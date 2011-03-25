1 Mar 2018
Celebrity Hair How-Tos
-
1. Kate Middleton hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Kate Middleton - Royal Pony
Get the look:
1. Roughly blow dry your hair hair until just damp, then give yourself an off centre parting.
2. Finish drying your hair with a round bristle brush to get lots of volume at the roots and movement through the ends. You could use rollers through the ends if you find a brush difficult.
3. Take the top section of your hair from each side and gently pull it back to the middle of your hair. Keep it loose for an almost undone feel.
4. Secure the hair in place with a clip or a clear band.
Karine Jackson, Creative Director, OCS, and owner of Karine Jackson, Covent Garden, karinejackson.co.uk
-
2. Vanessa Hudgens hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Vanessa Hudgens - Wavy Up-Do
Get the look:
1. Start by running a texturising cream through damp hair
2. To get loads of volume, blow dry your hair with your head upside down until almost dry
3. Flip your head the right way up and give yourself an off centre parting before you finish drying. Run a little shine serum through the midlengths and ends of your hair to get it looking really shiny
4. Take sections of hair and wrap them around a curling wand, start from the back and work forwards
5. Gently run your fingers through your curls to give them that dishevelled look
6. Leaving out the front section, pull your hair back loosely and twist up into a messy bun, secure with a couple of pins. Leave the front section loose to frame your face.
Jamie Stevens, Celebrity Hairdresser of the Year, Errol Douglas London 02072350110 and Jamie Stevens Somerset 01278 683413
-
3. Lily Allen hairstyle
Celebrity hairstyle: Lily Allen - 60s beehive
Get the look:
1. Comb the hair into a side parting and separate the the top section from the rest of the hair.
2. Leaving the top for the moment backcomb the rest of the hair.
3. Brush the sides of the hair back and flat using a Mason and Pearson brush (or similar).
4. Pin the back (from nape to occipital bone) flat using Kirby grips.
5. Smooth the top (keeping as much height as possible) back and pin over the back section.
6. Finally brush the fringe to one side and blend into the back. Spray it to death with high hold hairspray from the hairstay range by KMS.
Michael Barnes, michaelbarneshair.com
-
4. Gwen Stefani hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Gwen Stefani - Modern Beehive
1. Brush all the hair up to the crown and fasten into a ponytail.
2. Backcomb the hair and twist around the base of the ponytail (smoothing with a flat bristle brush as you go)
3. Finally fix with appropriately coloured pins. If you don’t have a lot of hair you will need to attach a matching hairpiece. Finish by spraying with lots of high hold hairspray.
Michael Barnes, michaelbarneshair.com
-
5. Blake Lively hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Blake Lively - Messy Pony
Celeb hairstylist Rae Palmer says: "This is such a sexy, undone, effortless looking up-do, I love it!"
Get Blake's look
1. Blowdry your hair using a thickening product like Schwarzkopf Blonde ME Miracle Cream, this gives amazing body to the hair. Dry your hair upside down with your fingers to encourage the hair to go up, and to dry the roots first and add volume. Finish blowdrying with a large barrel brush to smooth the ends and spray with a light hold hairspray such as Schwarzkopf Blonde ME.
2. Using a soft brush (Mason Pearson are fab) gently backbrush the hair and then smooth it in to a loose ponytail.
3. Twist the ponytail and grip loosely around itself.
4. Finish with a little more spray if needed.
Rae Palmer, Ambassador for Schwarzkopf Essensity and BlondeMe ranges raepalmer.co.uk
-
6. Natalie Portman hair
Celebrity hairstyles: Natalie Portman - Side Up-do
1. Make sure your hair is clean and smooth with a slight bend on the ends. (You can do this in one go by using irons and flicking them at the end of the hair)
2. Section the fringe area and clip it out of the way for now. Back comb the rest of the hair taking horizontal sections at the crown area and vertical sections on the rest of the head.
