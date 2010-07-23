1 Mar 2018
Get The Look: Celeb Summer Hair
1. Kristen Stewart
Undone updo
Updos can easily look too preened and polished, so for an edgier summer-perfect take, add plenty of texture to the style. A well-placed plait, like Kristen Stewart sported at the New York premiere of Twlight: Eclipse, will add a care-free and on-trend vibe to the look. Before drying apply Shu Uemera’s Tasai Cream through the lengths of the hair to boost body, and dry roughly. Then, french plait a large section towards the nape of the neck, pin in place and tightly twist the remaining lengths into a bun. To finish, pull random strands loose; the more undone the better.
2. Leighton Meester
Red carpet curls
To create pretty, loose ringlets like Leighton Meester’s, apply some Kerastase Oleo Curl Creme to towel dried hair and diffuse while scrunching all the time, but try not to handle the hair too much. Once dry, pull the curls loose, and to find a version that suits you, experiment with pulling sections of hair back to create a half up, half down style. Finish with a little serum and fine mist hairspray.
3. Alexa Chung
Side-swept fringe
According to Josh Wood, who styles Elle Macpherson’s hair, ‘slicking back bangs this summer isn’t just practical, but on-trend too’. Matthew Williamson’s models were sent down the runway with the look, and Alexa Chung makes her hair evening-ready by doing the very same. To achieve the look, slick Oribe’s Gold Pomade through your fringe after brushing it back into the main body of the hair. The product is lightweight, but provides great hold and prevents frizz.
4. Blake Lively
Beachy waves
This season’s vogue is for fuss-free and undone hair, think tousled, fresh-off-the-beach locks a la Blake Lively. To achieve the look if you have natural waves, begin by spritzing roots with Got2b Gel Fixing Spray, then rough-dry hair upside down, scrunching sections as you go. Let hair finish drying naturally, then with just a touch of Got2b’s beach matt paste on your finger tips, tousle individual sections for a real surfer girl vibe.
5. Diane Kruger
Sexy red carpet volume
For a luxe night out look, take hair big and bold. Hair pro Chris McMillan recommends applying a volumising mousse when styling like Mark Hill’s Va Va Voom Blow Dry Mousse. Next apply hairspray to the crown, for more glam volume, and add waves by twisting mid-lengths over a round bristle brush and blasting with heat.
6. Kate Bosworth
Sunny locks
Summer is the perfect time to lighten up. Highlights around the face are great for those who don’t want heavy upkeep, as that’s where the sun naturally hits, so they won’t have too faux an effect when growing out. To maintain your colour use John Frieda’s Sheer Blonde Boost Mousse after washing, it’ll also give a thickened and glossier appearance to the hair.
7. Naomi Watts
Super-sleek
Naomi Watts looked uber groomed when she worked this look at the Salt premiere. Hairstylist-to-the-stars Robert Vetica created the striking new style for her, and revealed how he created such a perfect finish: ‘after I blow dried the hair and shaped it, I used Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray for an added boost of shine when she appeared in the spotlight’.
8. Vanessa Hudgens
Long and luscious
Long loose locks are a timeless summer style, but the sun, sea, and colouring can leave hair dry and brittle, so to keep it in tip-top condition use an overnight restorative mask like Ojon's.
9. Emma Watson
Over-the-shoulder plait
Plaits are back in a big way for summer and a loose, side-swept version makes a great off-duty look. For an effortless style like Emma Watson worked at Glasto, it’s best to work with hair that’s not perfectly clean, ideally day old. Begin by smoothing hair down with just a little L'Oreal Professionnel Smooth Essence Cream, then plait from just above the collarbone and secure leaving a few inches loose.
10. Sienna Miller
The baby bouffant
For a modern take on the swinging 60s bouffant, apply Fekkai’s Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel to the roots before lightly backcombing hair across the crown. Pull hair into a low ponytail, et voila, effortless evening hair!
11. Kirsten Dunst
Wash-and-go waves
Sun-drying your hair can create stunning natural waves and promote highlights, just as long as you remember to frizz-proof before hand! Avon’s Lotus Shield smoothes hair from the root to prevent uneven texture; just spritz liberally post-shower, comb through and let the sun work its magic for fuss-free locks a la Kirsten Dunst.
