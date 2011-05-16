1 Mar 2018
Hair Makeover
1. Vanessa Hudgens hair pictures
Vanessa Hudgens swapped her High School Musical tumbling tresses for a cute cropped hairstyle for her role in new movie Gimme Shelter. Debuting the shorter style at the Captain America premiere, the brunette beauty admitted: "I'm still getting used to it. Honestly, I kind of feel like a soccer mom, but we¹re going to let that go. There's nothing wrong with soccer moms, but I'm only 22!"
2. Emma Stone hair pictures
Having dyed her hair platinum blonde to play Spiderman's love interest in the upcoming movie, Emma Stone returned to her red head roots on finishing filming. Perhaps blondes don't have more fun after all.
3. Evan Rachel Wood hair pictures
Is the crop catching? Evan Rachel Wood revealed her incredible bone structure when she went for the chop and styled her hair in a pixie crop. The True Blood star added a certain edge to her look by giving it a bit of height for an evening event.
4. Chloe Sevigny hair pictures
Style siren Chloe Sevigny’s easy blonde ‘do turned brunette for the filming of TV drama Hit or Miss. We reckon the dynamic combination of the darker hue with her flawless skin could be a keeper.
5. Carey Mulligan hair
Hair trend-setter Carey Mulligan set the style bar high when she opted for a bold blonde crop. Slowly growing it out into a cute bob, Carey has gone for a complete colour-change with this cool chocolate shade.
6. Blake Lively hair
Known for her lustrous blonde locks, this spicy hue is a big step for Blake Lively and she showed off her stunning new shade with a side-swept, Veronica Lake-waved look as she hit a glamorous bash in New York.
7. Drew Barrymore hair
As fashion and beauty forward as ever, gorgeous Drew Barrymore set the trend for dip-dyed hair in 2010 and now works the latest hair trend - fiery auburn tresses a la Mulberry SS11.
8. Leona Lewis hair
While her curly blonde locks won her the X Factor back in 2006, as her career took off, Leona Lewis started smoothing out the frizz and going for sleeker, chiccer waves. A complete transformation at the beginning of 2011, saw the stunning singer go back to her natural colour, with a glossy straight-cut fringe and polker-straight locks.
9. Celebrity hair
Known for her lustrous long locks, Keira Knightley went for the chop in autumn 2010, unveiling her newly bobbed hairdo at the Chanel SS11 show in Paris Fashion Week. Showing that shorter hair can be just as versatile as long, the actress has since worn her hair in sleek and razor-sharp and soft and wavy. We love this length on Keira as it frames her petite face perfectly.
10. Celebrity hair
If there was a prize for most dramatic celeb-transformation of 2010 it would have to go to Harry Potter star Emma Watson. Shaking off that Hermione mane, Emma reached for the scissors and overnight became a budding style icon. Putting her own stamp on this dramatic Mia Farrow-esque hairstyle, Emma's delicate features compliment her uber short tresses perfectly, giving her a more mature and stylish overall look.
11. Celebrity hair
Screen siren Scarlett Johansson has gone through plenty of different 'dos in her time, but her transformation from long to bob was her most dramatic. Showing that she can still be playful with the shorter length, Scar-Jo has worn it sleek and straight and bouncy and wavy. We love it both ways on her.
12. Celebrity hair
Michelle Williams has ventured where few women dare to go - platinum and cropped! Once known for her girl-next-door Dawson's Creek straw-blonde hair, the gorgeous actress has taken her hair to it's shortest length with a cute, pixie crop. And moving into Hitchcock heroine territory, Michelle has gone for an icy platinum shade - Tippi Hedren eat your heart out!
13. Celebrity hair
InStyle's hair crush Olivia Palermo always has such sleek, glossy locks, we're beginning to wonder has a secret polishing kit in her purse. While we loved her long, flowing tresses, we must admit, we love her new mid-length 'do even more. Adding some subtle lighter shades to the ends to give the dip-dyed effect, Olivia's hair is as immaculate as her fashion style.
