold take on hair grooming for 2010. The models at Sonia Rykiel wore their hair frizzed, crimped and pinned, with the odd hair accessory thrown in for good measure. Get out your crimpers and get creative for this look, ladies!
5. Hair trend 2010 The Just-got-out-of-bed hairstyle
THE JUST-GOT-OUT-OF-BED HAIRSTYLE
The models at Just Cavalli strutted down the catwalk looking like they'd just got in from a hard night's partying. Their long tresses were worn loose, centre parted and texturised from the mid lengths down. The effect was rebellious, rock chick-esque and very wearable. This is the ideal hairstyle for Taylor Momsen and her rebel styling. Make like Momsen and the models at Just Cavalli and team this hairstyle with smudgy black eye make-up and nude lips.
6. Hair trend 2010 Ponytails
PONYTAIL
A chic ponytail is the easiest way to turn a bad hairday into a hot hairstyle. The girls at Calvin Klein's S/S show had their hair neatly pulled back into a low style, but find a height that suits you best; SJP favours a high ponytail, pulled tightly back for slick glamour.
7. hair trend 2010 Dishevelled updos
DISHEVLLED UPDOS
The theme at Chanel's S/S show was chic peasant dressing with a signature Chanel twist. The boucle jacket clad models rolled around in the hay as part of the performance and their dishevelled updos were the fitting accompaniment to the fashion. This is an easy, fuss-free way to wear your hair up. The key is to have some strands falling out of the up do, and Taylor Swift's naturally curly hair lends itself to this effortless style.
8. Hair trend 2010 Hair Accessories
HAIR ACCESSORIES
We fell in love with Alice bands last year (in part thanks to Gossip Girl's Queen B), and the hair accessory is here to stay for 2010. This year it's less about preppy bands and more about glamorous sparkle. See Diane Kruger's beaded head band and the twinkling hair gems at Dolce & Gabbana.
9. Hair trend 2010 Loose waves
LOOSE WAVES
Top hairstylist for Pantene, Sam McKight, says 'this is the hair equivalent of 'no make-up' make-up.' In other words, it's a more effortless look than all the curling we've done with ghds but the style still has a groomed feel. Wear loose waves like Leighton Meester gently tonged from the mid-lengths down, or you can make like the Versace models who had chunky widths of hair loosely tonged to create a luxurious, laidback style.
10. Hair trend 2010 The new bob
THE NEW BOB
Dannii Minogue gave us 101 ways to wear a bob on X Factor in 2009. But the ladies who are taking the traditional bob into the next decade are Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes. This year's version is softer, longer and doesn't involve hours spent blow drying your hair with a round brush for the perfect finish. Make like Alexa Chung who favours a blast-dry-and-go look or Katie Holmes who wears her long bob side-parted and with a little more groomed curl in the ends.
