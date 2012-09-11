From Kate Middleton's lustrous locks to Cheryl Cole's hot hairstyles, here are our top celebrity hair icons. Do try these 'dos at home!
Celebrity Hair Icons
1. Olivia Palermo Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Olivia Palermo Hairstyles
For gorgeously glossy tresses and not-a-hair-out-of-place styles, Olivia Palermo has it nailed. Do try all of the fashionista's hot hairstyles at home.
With this 'do Olivia Palermo went grown-up with her ponytail, modelling the perfect side plait, gently tousled for extra chic.
2. Olivia Palermo Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Queen of the blow-dry, Olivia Palermo went for sleek tousled waves with her trademark centre-parting.
3. Olivia Palermo Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Showing off the strong embellishment on the neckline of her dress, Olivia Palermo worked this sleek and super glossed centre-parted up-do. Just add sparkling earrings.
4. Olivia Palermo Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
While her favourite style might be the centre-parted down 'do, Olivia Palermo proved she can work it into an up-do too, simply straightening her tresses and neatly tying up into a low pony.
5. Olivia Palermo Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Olivia Palermo did shiny, lustrous curls, side-swept into a girlie-but-glamorous 'do. We love the smokey chocolate shadow on her eyes too.
6. Victoria Beckham Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Victoria Beckham Hairstyles
Long gone are the days of the Pob, now Victoria Beckham loves her hair long, loose and gently textured. From the perfect red carpet up-do to tumbling waved locks, we're loving ALL the fashion designer's styles at the moment.
For this 'do, Victoria Beckham coaxed out the curls, working them loose and glossy, with plenty of movement.
7. Victoria Beckham Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Giving the classic up-do a slightly more undone look, Victoria Beckham went for textured hair, pulled up loosely and then teased a little to soften the style.
8. Victoria Beckham Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Taking the simplicity of the ponytail and adding her own twist, Victoria Beckham worked her hair into a low tail with volume added at the crown and front strands teased out.
9. Victoria Beckham Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Loving her side ponies, Victoria Beckham worked her tresses into a high plaited ponytail with extra volume created at the crown.
10. Victoria Beckham Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Sleek and chic, Victoria Beckham modelled the perfect chignon, with extra lift at the crown to make the look really stand out.
11. Kate Middleton Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Kate Middleton Hairstyles
Whether loose and tumbling in her trademark Chelsea Blow-Dry, or up in a Grecian style chignon, Kate Middleton's hair is always utterly elegant and gorgeously glossy.
For this style, Kate Middleton worked the perfect 'do to go with her Jane Taylor hat and outfit, letting her waves loose and opting a half-pony with a difference, coiling the pony section into a bun.
12. Kate Middleton Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Mixing up the Chelsea waves with straighter tresses, Kate Middleton worked a more undone take on her trademark style. We love the glossy shine on her crown. Get this look by investing in an ultra conditioning hair masque.
13. Kate Middleton Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Kate Middleton's fail-safe 'do, the Chelsea has become synonymous with her understated elegance and flawless style.
14. Kate Middleton Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Being a little more adventurous with her 'do, Kate Middleton wowed with this cute plaited and twisted up-do. We love that there's not a hair out of place!
15. Kate Middleton Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
The half-pony is another Kate Middleton classic. Sweeping hair into a neat bun, with volume at the crown, while the remaining tresses tumble loose in neat waves, this is the perfect wedding guest hairstyle.
16. Miranda Kerr - Celebrity Hair Icons
Miranda Kerr Hairstyles
Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr has risen up the ranks to become one of our top beauty crushes! From catwalk perfect tresses to off-duty chic, there isn't a 'do that this yummy mummy can't pull off with effortless ease.
For this 'do Miranda Kerr put her own polished spin on the top-knot, opting for a sleek ballerina bun, teamed with flawless skin and a soft pink lip.
17. Miranda Kerr - Celebrity Hair Icons
High octane glam with a modern edge, Miranda Kerr's super slick up-do shows off her to-die-for bone structure to perfection. We love the pop of scarlet on her lips too.
18. Miranda Kerr - Celebrity Hair Icons
Going gorgeously glossy for a photoshoot, Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr did super soft, beauty waves teamed with beautifully blushed skin.
19. Miranda Kerr - Celebrity Hair Icons
With her Hollywood inspired waves, Miranda Kerr's side parted 'do is a must-copy style. Just add red lippy.
20. Miranda Kerr - Celebrity Hair Icons
Ultra stylish even in her off-duty days, Miranda Kerr modelled the side plaited pony, adding chic sunnies to keep the look sharp.
21. Emma Watson Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Emma Watson Hairstyles
Moving away from her Hermione Granger mane, Emma Watson made hair history when she went for the chop transforming her tresses into a Mia Farrow-esque crop. But not content to let the 'do rule her look, Emma's shown us all just how versatile a style it really is.
For this style, Emma grew her crop out into a cute midi bob, making the most of her new length by working her tresses into a gorgeously femme beach-kissed look.
22. Emma Watson Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Growing out her trademark crop, Emma Watson swept the longer tresses back into a softer up-do. We love the simplicity of this chic 'do.
23. Emma Watson Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Softening her crop a little with a touch more volume than her previous high-glossed look, Emma Watson added power brows to really balance things out.
