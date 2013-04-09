1 Mar 2018
Glamorous Hairstyles
1. UPDO 1000910
Alexa Chung pulled her trademark laidback locks into a tousled up-do for the hottest party in town – the Chanel SoHo store re-opening party during New York Fashion Week.
2. Hair Up-do
At the Venice Film Festival 2010, Jessica Alba worked a dressy and super-glossy take on the topknot with face-framing strands left loose.
3. Hair Up-do
Anna Paquin had opted for carefully sculpted and very on-trend updo at the Emmy Awards 2010. The 'do was backcombed for height and given a quirky kink with an almost invisible hairband.
4. Hair Up-do
The Emmys 2010 was undeniably the most glamorous event in the TV calendar, and the stars didn't disappoint in the glam-stakes. Topping the updo chart, Heidi Klum showed off this intricately twisted hairstyle with plenty of volume.
5. Hair Up-do
Rising starlet Rose Byrne is quickly becoming one of InStyle's biggest style crushes, and she did hair-with-height to a T at the Emmys 2010. Her signature waves were tweaked and twisted to perfection, and a little volume around the root kept the look from being too polished.
6. Hair Up-do
Keri Russell had opted for a summery hairstyle at the Emmys 2010, with side-swept waves worked into a loose chignon and held in place with a pretty flower hair accessory.
7. Eva Mendes Hair Up-do
A slick high ponytail bought vintage vibes to Eva Mendes' look at The Other Guys premiere. A pretty hairpiece gave her volumous waves evening glamour.
8. Kristin Stewart Hair Up-Do
Kristen Stewart is known for her fuss-free hair looks, so this intricate up-do was a refreshing change for the Twilight star. She added an on-trend twist to the look with her mussed-up side plait.
9. Angelina Jolie Hair Trend Up-do
Angelina Jolie softened her feline eye look at the Tokyo premiere of Salt with this vintage-inspired updo, finished with a softly separated fringe.
10. Annd Kendrick Hair Trend Up-do
Red carpet beauty Anna Kendrick dazzled at the Eclipse LA premiere with this volumous updo. Some subtly teased-out waves added a modern twist to the 'do.
11. Zoe Saldana Hair Up-Do
Zoe Saldana complimented her minimalist cut-away dress with a sleek centre-parted updo at the S/S Calvin Klein presentation. Softly tonged waves added romance but kept her look clean.
12. Hair 180510 Helena Mattsson
Helena Mattsson was a sensation at the Biutiful premiere in Cannes. Her tousled blonde locks were a knockout and the red lippie was just the right way to add a little pop of colour.
13. Hair 180510 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale wore her signature look at the Biutiful premiere in Cannes and definitely looked as beautiful as ever. Kate had just the right amount of tendrils framing her face and kept the look very natural and sexy, which worked perfectly with that amazing dress.
14. Hair 180510 Imogen Poots
Soft, tousled and sexy, Imogen Poots’ hair was picture-perfect for the Chatroom premiere in Cannes. Staying on trend with beauty she teamed up her updo with a gorgeous mix of eyeshadow in a soft blue palette.
15. Hair 180510 Gemma Arterton
Gemma was as gorgeous as ever at the Prince of Persia film premiere in Cannes. She teamed her simple but very elegant updo with standout lips and a killer dress. Way to keep all eyes on her!
16. Hair 180510 Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longonria Parker is quickly becoming the queen of marvellous updos. She had us gushing with her relaxed low bun and tantalizing coral earrings. We just cant keep our eyes off her
17. Hair 180510 Eva Herzigova
Oh how we love the blinging headband and loose ends! Way to team stunning accessories with incredible hair!
18. Hair 180510 Camilla Belle
When wearing jaw-dropping earrings like these, an updo is a must. Camilla Belle wears everything well here from the jewels to the very classic and stylish hair.
19. Hair 180510 Alessandra Ambrosio
Our favourite Victoria’s Secrets model, Alessandra Ambrosio, was the definition of effortless chic at the Costume Institute Gala. Keeping long strands of hair out of her relaxed bun totally added to the look keeping it low maintenance and giving us exactly the right amount of those fab drop earrings.
20. Hair 180510 Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick opted for a loose updo at the Academy Awards. She made it work flawlessly keeping her make-up to a minimum and wearing a very pretty and flowy blush dress. All so natural yet the look was perfectly polished!
21. Cate Blanchett Hair Trends Up-do
This stunning, princess-like do is full of modern texture, twists, knots and tonal lights - could it be anymore on-trend? Celebrity hairstylist Luke Hersheson talks us through Cate's elegant creation:
"The most important thing is to make sure you have a slightly beachy texture before beginning. If you don't, nothing else will look right, so comb through some volumising mousse when your hair is wet. Dry using a diffuser, while twisting small sections around a finger. Once it's dry, use Daniel Hersheson Waving Tongs, twisting large sections around the barrel for movement."
