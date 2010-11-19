1 Mar 2018
Fringe Hairstyles!
-
1. Hilary Duff fringe
A big hair trend for SS11 - the mighty fringe! Hilary Duff went for the chop then posted the pics on Twitter, tweeting: "New moon... new me!" After the chop was complete, she tweeted: "A success! Thank god you guys love it makes me feel so good!" We love how the fringe is gently swept to one side to really soften the look, framing Hilary's petite face perfectly.
-
2. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Leona Lewis
In LA singer Leona Lewis showed off her new ultra sleek, long locks, with a choppy fringe framing her face.
-
3. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Rose Byrne
Damages actress Rose Byrne showed off her new do' during New York Fashion Week AW11, going for a sleek, blow-dried look with a long curled under fringe extending over her brows, giving a peek-a-boo effect.
-
4. Sandra Bullock fringe
Sandra Bullock revealed her fab new fringed hair at the Golden Globes 2011. Showing off her lustrous long chestnut locks, with a subtle on trend dip-dyed effect, Sandra's petite face was neatly framed by a block blunt-cut fringe, peeping over her brows and setting off the rich shade of her chocolatey eyes. We love it.
-
5. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Taylor Swift
Wow! This country-cutie showed her sophisticated side at the American Music Awards when she stepped out rocking a blunt fringe and freshly highlighted hair. Pulling the rest of her hair back in a pony-tail Taylor let her new bangs steal the limelight second only to her dazzling kohl-lined eyes. Taylor shows all of us curly haired girls we shouldn’t be afraid of getting the chop!
-
6. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Kate Moss
A long fringe like this works well with Kate’s all-over blonde colour and adding a natural curl to the ends lends elegance to this low-maintenance style. With a fringe that skims the eyes, go for simple eye-make up and focus on the lips. Kate shows us that a crimson pout is always a winner!
-
7. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci looks so doll-like with this above-the-brow fringe! The length is reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, but adding feathered layers to frame the face gives this style a modern edge. Keep make-up crisp and clean with this style, Christina has gone for long lashes and pouty red lips to achieve that china-doll look!
-
8. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Alexa Chung
We love Alexa Chung’s natural looking fringe! This choppy cut is perfect for Alexa who likes to play with her style, this fringe can be centre-parted with an up-do or left to fall naturally. Either way it’s great for achieving that effortlessly chic look!
-
9. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Angelina Jolie
This is Angelina Jolie at her most girly. This sweeping style works beautifully with her soft layers and chestnut colour, and worn down with a natural wave allows her smokey eyes to take centre-stage. This style is great for softening Angelina’s features and works best with natural looking colour.
-
10. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Lea Michelle
Golden girl Lea Michelle looks fab with this choppy side fringe! This sweeping style compliments her uber glossy hair and softens her strong features. Opting to pin the rest of her back allows her dark fringe to perfectly frame those big brown eyes!
-
11. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard has chosen a sleek sweeping side fringe to achieve this sophisticated look. Worn up with understated make-up allows her radiant skin and blue eyes to really stand out. A perfect style for those with oval and heart shaped faces!
-
12. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Agyness Deyn
We love how Agyness Deyn has added a touch of femininity to her military-esque short-back-and-sides ‘do with this textured fringe effect. This ultra-short style flatters Agyness’ strong features and opting for a natural shade of blonde has kept this striking style girly.
-
13. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Zooey Deschanel
This straight fringe really compliments Zooey Deschanel’s natural beauty! Clean make-up flatters her porcelain complexion and pale blue eyes, while adding a natural curl keeps the look groomed and sleek.
-
14. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Florence Welch
We think this blunt fringe looks stunning on Florence Welch’s signature flame-red locks! Worn half up and wavy keeps the look feminine while the daring colour calls for simple make-up. Pearls are the perfect accessory and provide a girly contrast to her gothic ensemble.
-
15. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Daisy Lowe
With hair as dark as Daisy Lowe’s, a layered cut with a choppy style fringe is great for achieving a textured look without using colour. Keeping the fringe light and feathered around the face also means this style is relatively low maintenance. Daisy has gone punk-princess with her leather ensemble but you could just as easy go girl-next-door! This style suits all!
-
16. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Kate Moss
Never one to shy away from a hair makeover (remember that bold pixie crop she cut sported in 2001?), Kate Moss has had a wispy fringe cut into her fine blonde locks. The supermodel, who unveiled her new look at the launch of Brian Ferry’s latest album release, chose an eye-skimming fringe that perfectly complements her tousled tresses and rock & roll style. We expect that hairdressers all over Britain will be cutting fringes this season!
-
17. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Gwen Stefani
Formerly the Queen of the Quiff on the red carpet, Gwen Stefani has recently taken her locks sleek and short with a new fringe to match. Blending her bangs into the cut with some face-flattering layers, her look gives the bob a contemporary twist.
-
18. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Sienna Miller
After working long layered waves for a while, Sienna opted back in on the fringe trend for the Matthew Willamson Belvedere Vodka Party. She showed off her new style with a simple updo, letting just a few wisps fall loose around her face. We love.
