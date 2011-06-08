1 Mar 2018
HAIR TREND: Top Celeb Spring Hairstyles
1. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams reinvents the Marilyn for a modern era. With vintage corkscrew curls neatly teased and side-parted, matched with coral lips and a crisp-lined feline eye, Rachel earns extra style points for this gorgeous look.
2. Sienna Miller
If there's one celeb who loves natural, tousled hair it's boho babe Sienna Miller. Giving us all a lesson in how to work lustrous, loose locks, Sienna's towel-dried tresses show off the importance of a good cut. And with laidback, natural hair seen at Derek Lam, Etro and Rodarte, this is a look we'll all be working when the heat of summer hits.
3. Lily Allen
Lily Allen worked a super cute undone up-do - very vintage-esque - for the launch of her Lucy In Disguise ready-to-wear collection. We love the teased-out tresses and side-swept fringe which really softens the look.
4. Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole worked a super cool asymmetric 'do with half her side-parted hair swept back and pinned up behind her ear, while the second section was left loose with pretty curls framing her face. Easy to try at home, simply section off hair and have a play with different effects. We'll be working this look for our holidays.
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger broke all the red carpet style rules with this 'do but it really worked. Plaiting and twisting her hair into a mussed-up lattice held in place by deliberately visible bobby pins, this 'do went down in Cannes style history.
6. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
With red as the hottest celeb hair colour of the season, style-forward Blake Lively took the plunge and tinted her trademark blonde tresses a stunning spiced shade. Wearing her new hued hair side-swept with flowing waves at the Met Ball, Blake ensured her hair made an equal statement to her dress.
7. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Grown-up ponytails are a major trend for spring summer - think Herve Leger and Roland Mouret - and Glee star Dianna Agron’s tresses were smoothly pulled back into a ultra crisp power pony. We love this minimalist look.
8. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Amy Adams worked the plait trend a treat at the Met Ball braiding the front section into the sleek up-do - very SS11 YSL.
9. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Working that stunning peekaboo Veronica Lake Silver Screen look, Diane Kruger swept her hair into a side-parting with cascading golden waves really showing off her enviable cheek-bones. Perfect red carpet hair.
10. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Rapidly becoming our one to watch in the style stakes, Emma Stone put an edgy spin on the classic up-do, pinning up waved hair and teasing out strands to give it a more laidback, mussed-up feel.
11. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
While Gwyneth Paltrow usually opts for her trademark sleek and straight tresses, we like it when she adds a hint of natural movement to her ends for a city take on beach waved hair.
12. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
As Drew and Blake reached for the red, so too did style queen Scarlett Johansson, showing off her fiery new locks at the Met Ball. Working her trademark vintage-style glamour, Scar-Jo styled her bob with soft waves, matching the warm hair tones with a glossy rose lip.
13. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Always fashion-forward, Victoria Beckham is clearly a fan of the power ponytail as seen on the spring summer runways at Herve Leger and Roland Mouret. With a glossy head and poker-straight tail, Vic's hair was absolutely immaculate. The perfect city wedding 'do.
14. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Always adventurous in the style department, Diane Kruger worked a bedhead style plait - effortlessly undone and mussed-up. One of the more unusual red carpet 'dos we've seen this year, only Diane could make this look so glamorous.
15. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Inspired by the Royal Wedding perhaps, Jessica Alba’s princess style up-do was even finished with a jewelled tiara. Soft, whispy strands at the front gave the look a dreamy, romantic feel.
16. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Natural beauty Kirsten Dunst gave her blonde tresses a slightly crimped curl at the Met Ball, adding some undone volume to her shoulder-length locks.
17. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Never afraid to try new styles, Cheryl Cole's futuristic looking volumised pony is one of our favourite looks from the X Factor judge.
18. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
The tousled bob was absolutely made for Keira Knightley and her stunning bone-structure. And while she tends to wear the 20s-inspired style in different ways, we love the pretty movement of her nonchalent waves the most.
19. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Working this season's style favourite: the “I could have done it myself” hair, Kristen Stewart showed off the back detailing on her wow-worthy Prabal Gurung dress with a quick fix knot tied at the nape of her neck and teased front strands.
20. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
We love the contrasting textures in Kristen Bell's hair. Giving the classic pony an modern edge, Kristen added extra glam with chandelier earrings.
21. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Sarah Jessica Parker’s famously curly locks were straightened and sculpted in a low rise bouffant for the Met Ball. Fab!
22. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Shiny and volumised, we love Reese Witherspoon’s straight but textured look.
23. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Avatar star Zoe Saldana went for a stunning centre-parted, low-pinned bun up-do just high enough to show off the gorgeous neckline of her dress.
24. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Long, lustrous and super sleek, Kate Hudson worked the hot summer XXL hair trend as seen at D&G as she hit the premiere of her movie Something Borrowed.
25. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Cheryl Cole never fails to wow in the hair department and this stunning 'do for a red carpet event saw the X Factor judge go for long, loose waves with a slightly raised back crown for extra volume.
26. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Pulling her long wavy tresses back into a loose bundle at the nape of her neck, Amanda Seyfried teased out the front sections to frame her face for the perfect undone up-do.
27. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
We loved Carey Mulligan in androgynous tailoring but what really made the look work was the cool-casual sweeping back of her cropped hair. Knowing exactly how to get the most from her short 'do, Carey is our go-to celeb for cropped hair inspiration.
28. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Curled yet kempt, Kick Ass star Chloe Moretz’s locks look so fresh in spirals tamed to the side.
29. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Dannii Minogue is another celeb who loves to work the versatility of her bob. Looking fabulous with her cute bouncy curls, we love it when Dannii does straight locks too.
30. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Taking inspiration from her role as Helen in Troy, Diane Kruger is a huge fan of the edgy up-do and this twisted take on the style is hair heaven.
31. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Drew Barrymore was a forerunner of the dip-dye trend and now is championing the hottest hair colour - the red tint. With spicy auburn tresses given a mussed-up wave, Drew's hair is one of our top 'dos of the year so far.
32. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Showing that the 70s are a stronger look than ever this summer, Elle Macpherson goes all out for Charlie's Angels style with ultra glossy, volumised waves.
33. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Working this season's hot fringe trend, Easy A star Emma Stone let her locks flow loose over her shoulders working that towel-dried wave as seen at Derek Lam and Anna Sui.
34. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
A far cry from those untamed Hermione Grainger tresses, Emma Watson is keen to show she's all grown-up, working her crop flat against her head in a super-slick androgynous style. High-impact eyes added to her statement look.
35. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Eva Mendes tamed bouncy curls into a side-parted low pony, letting a loose curl frame her face. Very Latin-inspired.
36. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Her Rachel hair was a global hair phenomenon, and now we have feeling Jennifer Aniston’s sleek bob will be a much-copied 'do too.
37. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Fringes are hot hair news this season and Hilary Duff went for a textured straight-cut a la Preen SS11. Fringes are the perfect way to give a tired 'do an instant update.
38. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Jennifer Lopez did big, bouncy and bold curls as for her album Love? launch party. A statement look that few could pull off, J-Lo channelled those 70s waves similar to the huge hair seen at Sonia Rykiel. We love this look.
39. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Jessica Alba never disappoints when it comes to her 'do - even on her off-duty days. We love the simplicity of her pretty flicked-out bob, which shows that a good cut is all a girl needs to have fabulous, natural hair.
40. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Effortlessly undone looking, Kirsten Dunst’s mussed-up bun with cute whispy bits is very natural - very chic!
41. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
With one side of her head tightly plaited to follow her hairline, this dramatic style gave Liv Tyler the appearance of an undercut while the rest of her luscious locks were left flowing. Futuristic-chic!
42. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
New mum Miranda Kerr showed off her stunning cheekbones by pulling her hair back into a ballet bun. The side-swept hair kept the look modern and interesting.
43. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Showing off the stunning neckline of her YSL halter top, Kylie Minogue went for a pretty coiled bun with teased out front whisps. Perfect summer hair.
44. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Lily Allen went for 60s chic at the Chanel AW11 show with a tamed but seriously volumous mini-beehive. The loose locks behind the ears add a fresh and modern touch.
45. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Working the strongest parting of the season - the centre - along with volumised healthy hair, Olivia Palermo’s tresses still have that subtle dip-dyed look making roots appear super glossy.
46. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Nicola Roberts is a fan of big, 70s hair. With a little backcombing and plenty of hairspray, Nicola's hair is volumous enough to make a chic style statement. We love it.
47. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
With her pulled back to a tidy bun, Reese Witherspoon added a slight quiff at her forehead for a premiere-worthy look.
48. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
While sleek and straight may be her hairstyle of choice, trendsetter Olivia Palermo isn't afraid to try new things and this volumous bob with back-swept front section is a must-try for elegant events this summer.
49. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Super wavy, tousled and wonderfully wild, Penelope Cruz's tresses stole the show as the actress appeared on US television. Side-sectioned and pinned to one side, the natural, woodland nymph hair channelled the stunning spring summer Rodarte look.
50. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Vanessa Hudgens did a low chignon with loose cascading waves and a soft side-swept fringe teamed with long gold earrings to add a gleaming edge to the heavy hair look.
51. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Sienna Miller's failsafe 'do is the ballerina bun and she works it to perfection in her downtime days.
52. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
When she's not working her trademark pony or chignon for the red carpet, Eva Mendes is a fan of loose and natural for her downtime look. We love the soft waves in this summer-ready look.
53. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Rihanna gave a nod to the lattice style plaits seen on the McQueen SS11 runways with her stunning XXL red braid.
54. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
Natalie Portman's Oscar winning hair channelled the classic side-swept Silver Screen waves but was given a more modern edge by her jewel-tassel earrings.
55. 50 Spring Hairstyles 060511
No hairstyles round-up would be complete without an entry from fashionista Alexa Chung. Showing that there's more than one way to style a bob, Alexa wears hers sleek, textured, waved, centre-parted and even up. The simple towel-dried tousled is our favourite though.
