Dip Dye Hair: The Best Celeb Styles For Ombre Inspo

Looking to get in on the dip dye hair trend? Whether ombre hair or rainbow, get tips from these celebrities and their dip dye hairstyles...

Dip dye hairstyles are still a thing (according to Kim K) so whether you fancy lightening your tips with bleach, pastels or brights, check out our round-up of the best celebrity styles right here for inspiration.

Our favourites include Jessica Alba and Sarah Jessica Parker who've gone for the ombre graduation (a.k.a balayage), leaving the statement 'dos to Paloma Faith and Rita Ora.

With bold rainbow hair on trend right now, we're just deciding which colour to go. Even the less out-there celebs are getting in on it, with Georgia May Jagger and Rita Ora working multi-hued styles.

So, how to dip dye hair? InStyle's beauty assistant George Driver trialled it, at home and in the salon, and found out. Or, you could go all Kylie Jenner and just wear dip dye hair extensions.

Whether you're leaning towards golden brown, platinum blonde, pastel pink or blue, use these stars as your starting point...