Curly Hairstyles: How To Style Up Your Curls Like An A-List Pro

Whether you're having a bad hair day or glamming up for a night out, check out the celebrity curly hairstyles you'll want to try at home.

Curly hairstyles can be relied upon for turning around a bad hair day; whether it's to glam up your look for an evening out or to distract from day 3 hair.

Short or long, everyone can do curly hair and look incredible. Whether you want to let your curls hang loose or pin them up into a chic updo, we've rounded up the best celebrity styles to inspire your next look.

From Kate Bosworth's cute curls to January Jones' chic bob, these A-listers know how to work curly hair. Swept-over ringlets are a big red carpet trend right now, with Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Sienna Miller all giving them a try.

Here are the curly hairstyles we love the most...