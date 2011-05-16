Scarlett Johansson has hit the colour charts again by going back to the dark side. It's not the most summery of shades but it certainly suits her screen siren looks she is so famous for. She spoke to InStyle about this change. "I've just gone dark and it's nowhere near my natural hair, so I have to get it coloured every three weeks. It's so boring".

Aimie Wilson, head colourist at Daniel Hersheson's celebrity-filled salon, gave us some tips on changing colour. "Character and personality as well as eye colour and dress style all make a difference when considering what shade to go for," she says. "It's great if you can take examples of colour and tone such as pictures, hair pieces, materials or anything really to capture your ideas".