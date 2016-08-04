Cheryl's Incredible Changing Hair - In Pictures

Cheryl’s hair is talked about a RIDICULOUS amount – and it’s kind of no wonder. Anyone’s would be who changed it that much… Kind of.

Seriously though – from that noughties pony, short and red, bleachy blonde, dreaded, slinky brunette. She’s done pretty much all the styles imaginable, bar some kind of pixie crop but don’t hold your breathe for that.

Cheryl’s style transformation has been one of the most truly dramatic — arguably even bigger than Victoria Beckham’s — from WAG to sassbag.

She pretty much gets it right nowadays — apart from that questionable look at The Brit Awards… You remember — the Zuhair Murad mini with that half up-half down hair? She’s a reggo on the Cannes red carpet, and now alongside ex-Directioner Liam.