3. Spray with a light hold hairspray. Smooth the sides fairly flat using a Mason & Pearson paddle brush and spray with light hairspray. Smooth the crown area very gently keeping maximum height.
4. Brush all the hair from the left side back to just past the centre of the back and secure with a vertical row of kirby grips.
5. Brush the right side back and twist the hair from the nape and fold the rest in to create a classic French pleat.
6. Finish by sweeping the fringe across the forehead then spray the whole look with maximum hold hairspray.
Michael Barnes michaelbarneshair.com
-
7. Scarlett Johansson hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Scarlett Johansson - Tousled Twists
Celeb hairstylist Karine Jackson says: 'This is a sophisticated style that can be adapted for most hair types and face shapes. Don’t be too fussy when putting it up as it will lose the elegance.'
Get the look:
1. Apply a lot of mousse evenly through the hair from roots to tip; this will give the hair the hold and structure it needs. My favourite is OCS Volume Mousse.
2. Dry the hair, lifting from the root and twisting through to the ends to give volume and movement.
3. Sweep one side of your hair back and pin into the middle.
4. Sweep the other side into the middle at the back keeping the top free.
5. Roll the hair at the back into a bun and pin slightly to the side, not too neatly.
6. Sweep the top up and slide pins into the back so it will hold for the evening.
Karine Jackson, karinejackson.co.uk
-
8. January Jones hair
Celebrity hairstyle: January Jones Column Waves
Hair expert Rae Palmer says: 'January Jones’ look is absolutely gorgeous and great for mid-length hair. I’m a huge fan of her blonde style – the colour is exquisitely shiny and the hair looks in beautiful condition.'
Get the look:
1. Start by washing your hair with a volumising shampoo and conditioner. Only condition the mid-lengths and ends of your hair to avoid your roots falling flat when you style them.
2. Rough dry your hair until just damp and then run some smoothing serum through to make sure your style is frizz free.
3. Blow dry the rest of your hair in sections using a medium barrelled round brush, starting from the back. Try to get good lift at the roots.
4. When you reach the front sections, wrap the hair around the brush towards your face and blast with the hairdryer until dry. If you have two brushes, try leaving that one in place to cool while you dry the other side.
5. Finish by gently brushing your hair with a paddle brush to get it really smooth and use a spritz of shine spray.
Rae Palmer, Schwarzkopf Essensity and BlondMe Ambassador, 023 9242 6622. raepalmer.co.uk
-
9. Megan Fox hair
Megan Fox’s hair is classic Hollywood at its best!
Get Megan Fox's hair:
1. Part your hair on one side while still wet and then blow dry with a big round brush to get lots of volume and movement. Direct the hair over one shoulder.
2. Take two inch square sections of hair and wrap around a curling wand from a third of the way down your hair, start wrapping from the bottom of your hair so the curls are tighter at the bottom.
3. Once finished and the hair has cooled completely, brush through your hair gently with a paddle brush until the curls sit together in waves.
4. Finish with a shine spray for that A-list gloss.
Jamie Stevens, Celebrity Hairdresser of the Year, Errol Douglas London 02072350110 and Jamie Stevens Somerset 01278 683413 jamiestevenshair.com
-
10. Kristen Stewart
Celebrity hairstyle: Kristen Stewart - full-bodied 60s waves
Get Kristen's look:
1. Kristen's hairstylist Adir Abergel recommends starting by applying a body-boosting mousse to the hair before roughly blow-drying.
2. Finish drying the hair using a round brush to smooth it straight.
3. Next, curl the hair with a slim curling iron. Leave the ends out to give a loose look to the waves.
4. Finally, break up the waves slightly before applying a glossing cream and wave spray to create the full, sexy texture.
Abergel recommends: Fekkai's Classic Glossing Cream £24 and Fekkai Coiff Ocèanique Tousled Wave Spray, £17. Purchase at hqhair.com
-
11. Leighton Meester
Celebrity hairstyle: Leighton Meester - Country Waves
Get Leighton's hair:
1. When you wash your hair, avoid putting conditioner on your roots as the style will flop. Towel dry your hair and then apply a texture lotion all the way through.