14. Celebrity hair
We love how Cheryl Cole has been mixing and matching her red and brown colour palette over the last year. The X Factor judge wowed us with a cherry-hued 'do at the beginning of the live X Factor 2010 shows, but has taken her tresses down into a richer brown spectrum with this high-gloss shade. Who said blondes have more fun!
15. Celebrity hair
Nicole Richie knows how to make a statement, and her newest hairstyle does exactly that. Going back to her blonde roots, Nicole moved away from her brunette boho tresses going for a mid-length, textured blonde 'do. But blonde or brunette, Nicole is one of the lucky few who can pull off both colours.
16. heidi hairmakeover
Heidi chopped off her long blonde locks in favour of a funky bob because, she explains, she gets easily 'bored' of her hairstyles. The mum-of-four showed off her new look on the Jay Leno show, and teamed it with a so-sophisticated cream pencil dress. Cute.
17. hair trend hair makeover Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere went for a dramatic haircut chopping off her long, flowing locks into a short, chin-skimming bob. And it wasn't just the length that altered drastically - the Heroes starlet lightened her rich, auburn locks to a warm blonde. Just in time for the spring season!
18. hair trends hair makeover Billie Piper
Billie Piper has gone from cute popster to sassy actress in recent years and her hair's gone through a few transformations too. Sibi Bolan, Colour Director at Daniel Hersheson Salons, gave Billie a natural, sunkissed look with the help of her signature uplighting technique. However Billie needed something a little less modern for an acting role so Sibi has recently dyed her beachy blonde tback to a deep, auburn colour.
19. Carey Mulligan Hair Make Overs
Oscar and BAFTA nominated Carey Mulligan is about to hit awards season red carpets and she's made sure that all eyes are on her with a hairstyle update. She's dyed her chestnut locks for a peroxide-blonde crop. The actress has cleverly realised that a dramatic change in hair colour requires adjustments to your make-up choices and traded her usually nude beauty look for striking red lips.
20. Mischa Barton Hair Make-Over
Mischa Barton has been sporting a luscious shade of deep chocolate brown lately but she's undergone a serious hair transformation taking her hair colour from dark and sultry to bright, beachy blonde.
21. Hair Makeover 171209 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole debuted a new never-seen-before hairstyle on this year’s X Factor. The new face of L'Oreal did away with her long hair extensions and showed off her slightly shorter but just as gorgeous locks. We like.
22. Hair Makeover 171209 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie has finally made the transformation from teen star to full on yummy-mummy after showcasing a new chic hairstyle. The happily married mum of two changed her Californian blonde locks for a hair full of glossy chocolate locks.
23. Hair Makeover 171209 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams made a dramatic entrance at the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes this week sporting a new and long blonde hairstyle. She swapped her old, curly cropped brunette ‘do which she wore to the premiere of The Time Traveller’s Wife back in August, for this new uber-glam look.
24. Hair Makeover 171209 Posh
Posh changed her usual short, sleek and not a hair out of place ‘do for a more relaxed and wavy look. Posh debuted the sweet style while passing through Heathrow airport and then at an LA Lakers basketball game afterwards.
25. Hair Makeover 171209 Leighton
Leighton Messter vamped it up for the performance of her debut single last month. The Gossip Girl changed her straight locks for full on curls and lots of volume.
26. Hair Makeover 171209 Rihanna
Always changing her style, Rihanna swapped her multi-tone, almost tiger-like hairstyle she had for Paris fashion week to an all-over auburn delight. She swept all of her hair to the side for the wow effect.
27. Hair Makeover 171209 Sarah Harding
Girls Aloud star and now movie actress, Sarah Harding, added a bit of extra length to her bright blonde locks for the St Trinians 2 premiere in London. Her usual short and punky ‘do was replaced with a more sophisticated and glam style for her red carpet appearance.
28. hair Makeover 171209 Hayden
Heroes star Hayden Panettiere showed us how to work a fringe at The Whaleman Foundation Benefit in LA last month. Hayden changed her usual side swept blonde ‘do for full on glamour with a long fringe and straightened locks.
29. Hair Makeover 231009 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker lightens up! The Sex and the City star has opted for to have some honey and caramel highlights added back in to her hair, brightening up the dark brown she was working earlier in 2009. We approve!
