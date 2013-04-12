1 Mar 2018
Fringe Hairstyles
1. Kate Moss Fringe Hair Trend
Never one to shy away from a hair makeover (remember that bold pixie crop she cut sported in 2001?), Kate Moss has had a wispy fringe cut into her fine blonde locks. The supermodel, who unveiled her new look at the launch of Brian Ferry’s latest album release, chose an eye-skimming fringe that perfectly complements her tousled tresses and rock & roll style. We expect that hairdressers all over Britain will be cutting fringes this season!
2. FRINGES Gwen
Formerly the Queen of the Quiff on the red carpet, Gwen Stefani has recently taken her locks sleek and short with a new fringe to match. Blending her bangs into the cut with some face-flattering layers, her look gives the bob a contemporary twist.
3. FRINGES Sienna
After working long layered waves for a while, Sienna opted back in on the fringe trend for the Matthew Willamson Belvedere Vodka Party. She showed off her new style with a simple updo, letting just a few wisps fall loose around her face. We love.
4. FRINGE Michelle
We’re loving the new crop Michelle Williams debuted at Cannes 2010. Her sweeping fringe softens the look perfectly, with a little choppy layering and beach blonde tones helping to keep things feminine.
5. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's cowlick fringe is just too glamorous. Worn with smoky eye make-up and that sultry stare there's nothing cutsey about these bangs.
6. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Lea Michele
Glee's Lea Michelle went for a seriously foxy look with her long, almost in her eyes fringe. Worn with glossy, chocolate-brown locks this is a glamorous fringed hairstyle worthy of a Hollywood starlet.
7. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin worked a softly side-swept fringe with her half-up-half-down do – the relaxed look was the ideal compliment to her edgy Alexander McQueen digital print cocktail dress.
8. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard was a quirky French beauty with her twisted updo and short, segmented fringe. However the actress wasn't brave enough to actually have a fringe cut – instead the lengths of her hair have been pinned over her forehead to give the illusion of a fringe.
9. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott's grown-out fringe is the perfect length to side-sweep for a 60s-inspired beehive look. If you're trying this look at home be sure to spritz on plenty of hairspray to keep it all in place!
10. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Jameela Jamil
T4 presenter Jameela Jamil harked back to a 40s vintage hairstyle with this short, blunt-cut fringe. She gave the look an up-to-date twist by teaming it with loosely waved locks. She did the same with her make-up look, choosing classic 40s-style flicked eyeliner but teamed it with brown-red lipstick rather than the traditional pillarbox-red.
11. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe's thick, choppy fringe has a 70s hippy chick vibe and the loose, natural style suits the model's easygoing beauty perfectly.
12. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson cemented her rock chick status with a gleaming mane of jet black hair and a face-framing fringe. Teamed with nude lips and lashings of eyeliner, her lengthy bangs ensured the focus was firmly on her eyes.
13. 191109 hairstyles fringe hayden pannetiere
Hayden Panettiere joined the list of celebs to have a fringe with this strong, edgy style. The blunt-cut bangs were slightly cut into for a flattering finish.
14. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens has a girly, relaxed look and her fringe fits with her style perfectly. No blunt bangs here! She teamed her honey-hued beachy waves with an equally relaxed fringe, emphasising her heart-shaped face.
15. Fringes 061009 Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook turned heads at the Pride of Britain Awards when she showed off a fantastic, elegant side-swept fringe. It's a keeper - we love it!
16. Gemma Arterton Fringe Hair Trend
Gemma Arterton's classic cute bob has grown out but she's kept her signature fringe that always looks hot. For the Empire Film Awards she pumped up the volume and went for wonder waves with her fringe peeping through and slicked to the side. Gemma's fringe is quite bold and chunky but the uneven ends soften it down and give it a trendy feel, especially when flicked sideways.
17. Jennifer Lopez Fringe Hair Trend
Jennifer Lopez looked glam post-pregnancy as she brushed shoulders with Kate Moss at the Topshop New York store opening. The star know that a long, shaggy fringe is the ticket to a hair-update and is ideal for long, straight hair with a fine texture. To get this look, use a small dollop of straightening balm between the fingers and pull the hair strands as you rake through. Position your fringe as you want it - leaving some gaps like Jennifer - and spritz with a light hairspray.
18. Jessica Alba Fringe Hair Trend
Jessica Alba recently went through a tress-transformation by turning her choco-brown locks into a lush, honey-toned shade with a flattering curtain fringe. Her longer-than-a-long-bob cut is minimal maintenance for straight hair and for wave girls, a few light layers through the ends will add a touch of manageability and bounce.