2. Tip your head upside down and rough dry your hair in the opposite direction to where you want it to fall until it is 80% dry. Tip your head the right way around and then use a large round brush to finish drying your hair in sections for body and lift.
3. Part your hair where you like and then using a medium sized curling wand, take random 2 inch square sections of hair and wrap around the wand. It looks good if you vary the curls so take some thicker sections and some thinner to give you a more relaxed and undone feel.
4. Once you have finished, rub some shine serum onto your hands and then rake through your hair with your fingers to soften the curls. Finish off with some hairspray.
Jamie Stevens, Celebrity Hairdresser of the Year, Errol Douglas, London 02072350110 and Jamie Stevens, Somerset 01278 683413 jamiestevenshair.com
-
12. Angelina Jolie
Celebrity hairstyle: Angelina Jolie - New darker shade AND Volume Roots
Rae Palmer Schwarzkopf Ambassador says: 'Angelina’s change of colour is so on trend; it’s done using a colour placement technique and the lighter ends are achieved with small but chunky sectioned lights placed strategically so as the hair falls or moves it shines through. This lighter shade really suits her skintone.'
Get Angelina's backcombed roots:
1. Start with damp hair and run some mousse through the root section or use a root lift spray. Using a round bristle brush and a hairdryer with the nozzle attached, dry the lengths and ends of your hair in large sections.
2. Use large Velcro rollers through the roots with no specific parting. Make sure you put tension at the roots with the rollers and then blast them with the hairdryer until dry.
3. Leave them in for 20 minutes to cool completely and then spray with hairspray.
4. Leave the rollers in for as long as you can to allow the style to set and then remove them.
5. If you still need more volume then backcomb a little at the roots, finish with a shine spray.
Errol Douglas, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 8LB 02072350110
-
13. Alexa Chung hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Alexa Chung - Slick and Short
Ben Cooke, celebrity hairstylist & co-founder of Lockonego says: 'This is a classic Alexa Chung look: effortlessly slick and cool with grown out roots for a grunge-glamour edge and requires very little effort.'
Get Alexa's look:
1. Prep damp hair with a small pump of Herbal Essences’ Dazzling Shine Leave-In Serum to fix frizz and increase the gloss
2. Blast dry hair with a medium heat from your hairdryer while teasing the ends with your finger tips to create texture
3. Smooth roots with a fine-toothed comb, making sure you comb only halfway along the hair – you want to keep the ends looking textured and un-tamed.
4. Finally, add a little volume by gently teasing the roots with your fingertips and pushing the hair up slightly as you tuck the front sections behind the ear.
-
14. Angelina Jolie hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Angelina Jolie - Romantic Red Carpet
Jonathan Long, celebrity hairstylist & co-founder of Lockonego says: 'This effortlessly sexy style oozes with femininity and gives long hair a soft and romantic feel.'
Get Angelina's look:
1. Apply Sebastian Professional Thickefy Foam from roots to ends into clean damp hair
2. To achieve this natural, romantic finish, roughly blow dry hair using fingers instead of a brush to encourage natural texture and waves. Once dry, use a wide barrelled curling tong to define curls and add extra waves to hair
3. Tong strands at the front into loose waves that hang free to soften the finished look
4. Gently pull front sections of the hair away from the face and secure at the crown of the head with a few Kirby grips
5. Gently push and pull at the roots with your finger tips to create soft volume and height at the crown
6. Finally tease out the fringe and push to either side of the face for the soft, romantic finish.
-
15. Anne Hathaway hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Anne Hathaway - Beehive
Jonathan Long, celebrity hairstylist & co-founder of Lockonego says: 'This retro beehive is the perfect evening up-do and frames the face beautifully.'