30. Hair Makeover 231009 Drew Barrymore
Seems like Drew Barrymore got bored of the dip-dye hairstyle she sported just a week before and has gone for the chop. At Instyle we love a celeb who is not afraid to stand out and mix up their look although we do think Drew looks super cute with a messy bob!
31. Hair Makeover 231009 Agyness DeynJessica Alba
Jessica Alba had been hitting the blonde bottle of late, but the star recently joined a host of celebs sporting red hairstyles instead. We love the new russet ‘do.
32. Hair Makeover 231009 Agyness Deyn
From bleached-blonde to ebony black – Agyness Deyn has swapped her soft, side-swept hairstyle for an edgier blunt-fringed bob. And she rocks it.
33. Hair Makeover 231009 Dannii Minogue
For the making of The X Factor 2009, Dannii Minogue emerged with a fashion-forward, blunt-fringed bob. As the series went on, she opted to soften the look with a curly side-swept bob. She can rock both looks, but we’re loving the feminine waves.
34. Jessica Alba Hair Trend Makeover
Jessica Alba has made a dramatic hair colour change going from rich chestnut brown to a cool, honey blonde shade. We loved Jessica's natural rich brunette colour, but rumour has it that the actress has undergone this hair transformation for a film role. Her tresses have been expertly shaded to give the appearance of naturally highlighted hair but her clever stylist has kept to those sun-kissed shades of soft blonde that really work with her skintone.
35. Scarlett Johansson Hair Trend Makeover
Scarlett Johansson has hit the colour charts again by going back to the dark side. It's not the most summery of shades but it certainly suits her screen siren looks she is so famous for. She spoke to InStyle about this change. "I've just gone dark and it's nowhere near my natural hair, so I have to get it coloured every three weeks. It's so boring".
Aimie Wilson, head colourist at Daniel Hersheson's celebrity-filled salon, gave us some tips on changing colour. "Character and personality as well as eye colour and dress style all make a difference when considering what shade to go for," she says. "It's great if you can take examples of colour and tone such as pictures, hair pieces, materials or anything really to capture your ideas".
36. Mischa Barton Hair Trend Makeover
Mischa has left her sunny blonde and stepped out in beautiful, super-natural brunette locks for the TV BAFTAs in London. The changeover has been gradual since last autumn but now with a newly cut fringe, the difference is distinct. Her fair, English skin loves the caramel blonde and honey brown she alters between and her fringe looks great in full-effect.
37. Katie Holmes Hair Trend Makeover
It seems like the A-listers are once more embracing the wonder of instant hair extensions. Katie Holmes shocked us all when she first went for the chop and showed off a dramatic Victoria Beckham-esque bob. The actress has since played around with many a short style, testing out everything from a face-framing blunt fringe to a chic pixie crop. But Katie surprised us all yet again when she arrived at a premiere with hubbie Tom Cruise looking like she'd just stepped off the set of Dawson's Creek. Gone was the yummy mummy bob, and back were the glossy long waves of Ms Holmes from years gone by.
38. Halle Berry Hair Trend Makeover
It wasn't long ago the Halle Berry had tumbling brunette locks but it seems the imminent summer has inspired her to take the chop and lighten up. A new bob offers a fresh new look with coppery highlights and soft, flicky waves. Christel Lundqvist, hob salons colour expert and current British Colour Technician of the Year tips us on colour changing like Halle:
"Lightening afro hair is actually very easy to do due to the texture of the hair. To re-create her softer sandalwood highlights, I would suggest opting for a creative foiling service."
39. Eva Longoria Hair Trend Makeover
Having stuck with her bob for a while now, it seems that Eva Longoria-Parker was missing her longer locks. The actress stepped into the LA hair salon of celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves (he's the man who stars such as Jessica Simpson entrust their locks to) sporting her choppy shoulder-grazing style, and emerged a while later with miraculously longer luxe waves. Although we love Eva with her bob, we've got to admit that we missed her sultry sex kitten look. On-screen persona Gabrielle Solis would most definitely approve.