19. Paris Hilton Fringe Hair Trend
It seems the party princess has ditched the extensions and gone for natural lengths in a classic short bob and fringe. Her hair looks in great condition thanks to the strong butter blonde hue and the blow-dried fringe. The height at the crown adds a touch of Dallas into the mix – very on-trend!
Get super root lift like Paris by blow-drying with a round brush while pulling up and back with some tension. Finish with some glossing spray but if you have fine hair, experts say you should spray the air and walk into it to minimise greasiness.
20. Reese Witherspoon Fringe Hair Trend
When Reese Witherspoon is centre stage, her stylist adds oomph to her locks by weaving in extensions so subtle, they are hardly noticeable. The blow-dry is glamorous and wavy and the fringe is soft and manageable for a relaxed but sophisticated look. A good blow-dry cream or spray is essential for this look as well as a bristled round brush. Ensure to pull hair firmly around the brush and using a nozzle facing downwards is the essential part for getting smooth and glossy hair.
21. Selma Blair Fringe Hair Trend
She’s gone for short and blunt, Louise Brooks bobs in the past but this slightly longer length with casual ends makes Selma look so sophisticated and demure. The fringe is strong and modern and jazzes up the otherwise simple hair cut and her deep ebony-black shade continues to work with her style and personality. If you like this style, try getting a few feathered layers into the ends of your cut for added movement and a deep fringe starting quite high back like Selma’s is more statement-making than a shallow one.
22. Helena Christensen Hair Trend Fringe
Helena Christensen sports a heavy side-swept fringe with her ultra-glossy brunette locks - a stylish solution for those times when you're really due for a trim but haven't had time to fit one in. Simply swish your bangs to one side until you can make it to the hairdresser!
23. Claudia Schiffer Hair Trend Fringe
Claudia's long glossy tresses were swinging with a seventies vibe for some time thanks to her middle parting but the bangs are back and she looks hot. Getting a fringe is a great way to quickly update and especially good for whipping away a few years. Claudia's full, block fringe works well with long straight hair and a few feathery flicks to the ends soften the look.
24. Mischa Barton Hair Trend Fringe
Hippie-esque Mischa toys on and off with bangs and face-framing lengths but now shows off newly browned locks with a freshly cut fringe in time for summer parties. Heavier bangs like this shorten long faces but make sure they are brow-skimming like Mischa’s and not any shorter as they will just ride up and be less manageable, especially if you have a natural kink in hair.
25. Kate Moss Hair Trend Fringe
Kate Moss's fringe was the one that sparked a thousand copies because as we all know, where Kate Moss goes the fashion-hungry follow. It's a heavy, only just out of her eyes length and ever so sultry. The inspiration for this fringe is very much a 70's, Marianne Faithful rock chick look.
26. Olga Kurylenko Hair Trend Fringe
Gorgeous new Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko works a fringe to full advantage. Pictured here on her exclusive photo shoot for InStyle, Olga's soft brown fringe complements her messy up-do and emphasizes those sexy cat eyes. This is a great fringe for kinked hair as the frayed ends help to twizzle and curl strands naturally.
27. Keira Knightley Hair Trend Fringe
Keira Knightley made an appearance at the Paris haute couture shows showing off a brand new blunt fringe. Keira's fringe has been cut from far back and finishes right on her eyelids. Possibly not the most practical length as this fringe is going to need trimming on a fortnightly basis. However, it does indeed have benefits; this is a great look to try if you have a long face, plus it draws attention nicely to Keira's almond-shaped eyes.
28. Heidi Klum Hair Trend Fringe
There's no surprise to see model Heidi Klum sporting the hottest hair trend of the year so far. A choppy fringe and graduated shoulder length cut perfectly frame her oval shaped face.
29. Fearne Cotton Hair Trend Fringe
InStyle cover girl Fearne Cotton walked the red carpet at the 2009 Brit Awards sporting a playful voluminous do, while simultaneously demonstrating precisely how to gracefully grow out a fringe. Pushing blunt bangs over to one side creates a sleek side-swept fringe - perfect if you're fed up of the fortnightly trips to the hairdresser for trims! The soft new fringe was possibly the inspiration for her 60's feel bouffant style, which we love. More of this please Fearne!
30. Alexa Chung Fringe Hair Trend
Alexa Chung’s girl-next-door hair is the look of modern times with long, slightly ruffled bangs for added edge. Her stylist George Northwood describes how to get this effortlessly cool look. “Girls want to look good without looking like they’ve made too much effort. This is achieved best with a good hair cut with the right weight taken out at the right places and rough-dry after washing. If you have the right texture, hair can be rough-dried. If you have straight hair, use waving tongs on random sections only at the ends and shake hair afterwards to avoid that ‘done’ look.”