Get Anne's look:
1. Spritz clean dry hair with Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper hairspray adding grip which will help the styling
2. Starting an inch from the hairline, separate the front section of the hair away from the rest by brushing hair forwards to cover the face. Pin this out of the way
3. Using a boar bristle Round Brush like the signature brush from Lockonego for an extra smooth finish, brush the rest of the hair into a centre parting. Next, starting from the top nearest the hairline, take sections of hair and backcomb them letting them fall forwards towards the front of the head. Work your way back towards the neck, building up volume and height. The more you backcomb the hair the more dramatic the end result will be
4. Once the hair is completely backcombed, still keeping the front section separated, start to mould the hair into the desired beehive height. The added texture from the backcombing and the hairspray will make hair easy to sculpt at this stage
5. Gather and lift the hair at the back to support height at the front. Then, using plenty of carefully placed hair grips, secure the beehive in place but ensure the pins are all well hidden
6. Once the beehive is fixed in place, loosely tong the front sections and tease with your finger tips to achieve soft waves that frame the face.
7. Finally, cover hair in a generous coating of Sebastian Professional Shaper Fierce for ultra-firm hold.
-
16. Cheryl Cole
Celebrity hairstyle: Cheryl Cole - Glamour bun
This glamorous bun/ponytail combo looks fantastic and is really easy to do:
1, Using a flat brush sweep all the hair into a ponytail on the crown. Smooth any loose ends using a very soft wax.
2. Back comb the ponytail and lightly brush it down, tuck the ends under and grip it using kirby grips.
3. Give it a really good spray with the strongest hairspray you can find.
Michael Barnes, michaelbarneshair.com has tended the hair of Lily Cole and Keira Knightley
-
17. Dannii Minogue
Celebrity hairstyle: Dannii Minogue
1. To create this style start off by blow drying your hair with a round brush to create lots of volume and movement.
2. Once dry, backcomb the hair at the roots through the top section of hair to give good lift at the front, then gently brush the hair over the top and towards the nape of your neck.
3. Take the hair back into a ponytail, if you have short hair you can use a hairpiece. Wrap the hair around itself into a large round bun and pin it in place. You can use an invisible hair net to give the bun great shape.
4. Finish with some hairspray to keep your style in place.
Errol Douglas, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 8LB erroldouglas.com
-
18. Cheryl Cole hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Cheryl Cole - Waved Up-do
Hair expert Karine Jackson says: 'This is beautiful contemporary style that with a little practice you will find easy to achieve.'
Get the look
1. On very wet hair apply a good amount of volumising mousse
2. Diffuse and scrunch the hair until completely dry getting as much root lift as possible - the secret is to get the roots really dry first and the ends will follow through quickly
3. Take 3” by 3” of hair on the crown and tie into a pony tail
4. Divide the ponytail into pieces depending on the thickness of your hair as to how many pieces twist them and pin in towards the back of the crown
5. With the hair that is left divide into three sections at the front, three sections on each side and two section at the back
6. Take the front piece and twist, then pin in with a top twist.You can make this style as loose or as tight as you like.
Karine Jackson, karinejackson.co.uk
-
19. Dannii Minogue hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Dannii Minogue - Textured Up-do
Celeb hairstylist Michael Barnes says: 'Dannii has a chic up-do with a slight messy twist, here’s how to create this simple, fuss free style...'
1. Firstly, collect all your hair and tie it in a low ponytail at the nape of the neck. Don’t pull it too tight.
2. Loosen sections of hair at the top of your head and set lightly with hairspray.
3. Take sections of the ponytail and loosely twist them, then take them around the ponytail and pin into it, creating a loose low bun.
4. Make sure to secure well with plenty of bobby pins and a light mist of hairspray.
Celeb hairdresser Michael Barnes has styled the likes of Keira Knightley and Lily Cole, www.michaelbarneshair.com
-
20. Cheryl Cole colour change
Celebrity hairstyle: Cheryl Cole - Colour Change
Colour expert Karine Jackson says: 'Cheryl’s hair is fab and it’s great she likes to change the colour so much. The reason she can change it so frequently is that she is only changing the tone of the colour, not the depth.'
