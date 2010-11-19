When Reese Witherspoon is centre stage, her stylist adds oomph to her locks by weaving in extensions so subtle, they are hardly noticeable. The blow-dry is glamorous and wavy and the fringe is soft and manageable for a relaxed but sophisticated look. A good blow-dry cream or spray is essential for this look as well as a bristled round brush. Ensure to pull hair firmly around the brush and using a nozzle facing downwards is the essential part for getting smooth and glossy hair.