24. Emma Watson Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Going all-out for high octane glam, Emma Watson worked the super-slicked mirror-shine crop with smouldering gold smoked eyes and a strapless gown. Sizzling!
25. Emma Watson Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Sizzling all the way to the red carpet, Emma Watson's first crop outing wowed the world. Keeping it simple and natural to let the hair do all the talking, Emma opted for a neat side parting to let the look really pop.
26. Emma Stone Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Emma Stone Hairstyles
As adventurous with her hair and make-up as she is with her fashion, Emma Stone is one of our go-to celebs for beauty inspiration. Working the full red to blonde hair colour spectrum, Emma's stunning skintone suits them all.
For this style, while Emma Stone is a huge fan of the up-do, the gorgeous actress proved she can wear her locks loose and tumbling, working them in side-parted vintage style waves.
27. Emma Stone Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Completing her transition from redhead to blonde bombshell, Emma Stone modelled her new icy blonde tresses in a tousled up-do, adding a pop of fuchsia on her lips for extra wow.
28. Emma Stone Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Taking her tones that bit lighter and fresher, Emma Stone worked her strawberry blonde tresses into a cute, ultra girlie up-do, adorned with a glittery hair ornament. We love!
29. Emma Stone Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Working warmer red hues, Emma Stone went for laid-back beachy waves with a gentle sweeping fringe.
30. Emma Stone Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Only high-octane would do for the 2012 Oscars and Emma Stone went all-out with her super sleek up-do.
31. Cheryl Cole Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Cheryl Cole Hairstyles
Mastering many a different hairstyle, Cheryl Cole is the queen of super chic colour. From caramel to deep chestnut, Cheryl's hair sparks a new trend each season.
For this style Cheryl Cole showed off the length of her gorgeous tresses, adding extra curls to the ends for plenty of movement. We love!
32. Cheryl Cole Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Going back to her darker roots, Cheryl Cole went for the ultimate mirror-shine pony to complement her glossy Cannes look.
33. Cheryl Cole Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Cheryl Cole's honeyed tresses were a hot look for the singer who worked them in pretty ringlets for a red carpet event.
34. Cheryl Cole Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Working her hair long, loose and effortlessly lustrous, Cheryl Cole swept it over one shoulder for extra sizzle.
35. Cheryl Cole Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Adding a reddish hue to her chestnut tresses, Cheryl Cole showed off her glossy new hue in a face-framing red carpet ponytail.
36. Katy Perry Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Katy Perry Hairstyles
Joining Rihanna in the colour-brave hair club, Katy Perry isn't shy when it comes to trying bright new hues. From her raven haired beginnings to her rockabilly purple, the singer suits all shades perfectly.
For this style, Katy Perry put her own unique twist on classic Hollywood waves with her deep purple streaked tresses.
37. Katy Perry Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Back in her blue days, Katy Perry worked her long bob side-swept and flicked out. We love the matching aqua eyeshadow too.
38. Katy Perry Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Going all-out for the Great Gatsby 20s trend of the season, Katy Perry tamed her purple tresses up into a flapper-esque style, adorned with a jewelled headband.
39. Katy Perry Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Packing plenty of punch with her power pink hair, Katy Perry worked the ultimate modern beehive, decorated in true Katy style with glittering bows.
40. Katy Perry Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Known for her sizzling raven hair, Katy Perry modelled it with gorgeous bouncing curls and super bright make-up.
41. Diane Kruger Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Diane Kruger Hairstyles
Few celebs can pull off practically every hairstyle under the sun better than Diane Kruger. Always experimental, Diane matches her 'do to her dress and isn't afraid to try new looks with her locks.
For this style Diane Kruger went low with her up-do to show off her floral embellished collar, opting for a loose fastening, with teased out strands to soften the look.
42. Diane Kruger Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Keeping her look sleek and simple, Diane Kruger let her blonde locks loose and tumbling, with just a hint of a wave for added movement at the ends.
43. Diane Kruger Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Modelling the perfect grown-up pony, Diane Kruger made the hairstyle red carpet appropriate working it high with a waved tail.
44. Diane Kruger Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
With cascading waves and a draped and pinned front section, Diane Kruger nailed classic Hollywood glamour with this 40s inspired style.
45. Diane Kruger - Celebrity Hair Icons
Grecian goddess style is Diane Kruger's forte, and the actress matched her gown to a gorgeously delicate ruffled up-do.
46. Rihanna Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Rihanna Hairstyles
Rihanna never disappoints when it comes to hot hairstyles and colours! From flame red to raven black, the stunning singer isn't afraid to try bold new 'dos.
For this style, Rihanna really worked that undercut, wearing her tresses loose and side-swept. We love the red lippy too.
47. Rihanna Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Smouldering as a blonde, Rihanna opted for an uber long fringe with bouncing tousled waves framing her face perfectly.
48. Rihanna Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Joan Holloway eat your heart out! Rihanna went a little Mad Men with her fiery tresses, opting for a wow-worthy beehive up-do.
49. Rihanna Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
One of her more unusual 'dos, Rihanna showed off her dramatic raven locks with a cool undercut, while the top sections were pinned into cute rolls. It shouldn't work, but it really does!
50. Rihanna Hairstyles - Celebrity Hair Icons
Toning down the vibrant red with mahogany highlights, Rihanna went all-out for 80s style XXL waves, complemented by her warm hued make-up.