How to get the look - what to ask for & tips:
Cheryl has a copper red on top and a golden brown on the underneath.
- If she does change the depth she is only going one shade lighter or one shade darker. By doing this she is not damaging the hair as much and it's easy to change again quickly. Cheryl's shade change is subtle yet effective.
- If you want to play with your hair colour with minimum fuss, you need to find out what depth you are. This will be a number; 1 being black and 10 being extra light blonde.
- The average colour shade for Britain is a 6 which is dark blonde or what we like to call 'mousey', if you are a 6 you would use this as your base and you would ask your colourist to add gold tone, or red or blue: whatever mood you are in.
- For hair with grey you will need a Permanent colour to cover properly.
- If you don’t have grey you can play around with semi-permanent colour; this will not change the depth but just add tone. It will fade out - how quickly depends on the porosity of your hair so ask your colourist about your porosity and how long the colour will last. If your porosity is bad, have a treatment straight after the colour.
- Avoid putting black onto your hair even as a semi-permanent as it will lock in, especially on porous hair, as it has the largest molecule. If you do want a black colour change use a temporary colour.
- If you like to change your colour a lot make sure you are going to a salon that uses a quality product range like OCS – it’s an ammonia-free product that has the least amount of chemicals possible to make to hold and last.
Karine Jackson, Creative Director, Organic Colour Systems. For an appt with Karine at her London salon see www.karinejackson.co.uk – for your nearest Organic Colour Systems salon call 01590613 490
-
21. Anne Hathaway hair
Celebrity hairstyles: Anne Hathaway - Glamour Waves
Expert Errol Douglas says: 'This style is very much Hollywood inspired, it’s so glamorous.'
Get the look:
1. Start off with a really good blow dry. Part wet hair in the middle and then rough dry until slightly damp.
2. Use a medium round brush and dry your hair forwards towards the mirror so that your hair falls over your shoulders.
3. To give that lovely wave at the front, wrap the hair around the hairbrush and then when you take it out, clip the hair back on itself and leave to cool. This should give you a nice flick at the end.
4. Finish with a spritz of shine spray to give your hair a healthy glow.
Errol Douglas, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 8LB 020 7235 0110 erroldouglas.com
-
22. Kate Bosworth
Celebrity hairstyle: Kate Bosworth - Sleek Up-Do
Top stylist Rae Palmer says: 'Kate’s hair looks incredible – so simple and yet so sophisticated. It’s a great style to go from office to party as it works best on hair that’s not freshly washed. You need some length at the front to cover the chignon at the back for this look. The earrings really complement the style making it extra special.
Get the look:
1. Brush the hair through to give it shine, and if it’s feeling limp apply some dry shampoo at the roots.
2. Section off the front section of the hair from either side of the forehead and clip aside for a moment.
3. Sweep the rest of the hair up into a high chignon and secure.
4. Release the front section and blast with a hairdryer up and off the face, in the direction that you’re going to take it.
5. Rub a little wax or styling crème between your palms, then sweep the front section back and secure around the chignon, using that to give it the height. Secure with grips making sure no stray hairs are poking out.
Rae Palmer, Ambassador for Schwarzkopf BlondeMe and Essensity colour ranges, for appts at Rae Palmer Southsea, 023 9242 6622; Rae Palmer Chichester, 01243 532 325 or raepalmer.co.uk
-
23. Marion Cotillard
Celebrity hairstyles: Marion Cotillard - Quiffed Up-Do
Errol Douglas says: 'I love this style, it’s really simple, classic and elegant but with a modern twist!'
Get the look:
1. This hairstyle works best on dry hair with a bit of movement. Blow dry using a round brush to create volume in the front section.