"Side part and back comb the top section for height. Then divide the lower sections of the hair into random sections and divide each section into two smaller parts. Twist and tie each section - a bit like tying a shoe lace - while rolling the 'tied' hair back on itself and pinning along the way - let loose hairs fall out so that it isn't too perfect looking. Finally, a liberal spritz of L'Oreal Tecniart Air Fix will keep everything in place."
22. Gemma Arterton Hair Trend Updo
Gemma's updo is a tousled scrunch-up that brings her fringe and Dior gown into focus. It might look casually thrown up but there's a lot of prep-and-product involved.
Andrew John, Artistic Manager at Charles Worthington, explains how to get Gemma's high hair: "Prime the hair with volumising mousse then take different size sections of the hair and tong them for texture and volume. Loosely pull back sections while twisting and securing with grips. A little hairspray keeps everything in place so she's still intact for the after party!"
23. Amanda Seyfried Hair Trend Up-do
If you've got long locks like Mamma Mia starlet Amanda Seyfried, then you can really play around with intricate up-dos, like this gravity-defying knotted chignon that she sported to the Golden Globes. If you fancy attempting this dreamy style, then style hair sleek and straight and pin back in a low pony but creating some height at the crown and leaving a section at the front to pin back later.
To create the back, take small sections of the pony and twist, turn and loop your way back to the hair band and secure tightly with pins. Continue doing this until you have finished the pony and you can return to the front section to pin loosely over the ears. Your mane should now look as wonderful as Amanda's!
24. Sheryl Crow Hair trend Updo
Styling gets creative styling for singer Sheryl Crow. Hair needs plenty of texture for this style so blow-dry with a volumising mousse and tong hair in random directions so it doesn't look too uniform. Use a spray wax for a non-greasy, textured hold before twisting and turning. Scrape-up and pin random sections into the centre leaving a section at the front to back-comb and pin.
25. Eva Mendes Hair Trend Updo
Revlon girl Eva Mendes promoted her movie, The Spirit, in Berlin with a glamorous, Audrey-esque beehive. The height at the crown and flattering fringe gives the style its Sixties vibe. Voluminous up-dos like this are all the rage at the moment so use a volumising mousse to get root lift as you blow-dry and spritz roots with hairspray before backcombing and pinning back. Remember, the higher the better!
26. Emilia Fox Hair trend Updo
The British actress had a glamorous twist for the BAFTAs, created by Charles Worthington, who is the official hairdresser for the event’s nominees. He told InStyle the do is in two parts - straight at the roots and curly at the ends.
“I used a heat protector on Emilia's hair and blast dried it for a sleek and glossy finish. I then tonged the hair in small sections, leaving the roots straight. This gave a great texture and movement to her hair. I took the majority of the hair leaving two front sections and put this in a low bun at the side. Then backcombed the two front sections and pinned this into the bun, which gave it volume at the sides of the head”.
27. Beyonce Hair trend Updo
Beyoncé goes for a sleek, traditional beehive wrapped up on the crown of her head. It's an elegant, fuss-free style that highlights her two-tone tresses and brings out sparkly, smoky eyes and ultra-highlighted brow bone. This is a style to show off some dazzling make-up.
28. Kate Winslet Hair Trend Up-do
We're loving Kate's brighter, blonder locks that she's been sporting of late, which combined with her new super-toned bod, has made her a brand new woman. Nothing less than the ultimately chic chignon would have done for the double award winning star at the 2009 Golden Globes, and Kate was the supreme starlet with her elegant up-do and strapless gown. Kate opted for a traditional do, that was soft and sweeping at the front, with added height at the back, showing off those sparkling diamond earrings to full effect.
29. Natalie Portman Hair Trend Up-do
Nisa Iqbal at the John Frieda salon talks us through how to get Natalie's up-do:
"This is quite a casual look and is easy to achieve for most hair types. Add a volumising mousse (such as John Frieda Volume Mousse) then blast dry and smooth if your hair is straight or use a diffuser if your hair is curly. Using large tongs, curl hair starting from the back and working your way round the sides to the front. Then tip your head upside down and apply some texturising paste to add definition. Lift the back section, twist into a knot and secure with pins or hairgrips. At the front, side part the hair and loosely clip behind the ears."
