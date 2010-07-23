Undone updo

Updos can easily look too preened and polished, so for an edgier summer-perfect take, add plenty of texture to the style. A well-placed plait, like Kristen Stewart sported at the New York premiere of Twlight: Eclipse, will add a care-free and on-trend vibe to the look. Before drying apply Shu Uemera’s Tasai Cream through the lengths of the hair to boost body, and dry roughly. Then, french plait a large section towards the nape of the neck, pin in place and tightly twist the remaining lengths into a bun. To finish, pull random strands loose; the more undone the better.