2. Backcomb the roots in the top section of hair on one side.
3. Pull the hair back into a French pleat in the middle of your head, smoothing one side down and pinning in place.
4. Leave the volume in the other side of your hair, roll the hair back on itself and pin to give you the quiff.
5. Smooth the rest of your hair back into the French pleat.
6. Finish with a shine spray for a really glam style.
Celeb hairdresser Errol Douglas, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 8LN 02072350110 erroldouglas.com
-
24. Cheryl Cole
Celebrity hairstyle: Cheryl Cole - Casual Bun
Top hairstylish Michael Barnes says: 'I love Cheryl's hair because it is glamorous but has a casual edge that makes it more down to earth.'
Get Cheryl's look
1. Spritz damp hair with a volumising blow dry lotion (for example, kms addvolume)
2. Dry the hair in sections with a big round bristle brush.
3. For extra volume set the hair on large Velcro rollers (Or the O if you have it)
4. Finally brush the hair through lightly and spray with a spray wax (KMS dry wax hairplay) for a slightly dirty finish.
Michael Barnes, celeb hairdresser, 02072400311 michaelbarneshair.com
-
25. Keira Knightley soft waves
Celebrity hairstyle: Keira Knighley - Soft Waved Bob
Top hairstylist Michael Barnes says: 'Keira’s stunning bob really suits her, and it’s great to see a variation on the sleek straight version – it just goes to show that mid-length hair is versatile too! You don’t need any tools to create this texture, just a clever styling trick..'
Get the look:
1. Apply mousse to damp hair and rough dry until it’s about 60 percent dry.
2. Brush hair through with a soft flat brush.
3. Starting from the parting, pull your fingers down the hair (like a rake) about three inches, then push the hair back up to form a wave.
4. Pinch the resulting wave between your index finger and middle fingers and dry the wave on a medium heat, low fan setting. Do the same all over the head.
5. Lightly backcomb the roots and finish with a light hold hairspray or a spray wax. It sounds complicated but once you get it it's really easy!
Michael Barnes has styled the likes of Keira Knightley and Lily Cole, for appointments at his London salon call 020 7240 0311 michaelbarneshair.com
-
26. Eva Mendes wavy hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Eva Mendes - Long Waves with Clip Embellishment
Celeb hairstylist Errol Douglas says: 'To create this gorgeous relaxed style you need wavy hair. You can use curling tongs but I prefer a curling wand, they give a more relaxed wave and don’t look as styled.'
Get the look:
1. Take big two inch sections of hair and spray with hairspray before you wrap around the wand. You need a good hairspray with strong hold, I like Matrix Vavoom Shapemaker.
2. When you remove the wand, pin the curl to your head and leave it to set.
3. When your hair is completely cooled brush it out gently with your fingers or a wide toothed comb. You want the waves to sit together and not separate into individual curls.
4. Sweep your hair over one shoulder and then use a big sparkly clip to pin back on one side for a really glam look.
Errol Douglas, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 8LB 02072350110 erroldouglas.com
-
27. Cheryl Cole plait
Celebrity hairstyle: Cheryl Cole - Fishtail Plait
Rae Palmer, Schwarzkopf Ambassador says: 'Cheryl’s fishtail plait is so on trend and was seen at catwalks such as Dior this season. Long or short, they are easy to achieve...'
Rae's Cheryl Cole hair how-to:
1. Use a strong hold mousse such as Schwarzkopf Grip mousse with a big round brush to achieve maximum volume and body while blow drying the hair.
2. Back brush at the crown to create a soft beehive then push the hair forward from the back to achieve some width, and grip into the nape.
3. If your hair is short to midi length like Cheryl's you can easily make a fishtail with hair extensions. A fishtail plait is created with 2 sections crossed over each other. Divide the hair into two (rather than 3 like a traditional plait). Take one section, and pull a tiny bit of hair from underneath (so you’ll now be holding 3 sections.) Pull this over the section. Now do the same on the other side, and keep going (so effectively you’re working with 4 pieces of hair.) If you want to see this done, have a look on youtube for a video.