30. Hayden Panettiere Hair Trend Up-do
Hayden Panettiere's hair is successfully pinned into this glamorous style for a Whaleman Foundation charity dinner. To get this look, pin the front section of your hair securely into a quiff – this is an especially good look if you're petite to add height. Then take small sections, approximately three on either side of the head, twist around and secure with a clips. The ends are then curled into ringlets using a heated tong and then pinned up, leaving the neck bare. The high hair at the front is totally on-trend so Zac Posen-esque your quiff to finish off in style.
31. Cheryl Cole Hair Trend Up-do
Cheryl Cole's hairstylist Lisa Laudat talks us through the inspiration for Cheryl's gorgeous up-do as seen on the X-Factor. "I've been inspired by the Italian screen sirens of the 1950s and 60s lately, among them the likes of Sophia Loren. So when Cheryl asked me to give her an up-do, that's where I drew my inspiration from. It's not quite as 'perfect' as those old movie stars' hair, it's a little bit more messed up to give it a modern feel." Cheryl then chose this opulent gold haircomb by jewellery designer Andy Farrow to accessorise her look. Because it's so large, it gives Cheryl's hairstyle an on-trend feel.
32. Penelope Cruz Hair Trend Up-do
Penelope Cruz goes fringe-less for the Vicky Cristina Barcelona film in Cannes with a classic, scraped-back bun. This sculptured up-do is a sleek coiffure and was popular on the catwalks this season although 3.1 Phillip Lim went for a slightly more angled and side-placed version. One of the best ways to hold hair in place is if you run soft gel into palms and scrape hair back into a ponytail. Wrap hair around the base of the pony and secure with pins all the way around. Finish with plenty of hairspray to keep it glossy and neat.
33. Kate Bosworth Hair Trend Up-do
Kate Bosworth's super sculpted up-do gave her a slightly space-age feel that matched the vibe of her shimmering Alexander McQueen dress. However gorgeous this up-do may be, it's not especially user-friendly so we'd recommend adapting it before you try it at home - rather than twisting up high, try twisting and pinning further down towards the nape of the neck for a more manageable option.
Hair needs to be really smooth before you start. Apply John Freida's Frizz Ease Style Cream and straighten the hair. Separate the hair into two sections and begin folding it upwards and around, pinning to secure the ends. For the ultimate finish, spritz some hairspray onto your hands and smooth over all flyaway hairs.
34. Glamorous Up-dos
Lily Allen dazzled at the Chanel show for Paris Fashion Week. With such a standout frock by Chanel, you would think all eyes would be on nothing but the dress. But Lily made us spoilt for choice over where to cast our eyes, with this beehive updo teamed with her sweeping side fringe to give it the personal Lily touch. She even matched her sparkly hair clip to the dress, making her look a million dollars.
35. Glamorous Up-dos
We love everything about Mischa Barton's look here, most of all her luscious locks. This chocolate-brown hair colour and movie star-red dress, complete with matching lipstick were the perfect combination for out and out glamour. Mischa sported this quiffed updo whilst filming The Beautiful Life in New York. The title is very fitting; this is an utterly gorgeous look on Mischa.
36. Glamorous Up-dos
The 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in LA is all about glitz and making a statement, and boy did Hayden Panettiere do just that. This sophisticated twisted hairstyle provides the finishing touch to Hayden's all-out Hollywood glamour look.
37. Glamorous Up-dos
Cheryl Cole never fails to wow us when it comes to hairstyles, and this updo at the X Factor auditions was no exception. Even when her voluminous locks are swept up and off her face we're still talking about her hair! This twisted-back bun is the perfect style to complete her demure outfit.
38. Glamorous Up-dos
Vanessa Hudgens wore this chic updo at the Oscars, but kept a youthful look by leaving the finish a little dishevelled with curled tendrils framing her face. Her hairstyle was just what was needed to show off her beautiful backless dress.
39. Glamorous Up-dos
Freida Pinto brought Hollywood and Bollywood style to the Oscars. This intricate hairstyle makes the most of her mirror-shiny hair.
40. Glamorous Up-dos
With an attention-grabbing dress like this, simple hair, accessories and make-up are key. Kimberley Walsh wowed us with this corsage gown at the Pride of Britain Awards. Her hair is the perfect choice to accentuate her English rose features and let the dress do the talking.
41. Glamorous Up-dos
Sienna Miller looked every inch the modern movie star at The British Independent Film Awards. This hairstyle is perfect for showing off those fabulous statement Swarovski earrings.
42. Glamorous Up-dos
We're falling in love with this Katherine Jenkins style. The songstress chose an elegant black dress for the Pride of Britain Awards and teamed it with a back-combed beehive style updo. The epitome of modern elegance.
43. Hair 161009 Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado scrapes back her glossy black locks in to a tight up-do for sexy senorita appeal. The key to this sharp look is a defined middle parting, low bun finish and lots of fixing-hold hairspray.