31. Hair Trend Fringes Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway's perfectly curled fringe looks great with her sculpted eyebrows
32. Hair Trend Fringes Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado's perfectly chiselled cheek bones look great with a fierce fringe
33. Hair Trend Fringes Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal's tousled tresses and cute fringe highlight her eyes to perfection!
34. Hair Trend Fringes Peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof makes a statement with her short fringed bob, and adds glamour with a spot of lippy
35. Hair Trend Fringes Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looks super cute with her side fringe and bob with extra volume
36. Hair Trend Fringes Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich works a fringe AND hair accessories...She's definitely ahead in the style stakes!
37. Hair Trend Fringes Tyra Banks
This super-sleek look sported by Tyra Banks is the ultimate in supermodel chic
38. Hair Trend Fringes Taylor Momsen
Taylor Momsen is the no.1 fan of the fringe, the perfect 'do for her rock chick style
39. Hair Trend Fringes Katie Holmes
It looks like Katie Holmes has been taking tips from her friend Victoria Beckham in her very own version of the Pob
40. Hair Trend Fringes Duffy
Welsh songstress Duffy is a huge fan of a fringe which perfectly sets off her glamorous old-school look
41. Hair Trend Fringes SJP
An up-do is the perfect accompaniment to a glamorous fringe, as Sarah Jessica Parker demonstrates to perfection
42. Hair Trend Fringes Rihanna
Ever the fashionista, Rihanna works a super-short crop with a sweeping fringe. Fierce
43. Hair Trend Fringes Lady Gaga
Never one to hide in the corner, Lady Gaga turned heads in this short blonde style
44. Hair Trend Fringes Lily Allen
Lily Allen shows that a long side-swept fringe looks uber-glam, and makes just as much impact as short bold bangs
45. Hair Trend Fringes Penelope Cruz
Look red-carpet ready with a super-glossy fringe like Penelope Cruz
46. Hair Trend Fringes Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof's super short fringe and long blonde locks are just the ticket when teamed with her grungy-but-glam style
47. Hair Trend Fringes Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie rocks surfer chic as she works long tousled tresses with a long fringe
48. Hair Trend Fringes Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester looks great as she teams long waves with a short straight fringe
49. Hair Trend Fringes Pixie Lott
For a super-cute look, work a long side-swept fringe a la Pixie Lott
50. Hair Trend Fringes Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's hippy look is topped off with a messy fringe for a super-cute look
51. Hair Trend Fringes Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn rocks a platinum blonde shaggy bob
52. Hair Trend Fringes Daisy Lowe
The ever-fashionable Daisy Lowe works her trademark messy fringe
53. Hair Trend Fringes Katie Perry
Make like Katy Perry and team a strong dark fringe with a short and sleek bob for 1920s chic
54. Hair Trend Fringes Christina Aguilera
We LOVE Christina Aguilera's fierce platinum fringe and bold eye combo
55. Hair Trend Fringes Beyonce
The Princess of Pop, Beyonce, went for a long-and-blonde take on the classic fringe
56. Hair Trend Fringes Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole has definitely got the X-Factor with her caramel bangs
57. Hair Trend Fringes Audrina Patridge
The Hills star Audrina Patridge swapped her normal long wavy locks for a sleek and bold fringe
58. Hair Trend Fringes Florence Welch
A vibrant hair colour like Florence Welch's makes a fringe super-dramatic
59. Hair Trend Fringes Jessica Biel
Make like Jessica Biel and add red lips to a bold fringe for maximum impact
60. Hair Trend Fringes Erin O'Connor
Erin O'Connor's super-short bob and fringe combo accentuate her symmetrical features perfectly
61. Hair Trend Fringes Alesha Dixon
The Strictly judge Alesha Dixon sets off her dark fringe with a colour pop of pink lippy
62. Hair Trend Fringes Naomi Campbell
The queen of the catwalk Naomi Campbell is a huge fan of a strong blunt fringe
63. Hair Trend Fringes Kylie Minogue
Kylie looked great with her cute poker-straight crop.
64. Christina Ricci Fringe Hair Trend
The style-savvy Christina glowed in chocolaty hues and burnt orange lipstick for a charity gala – very on-trend for autumn-winter 09. Her glossy brown hair was pulled into a sleek bun leaving a heavy fringe for show. Take a closer look and notice the slightly jagged edge rather than blunt edge.
