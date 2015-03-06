Diane Kruger's New Retro 'Do Is Everything That Was Good About The '80s

Talk about a transformation — Diane Kruger has revealed a new throwback hairstyle and we think it's, like, totally awesome...

Diane Kruger is most definitely one woman who's not afraid of switching up her hair and, because of that, she's become quite a source of hair inspo. We've seen her rock many different looks with ease — from effortless curls to elegant updos and long Hollywood glamour locks she's tried them all and came out on top every time.

For her latest style, the award winning actress gave us a sneak peak at her transformation for her role in the upcoming film 'The Infiltrator' and we're getting some serious '80s vibes from it. Well, that and her fierce on-set wardrobe...

https://instagram.com/p/z14G2mDMCU/ Oh boy...Jerry Hall ? A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Mar 5, 2015 at 1:58am PST

Working with her natural blonde hair, the stylist has created a seriously cool feather 'do and fringed cut for the 38-year-old actress thanks to the clever use of hair extensions (and mousse, we imagine. It is the Eighties after all!) The fringe plus the carefree curls are, like, totally rad and perfect for the part.

https://instagram.com/p/z1xVFWjMNI/ Getting wiggie with it #TheInfiltrator#80ies#bighairdontcare# A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Mar 5, 2015 at 12:58am PST

Surprisingly, we're loving this look on Diane. Not only are fringe's a chic way to restyle your hair but they also do a great job at contouring your face — say hello to killer cheekbones!

While we can't wait to see Diane's new look in full force on the big screen, we're more than happy to check out her Instagram for some more amazing throwback style inspiration in the meantime...

