Alexa Chung’s girl-next-door hair is the look of modern times with long, slightly ruffled bangs for added edge. Her stylist George Northwood describes how to get this effortlessly cool look. “Girls want to look good without looking like they’ve made too much effort. This is achieved best with a good hair cut with the right weight taken out at the right places and rough-dry after washing. If you have the right texture, hair can be rough-dried. If you have straight hair, use waving tongs on random sections only at the ends and shake hair afterwards to avoid that ‘done’ look.”