-
19. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Michelle Williams
We’re loving the new crop Michelle Williams debuted at Cannes 2010. Her sweeping fringe softens the look perfectly, with a little choppy layering and beach blonde tones helping to keep things feminine.
-
20. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's cowlick fringe is just too glamorous. Worn with smoky eye make-up and that sultry stare there's nothing cutsey about these bangs.
-
21. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Lea Michele
Glee's Lea Michelle went for a seriously foxy look with her long, almost in her eyes fringe. Worn with glossy, chocolate-brown locks this is a glamorous fringed hairstyle worthy of a Hollywood starlet.
-
22. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard was a quirky French beauty with her twisted updo and short, segmented fringe. However the actress wasn't brave enough to actually have a fringe cut – instead the lengths of her hair have been pinned over her forehead to give the illusion of a fringe.
-
23. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott's grown-out fringe is the perfect length to side-sweep for a 60s-inspired beehive look. If you're trying this look at home be sure to spritz on plenty of hairspray to keep it all in place!
-
24. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Jameela Jamil
T4 presenter Jameela Jamil harked back to a 40s vintage hairstyle with this short, blunt-cut fringe. She gave the look an up-to-date twist by teaming it with loosely waved locks. She did the same with her make-up look, choosing classic 40s-style flicked eyeliner but teamed it with brown-red lipstick rather than the traditional pillarbox-red.
-
25. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe's thick, choppy fringe has a 70s hippy chick vibe and the loose, natural style suits the model's easygoing beauty perfectly.
-
26. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson cemented her rock chick status with a gleaming mane of jet black hair and a face-framing fringe. Teamed with nude lips and lashings of eyeliner, her lengthy bangs ensured the focus was firmly on her eyes.
-
27. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere joined the list of celebs to have a fringe with this strong, edgy style. The blunt-cut bangs were slightly cut into for a flattering finish.
-
28. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen sports a heavy side-swept fringe with her ultra-glossy brunette locks - a stylish solution for those times when you're really due for a trim but haven't had time to fit one in. Simply swish your bangs to one side until you can make it to the hairdresser!
-
29. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens has a girly, relaxed look and her fringe fits with her style perfectly. No blunt bangs here! She teamed her honey-hued beachy waves with an equally relaxed fringe, emphasising her heart-shaped face.
-
30. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook turned heads at the Pride of Britain Awards when she showed off a fantastic, elegant side-swept fringe. It's a keeper - we love it!
-
31. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton's classic cute bob has grown out but she's kept her signature fringe that always looks hot. For the Empire Film Awards she pumped up the volume and went for wonder waves with her fringe peeping through and slicked to the side. Gemma's fringe is quite bold and chunky but the uneven ends soften it down and give it a trendy feel, especially when flicked sideways.
-
32. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked glam post-pregnancy as she brushed shoulders with Kate Moss at the Topshop New York store opening. The star know that a long, shaggy fringe is the ticket to a hair-update and is ideal for long, straight hair with a fine texture. To get this look, use a small dollop of straightening balm between the fingers and pull the hair strands as you rake through. Position your fringe as you want it - leaving some gaps like Jennifer - and spritz with a light hairspray.
-
33. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba recently went through a tress-transformation by turning her choco-brown locks into a lush, honey-toned shade with a flattering curtain fringe. Her longer-than-a-long-bob cut is minimal maintenance for straight hair and for wave girls, a few light layers through the ends will add a touch of manageability and bounce.
-
34. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Paris Hilton
It seems the party princess has ditched the extensions and gone for natural lengths in a classic short bob and fringe. Her hair looks in great condition thanks to the strong butter blonde hue and the blow-dried fringe. The height at the crown adds a touch of Dallas into the mix – very on-trend!
Get super root lift like Paris by blow-drying with a round brush while pulling up and back with some tension. Finish with some glossing spray but if you have fine hair, experts say you should spray the air and walk into it to minimise greasiness.
-
35. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Reese Witherspoon
When Reese Witherspoon is centre stage, her stylist adds oomph to her locks by weaving in extensions so subtle, they are hardly noticeable. The blow-dry is glamorous and wavy and the fringe is soft and manageable for a relaxed but sophisticated look. A good blow-dry cream or spray is essential for this look as well as a bristled round brush. Ensure to pull hair firmly around the brush and using a nozzle facing downwards is the essential part for getting smooth and glossy hair.
-
36. Celebrity Hair Fringes - Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin worked a softly side-swept fringe with her half-up-half-down do – the relaxed look was the ideal compliment to her edgy Alexander McQueen digital print cocktail dress.
Hilary Duff fringe
A big hair trend for SS11 - the mighty fringe! Hilary Duff went for the chop then posted the pics on Twitter, tweeting: "New moon... new me!" After the chop was complete, she tweeted: "A success! Thank god you guys love it makes me feel so good!" We love how the fringe is gently swept to one side to really soften the look, framing Hilary's petite face perfectly.