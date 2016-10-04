Hair Accessories Got Cool: How To Do Them Right

Hair accessories aren’t just for children anymore. Though you might have thought your days of hair clips and gems were numbered, just look to the celebrity fash pack for how to wear them the grown-up way.

Alexa Chung edged up an updo with a glittery Ashley Williams ‘GIRLS’ hairclip and at Fendi models walked with blinging twist-in gems to complement their fierce cat eyeliner and glittery lip.

Though they’re totally legit to wear everyday, they’re ideal for wedding season, particularly if you don’t want to do anything too schmancy with your hair but you’d like something a bit more spruced than your usual down do.

Wedding hair accessories are a good bridal option. Take notes from Emmy Rossum and work an embellished headband, or for something more statement, try a birdcage veil like Jennifer Lawrence or vintage headpiece in the style of Carrie Bradshaw.

If it's OTT hair accessories you're looking for, check out Sarah Jessica Parker and her seriously elaborate feathered headpiece by Philip Treacy. Hair accessory pioneer Katy Perry has sported everything from floral headbands to that gold Dolce & Gabbana crown.

As Alexa proved, they can be worn more casually too, if you’re a guest — a fun Instagrammable surprise in an otherwise-tradish hairstyle. For this subtler take on the hair trend, go for jewelled clips, slides and headbands like Emma Watson, Nicole Richie, Elle Fanning and Jaime King.

They’re an easy addition to a hippyish aesthetic. Just look to Sienna Miller’s flower crown. Keep the colours muted if you don’t want anything too attention-grabbing.

Kate Middleton’s proved that headbands can still look chic, albeit in a preppy way, using one to keep her blow dried hair off her face in Canada.



Whatever look you're after, take hair ideas and inspiration from the best celebrity hair accessories…