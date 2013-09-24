Hair makeover time! From dramatic colour changes to drastic new haircuts, we’ve edited the most extreme celebrity hair makeovers...

If you’re thinking about trying a new hairstyle, but are in need of a little hair inspiration, take courage from these celebrity hair icons including Nicole Richie, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon and Rihanna who regularly switch up their look with drastic hair transformations.

From long tumbling tresses to an edgy pixie crop, Anne Hathaway bravely chopped off her lustrous long locks at the beginning of 2012 and hasn’t looked back since. Showing the versatility of short hairstyles, Anne has dyed and styled her pixie crop in a variety of different ways – each looking fabulous.

Proving herself to be the ultimate hair chameleon, Rihanna is one celebrity who never sticks to one hairstyle for too long, dying her hair every colour under the sun and regularly switching up her look with dramatic new hair cuts.

Not a fan of following the crowd? Take inspiration from Nicole Richie. Not many would be brave enough to dye their hair grey, but the fashion designer showed she can pull off just about any hairstyle, powdering her blonde tresses with a light grey hue.

Reese Witherspoon also underwent a major hair change this year, dying her famous blonde locks a dark chocolate brown hair colour, and Drew Barrymore turned blonde bombshell, swapping her dip-dyed ombre hair for a lighter blonde shade.

Whether you’re leaning to a hair colour change, a new cut, or even something a little more radical, take get hair ideas from the best celebrity hair makeovers...