40. Leighton Meester Hair Trend Makeover
Gossip Girl's lead lady has gone back to her roots! Rumour has it that Leighton was a blond long before getting the part of uptown lady Blair Waldorf but turning brunette was part of character so the blonde had to go. Now she's lightened her locks again but not too vividly, which is the the best way of shifting shades. Born in Florida, it's obvious the sandy beach blonde is a colour that works with Leighton's sunny style.
41. Mena Suvari Hair Trend Makeover
Wow what a change as Mena Suvari goes all mature and braves the change from supped-up blonde to golden brunette. It's a great shade of cappuccino brown that picks up the warm tones in her skin and makes her look oh-so demure. The cut is still sexy but gone are the fashion-y edges and in come sultry waves. She is no stranger to hair makeovers - remember the boy-shave for The Garden of Eden a few years ago - and over the years she's played with a whole spectrum of honey-toned blondes. We love this new look, which signals a more serious Mena.
42. Kelly Osbourne Hair Trend Makeover
Kelly Osbourne is a star who uses her hair as the ultimate accessory and is rarely spotted for too long with the same do. So it's not so much of a surprise to see her catapult from ebony to ivory with this new bottle-blonde crop but it's remarkably similar to her lover Luke Worrall's dusky blond cut. Whether love is in the air or Kelly simply fancied another bold change, this lady is certainly one of the best colour-and-cut chameleons around.
43. Natalie Imbruglia Hair Trend Makeover
A drastic hair change for Oz-beauty Natalie but one that's a positive switch that's more on the au naturel side of the hair fence. It's obvious the TV star prefers to make a statement with block colours and sharp cuts but last autumn's platinum blonde has quickly been switched back to her original shade of expresso brown.
A block colour like this works well with a solid cut and Natalie's fringe-that-suits is here to stay. Her hair length is still in fact a short bob but she has the A-list option of throwing in some extensions as she did for the Brit Awards. We wonder whether Natalie is on her way to long hair days again or whether she'll linger for longer with the dark bob.
44. Pixie Geldof Hair Trend Makeover
From one London Fashion Week to the next, rock-daughter Pixie Geldof has managed to switch from one end of the colour scale to the other. No change in her aptly named cut but it seems Pixie has simply ditched the black, blonde and every colour in between and gone for a grey-ish white that's almost hue-less. The choppiness in her hair cut makes this block colour work so choose your cut carefully when going for statement-making colours.
45. Hair Trend Makeover 180609 Kate Hudson
Although the summer months tend to be a time when people opt for lighter hair colours, Kate Hudson has taken the opposite tack and dyed her famously blonde locks brown. The shade is probably not so far from Kate's natural hue; it's not a dramatic chocolate brown, more a mid tone, so a great one to try if you're a blonde who wants to go for a softer shade.
46. Hair Trend Makeover 190609 Eva Green
Wow! Is all we had to say when we saw the ethereal Eva Green with this gorgeous new hair colour. Usually known for her raven locks, the one time Bond Girl has gone for a fantastic colour make-over with this rich, orange-red hue. This colour, as seen on Lily Cole, Karen Elson and Isla Fisher is uber fashionable right now, but you need to make sure you've got the right skintone to be able to carry off an orange red - if your skintone has pink undertones avoid like the plague and instead go for mahogany red hues, as seen on Julianne Moore.
47. Hair Trend Makeover 180609 Nicole Kidman
Lots of bleaching can seriously damage your hair, as Nicole Kidman has no doubt discovered. We love Nicole with her ice maiden peroxide blonde locks, but the maintenance involved must have been pretty time consuming. She's recently gone back to her natural, strawberry blonde shade. It's a softer, less dramatic look for the actress and we're guessing she's enjoying spending a lot less time in the hairdresser's chair!
48. Hair Trend Makeover 170609 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez graduated from Disney teen to grown up gal when she went from long, flowing locks to this sleek, sophisticated bob. The length is a great one to go for if you're a little scared of going for the chop - sitting just off the shoulder it's a dramatic enough change to give your look a lift, while still being long enough to tie back in a ponytail.
