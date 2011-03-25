Celebrity hairstyle: Cheryl Cole - Colour Change

Colour expert Karine Jackson says: 'Cheryl’s hair is fab and it’s great she likes to change the colour so much. The reason she can change it so frequently is that she is only changing the tone of the colour, not the depth.'

How to get the look - what to ask for & tips:

Cheryl has a copper red on top and a golden brown on the underneath.

- If she does change the depth she is only going one shade lighter or one shade darker. By doing this she is not damaging the hair as much and it's easy to change again quickly. Cheryl's shade change is subtle yet effective.

- If you want to play with your hair colour with minimum fuss, you need to find out what depth you are. This will be a number; 1 being black and 10 being extra light blonde.

- The average colour shade for Britain is a 6 which is dark blonde or what we like to call 'mousey', if you are a 6 you would use this as your base and you would ask your colourist to add gold tone, or red or blue: whatever mood you are in.

- For hair with grey you will need a Permanent colour to cover properly.

- If you don’t have grey you can play around with semi-permanent colour; this will not change the depth but just add tone. It will fade out - how quickly depends on the porosity of your hair so ask your colourist about your porosity and how long the colour will last. If your porosity is bad, have a treatment straight after the colour.

- Avoid putting black onto your hair even as a semi-permanent as it will lock in, especially on porous hair, as it has the largest molecule. If you do want a black colour change use a temporary colour.

- If you like to change your colour a lot make sure you are going to a salon that uses a quality product range like OCS – it’s an ammonia-free product that has the least amount of chemicals possible to make to hold and last.

Karine Jackson, Creative Director, Organic Colour Systems. For an appt with Karine at her London salon see www.karinejackson.co.uk – for your nearest Organic Colour Systems salon call 01590613 490