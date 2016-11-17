Hair Colours 2016: Get Inspiration For Your Dye Job From The Coolest Celebrity Shades

Hair colour ideas are ALWAYS a fun topic of conversation. We've rounded up our favourites of 2016, as well as the classics, as seen on the runways and the coolest celebrities...

Bored of your hair and not wanting to get rid of any length? Sounds like you need some new season hair colour ideas... Check out our handy guide of shade for inspo, whether you want an all-over dye, or just subtle highlights, lowlights or kind of ombre dip-dye hair.

From Jourdan Dunn's glossy chocolate brown hair to Alexa Chung's chic honey highlights, we've got classic hair colour ideas covered as well all the 2016 hair trends.

Warm brown hair colours are a strong look right now, with the A-list crowd darkening their blonde hair colours and warming up their deep browns.

As ever, Emma Stone's rich auburn red hair has been giving us serious hair envy (as well as inspo for hair colours for pale skin), as have the celebs who have been nailing blonde hair, like Michelle Williams’ cute short hair.

If you’re looking for something more dramatic, like a real post-breakup revamp — why not try a complete colour change like Reese Witherspoon and her blonde to dark brown hair transformation? It’s a pretty instant way to change up your look, just make sure you pick a shade which complements your skin tone and eye colour.

Bold colours were massive choice a few years back, mastered by rainbow-haired model Chloe Norgaard. Now, rather unexpectedly, Georgia May Jagger has switched up her #hairgoals blonde for a crazy bright orangey red.

‘Bronde’ (blondey brown or browny blonde) and the grey hair Instatrend are still going pretty strong too.

But, what hair colour would suit you? If you're a little unsure, why not opt for semi permanent dye? Just peruse our A-list hair colour chart, print out your favourite celebrity hair colour and take it to the hairdresser… Yes, it seems embarrassing but it’s the lesser of two evils if the alternative option is a hair nightmare (and the expensive aftermath).