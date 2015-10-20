Grey Hair Trend: The A-List Styles We Love

Grey hair (or silver hair) is the biggest hair trend right now. Considering the granny chic hue? Check out our pick of the best celeb hairstyles...

Grey hair (or silver hair) is the biggest hair trend right now.

Though the granny chic hue has been around for a while, with the quirkier celebs like Lady Gaga and Kelly Osbourne pioneered the trend a few years ago, it’s gone mainstream.

We started considering the option of icy grey hair after Nicole Richie’s rather statement look at the 2013 Met Ball, and since then it’s been getting more and more popular.

In 2015, we’ve seen a whole host of A-listers trialling the trend, from Cara Delevingne to Kylie Jenner. It was a hit with the model pack, who are used to working pretty out-there looks, with Jourdan Dunn amping up her look with blue grey hair for festival season.

And who’d have thought it? With premature graying seen as a genetic inconvenience up until recently, it’s possibly the result of an age where all other bold statement hues have been done… Blue, pink, red; no-one would bat an eyelid, but grey is still a seriously statement look.

Though some salons are still not dyeing clients hair grey as they think it’s ageing, most will through a repeated combination of peroxide and toner. Keep the shade bright and glossy with specialised products.

Considering the latest A-list hair colour trend? Check out our pick of the best celebrities with (dyed) grey hair…