4. When you have finished the plait run your hand backwards up the plait to achieve a softer finish.
Rae Palmer, Schwarzkopf Ambassador, Rae Palmer hairdressing Southsea and Rae Palmer Hair Boutique Chichester raepalmer.co.uk
-
28. Kimberley Walsh hair style
Celebrity hairstyle: Kimberley Walsh - Wrap and Roll Bun
Rae Palmer, Schwarzkopf Ambassador says: 'Kimberley is wearing a ‘wrap and roll’ which is also a very on trend catwalk up-do.'
Get the look:
1. Apply a volume setting spray such as Osis Body Me and set your hair onto carmen rollers.
2. Remove the rollers when the hair is set and then, leaving a section loose at the front, put the hair into a high ponytail.
3. Using a doughnut (you can get these from any good hair suppliers such as Sally’s, place around the ponytail then wrap and roll the hair around the doughnut and pin into place. Use your fingers to tease any stray bits into place.
4. Spritz with hairspray to keep in place and you're good to go!
-
29. Cheryl Cole hairstyle
Celebrity hairstyle: Cheryl Cole - Ponytail Quiff
'Cheryl is a hair icon, she has the most fabulous style and I look forward to see how she’s going to wear it each week!' says celeb hairstylist Errol Douglas.
Here's Errol's how to get the Cheryl X Factor look:
1. To get Cheryl’s quiff, blow dry your hair straight using a little volume mousse.
2. Backcomb the top section of hair at the roots to get the volume. Be really gentle when you backcomb so you don’t damage the hair.
3. Use a brush to smooth the hair down over the top and towards the back of your head - try to finish the quiff where your ponytail will start and pin it in place.
4. Smooth back the sides of your hair and pull the rest into a ponytail and fasten with a hairband. A good trick is to use a small piece of hair and wrap it around the hairband and pin to hide it.
5. If you feel like you want more height in your quiff when you have finished, slide a pin into the quiff at the side and lift the hair a little. Finish off with a good spray of hairspray to keep it in place.
Errol Douglas, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 8LB 02072350110 erroldouglas.com
-
30. Dannii Minogue's hairstyles
Celebrity hairstyle: Dannii Minogue - Curly Up-do
'I love Dannii, she’s a style guru and changes her look all the time. This glamorous style is actually really easy to do and shows off the contrast of the lights and darks in Dannii’s hair,' says celeb stylist Errol Douglas.
Here's Errol's Dannii Minogue hair how-to:
1. Start with dry hair, ideally hair that isn’t freshly washed as it’ll hold the style better. Brush the hair through so you start with a shiny base.
2. This style has been done with a styling wand, they’re much easier to use than curling tongs and give a more natural wave instead of a full on curl. Wrap the hair onto the wand LOOSELY. The looser you wrap, the less tight the curl and you’re aiming for just a wave. Use the wand all over your hair, spraying with a little hairspray as you go.
3. Once your hair has cooled, pin the underneath section up towards the back of your head at the nape. You can pin both sides or only one for an asymmetrical look. You can also pin a couple of the waves from the front section up, but leave the ends loose – don’t take them into the back section.
4. Finish with a shine spray, and use hairspray to hold the front section back off the face.
Errol Douglas: 020 7235 0110 erroldouglas.com
-
31. January Jones hair
Celebrity hairstyle: January Jones - Bouffant Up-do!
'January’s quiff is such a hot look right now – it’s edgy and striking but still feminine and sexy. This is actually a really easy look to do and works on long hair, and even short hair as long as there’s enough length on top. If possible you should do this on hair that isn’t freshly washed as it has better staying power,' says celeb stylist Jamie Stevens.
Here's Jamie's how-to:
1. Place your thumb and forefinger on either side of your forehead and pull up the front section of hair. Secure just for a minute in a clip while you pull the remaining hair from either side back and into a ponytail.
