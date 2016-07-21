38 Curly Girl Problems Straight-Haired Babes Will NEVER Understand

Curly hair: looks great, is (most of the time) an absolute nightmare to manage. And here's why...
1. You have a set haircare routine that’s been honed over many, many years
2. NOTHING will get you to deviate from it
3. You know exactly which products are best for your curls
4. And the precise measurements of how much to use
5. Even though they cost ££££££
6. And get used up in about a week
7. We’ve all felt the crunchy texture of too much mousse, right?
8. Hairdryers? Only if you want to look like a poodle
9. So it’s wet hair on your commute all the way
10. Sometimes, it takes all day to dry
11. And you might even have to ‘be that girl’ and stay in specifically to wash you hair
12. When people ask if you have a hairbrush...
13. Your relationship with your Tangle Teezer is the stuff of great romances
14. Salt spray? Please
15. All hair tutorials ever are for straight haired ladies
16. And don’t try and pretend this perfectly tonged model is naturally wavy
17. People are endlessly fascinated by the fact you can put your hair in a bun without a hairband
18. Although there’s probably a small army of grips lost in your locks
19. Wind is not your friend
20. Neither is rain
21. As for humidity?
22. Frizz is a daily battle
23. You always have a good hair day when you’re home alone binging on Netflix
24. Second-day hair is NOT chic for curly girls
25. Hats? Helmets? Just no
26. The eternal fear of your hairdresser cutting your hair when it’s wet
27. Fringes are a challenge…
28. The squint you do scanning shampoo ingredients for sulphates…
29. Having an identity crisis every time you’ve got a big event coming up; should you straighten your hair? Does that mean you’re denying your wavy roots? Ahhhhh
30. It’s a terrible, terrible feeling straightening your hair and not being able to turn back when you get bored halfway through
31. If someone compliments your straight hair, does that mean they hate your curly hair?
32. The awkward moment when your hair gets hooked on someone’s bag, button or bracelet…
33. Nobody ACTUALLY looks like they do in the adverts. Please know that
34. And don’t try to run your fingers through it, either
35. You tend to resemble the ‘before’ hairdo in makeovers
36. And why does curly hair in films always equal crazy?
37. Curly hair just has a mind of its own
38. But luckily, all your curly haired sisters are here to feel your pain
We can't EVEN with the struggles mixed-race and afro haired gals go through. We spoke to top afro hairstylists for his tips and tricks on how to handle natural afro hair, as well as mixed-race model Sabina Karlsson on her favourite afro hair products.