This stunning, princess-like do is full of modern texture, twists, knots and tonal lights - could it be anymore on-trend? Celebrity hairstylist Luke Hersheson talks us through Cate's elegant creation:

"The most important thing is to make sure you have a slightly beachy texture before beginning. If you don't, nothing else will look right, so comb through some volumising mousse when your hair is wet. Dry using a diffuser, while twisting small sections around a finger. Once it's dry, use Daniel Hersheson Waving Tongs, twisting large sections around the barrel for movement."



"Side part and back comb the top section for height. Then divide the lower sections of the hair into random sections and divide each section into two smaller parts. Twist and tie each section - a bit like tying a shoe lace - while rolling the 'tied' hair back on itself and pinning along the way - let loose hairs fall out so that it isn't too perfect looking. Finally, a liberal spritz of L'Oreal Tecniart Air Fix will keep everything in place."