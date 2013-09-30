Cheryl Cole And Jessica Alba Debut New Ombre Hair

The dip-dye hair trend makes a comeback courtesy of Cheryl Cole and Jessica Alba…

Thought the dip-dye hairstyle had been left behind in last season? Cheryl Cole and Jessica Alba have other ideas, as they debuted new hair colours this weekend.

Pout perfect in a new set of playful Instagram pictures, Cheryl Cole gave us a first glimpse of her graduated ombre hair while showing off her bold Neil Barrett prints. We want that outfit!

Meanwhile on the red carpet, Jessica Alba updated her recently cut, shoulder-length locks with a dip of honey blonde hue.

The Sin City star looked stunning at the 2013 ALMA Awards as she sparkled in an ensemble by Juan Carlos Obando.

The dip-dye hair trend is officially back, but which celebrity will rock it next… JB