1 Mar 2018
Dannii Minogue's Hairstyles
Dannii Minogue teamed her white deep v necked goddess gown with a voluminous curled hairstyle. The hair was pulled high up off her face with a wide Alice band.
Dannii went for drama with a sculptural dress teamed with a gravity-defying quiff. With the sides slicked back, and all that height, it's a little bit rockabilly, and dare we say it, a little bit Jedward...
Dannii Minogue went for a side-swept wavy hairstyle that looked as if she'd spent the day in the sea. A great relaxed, evening 'do.
Dannii Minogue showed off yet another glam-tastic hairstyle on the X Factor. This time, Dannii went for long hair extensions with a side-swept fringe and sections of crimping.
We simply love Dannii's short hairdos, especially this wavy crop with plenty of texture and shine.
We're fascinated by Dannii's ever-changing hairstyles, and the way she can always pull of edgy-cool. She worked her magic again on The X Factor's week 5 Sunday night results show with a funky asymmetric fringe. Love it.
Kylie Minogue joined Dannii to help with her X Factor decisions in Dubai, and the younger of the two Minogue sisters worked a holiday version of her sleek style by wearing her bob side-parted and waved.
Dannii seems to have discovered that the quickest way of giving her sleek bob a twist is by adding height. This rockabilly quiff looked hipster cool with the ends curled.
Dannii knows the power of a well-chosen hair accessory. This gold Alice band pulled her fringe off her face and added some glam-factor. Instant hair makeover!
Dannii's fringe got the quiff treatment in this hair style and was blowdried back off her face. Keep a can of hairspray in your handbag if you're going to attempt this one!
If Dannii Minogue were the type of girl to go to a festival we're guessing this is the hairstyle she might choose. This natural, waved look is easy to encourage if you have a little natural movement in your hair. Make like Dannii by adding some surf spray and giving your hair a scrunch with your hands.
The dramatic red carpet gown Dannii wore for the Marie Claire 2009 Beauty Awards in Sydney needed an appropriately glamorous hairstyle to go with it. This slightly bouffant blowdry made a soft contrast to the sharp edges of her black gown.
Wearing this cappuccino-coloured ruffle dress for Cheryl Cole's birthday, Dannii needed a hairstyle that wouldn't detract from the drama of her frock. In yet another creative take on her bob, she side-parted it and decorated with crisscrossed hair grips.
This ultra-sleek hairstyle is one of the easiest to achieve out of all Dannii's hairdos but it's also one of the most effective. Give your hair a glossing treatment and blowdry straight. Follow up with hair straighteners and tuck behind your ears for a chic look.
Danni Minogue's short bob got sculptural at the first of the live X Factor shows. The quiffed updo showed off Dannii's shoulder-skimming earrings to perfection.
Dannii shows us how to do a swift updo with minimum fuss. Here Dannii has side-parted her hair to create a sweeping fringe, and backcombed at the crown for some height. With her hair loosely pinned in place, her relaxed updo is the perfect modern 'do.
Wow! Dannii shows off some seriously glossy locks when she met with Britney Spears on the X Factor show last year. A half up half down 'do with long curls framing Dannii's face perfectly.
Dannii shows off a casual updo, wearing her hair in a messy bun which was given a quirky twist by wearing it at the side.
Dannii's plaited hair band immediately updates her look giving straight hair a little dressed-up glam.
This voluminous big blow out adds even more drama to Dannii's figure-hugging emerald dress.
Dannii works a sleek and modern look with this long side ponytail, showcasing her fabulous bone structure and beautiful make-up.
Dannii's copper-coloured hair contrasts perfectly against the metallic colour of her dress at the Music Industry Trusts Awards 2007. Create the look by spritzing surf spray into your hair and scrunching loosely
The heavy jewelling of the black dress Dannii wore to the National Television Awards makes a beautiful contrast to her loosely curled hair.
If you're wearing a backless dress there's no point hiding it under a cascade of hair, even if it is beautifully glossy hair. Dannii solved the problem by pulling her locks up into a high ponytail to show off her glamorous dress to full effect.
Dannii demonstrated the perfect blowout with this deceptively simple hair 'do. Make no mistake, this hair has been shown plenty of attention to ensure it's sufficiently volumious, perfectly shiny and with just the right amount of curve at the ends. Get busy with your hairdryer, some heat protection spray and a round-barrelled brush to recreate the look.
Before Dannii discovered the power of the high-volume big blowout, she wasn't afraid of the hair straighteners. At her friend Kathy Lette's book launch she showed off a ruler-straight hairstyle complete with sexy, just in her eyes fringe.
Dannii Minogue gave her long hair a bit of a boost with plenty of bounce and volume, showing off her layered cut to the max.
Dannii worked a loose chignon for this look which she teamed with turquoise smokey eyes and a feathered dress for the BAFTA Children's Awards. Her side-sweep deftlessly incorporates the fringe she's growing out.
Dannii Minogue rocked Hollywood glamour with her fringe swept to the side for this wavy bob.
Using all the gel she could find Dannii Minogue creates a waved fringe with Lady GaGa-style hair bow.
Dannii Minogue looked sophisticated with this style that she wore off her face, flowing into curls.
Crimped hair is making a comeback! Dannii Minogue stepped out with this very 80s ‘do recently.
Dannii Minogue's major quiff and extensions are screaming pop princess!
Dannii Minogue continues to amaze us with her hair. This curly updo is just another great look on Dannii.
With the bob growing out, Dannii Minogue creates an effortlessly glamourous look by slicking her hair back .