2. Release the top section and prep it using a thickening product – my favourite is Matrix Amplify Full Body Texturiser, £9.95 . (If you’re starting with wet hair use Matrix Thick Lift Liquid Volumiser instead.)
3. Hold the section straight up so it’s pointing at the ceiling and gently backcomb the hair at the roots, then push the hair forward slightly to get the quiff and secure into place with a clip or two. The quiff is possible to get using product alone, but if your hair is super fine you can always get this shape by placing a piece of hair foam (available from any hair accessories outlet such as Sally’s) at the front of the head and securing the hair over that instead.
4. Finish the back – twist the hair into any sort of pleat or twisty updo, it doesn’t have to be precise as this isn’t a very polished style.
5. If needed, use a wax gel - rub a small amount in the palms and smooth gently over the hair to secure any flyaways and give this matte finish.
By Jamie Stevens. Appts 020 7235 0110 (Errol Douglas, London) or 01278 683 413 (Somerset)
-
32. Kate Moss hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Kate Moss - Effortlessly Undone
Celebrity Stylist Mark Woolley, says: 'Nobody does ‘effortlessly undone’ better than Kate Moss. A healthy dose of backcombing at the back of the crown means that the soft, voluminous layers in her hair fall at all the right angles, highlighting her razor sharp cheekbones and jaw-droppingly perfect bone structure. I love that her hair channels a rock ‘n’ roll vibe while looking luxuriously full and glossy'
Here's how to get Kate's look...
1. Work some softening serum into damp hair - such as L’Oreal Playball Silky Sunrise Spray for gloriously soft locks and create a parting roughly with your fingers, not a comb, for a more natural ‘undone’ feel.
2. Lightly spritz some hairspray onto the bristles of a stylish brush and at the back of the crown, gently backcomb at the roots. The trick here is to separate the top layers of the hair first and then backcomb the under layers, gently smoothing the top layer back to give the illusion of natural volume and shape.
3. Treat hair with a heat protection spray and using the styling brush, blow dry small sections of hair, no more than an inch wide, in semi-circular motions to create voluminous shape which frames the face. Be sure to keep these strands separated when blow drying as this ensures a dishevelled result.
4. After working through the hair, lightly spritz the finished style with a control spray to add a luxurious sheen to the hair, not forgetting the ends. Finally, tease and twist the ends of the hair with your fingers to create that rock ‘n’ roll definition within the layers that should easily take you from day to night.
-
33. Alexa Chung hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Alexa Chung - Messy Up-do
'Alexa’s cool, messy updo works equally well for everyday wear or for the red carpet - it’s effortlessly sexy and doesn’t look too try hard,' says celeb hairstylist Jamie Stevens.
Jamie Steven's how-to:
1. To get this look start by applying a heat protector (try Matrix Vavoom Gold Seal) and putting your hair into a middle parting.
2. Tong your hair loosely with big tongs then shake it out so you get the effect of a natural wave
3. Back comb the crown area to give you the height and leave loose hair down around the face to add softness and to keep it looking undone and disheveled.
4. Using grips, gently pin up the back loosely. Finish with a light hairspray.
Jamie Stevens is Celebrity hairdresser of the Year and is hairdresser to Elle Macpherson, Eva Herzigova. For an appointment visit Errol Douglas in Knightsbridge (020 7235 0110).
-
34. Sarah Jessica Parker
Celebrity hairstyle: Sarah Jessica Parker - Glossy Beach Waves
Lockonego’s Ben Cooke says: “This is such a relaxed, sexy style and the glossy ends give this look an instant shot of glam."
1. After washing your hair, smooth a small amount of Herbal Essences Beautiful Ends Leave In Cream into damp hair and part at the centre. Blast dry with a medium heat from your hair dryer.
2. Take small sections of the hair and twist as you wrap around a large-barrelled tong. Repeat this in different directions to achieve a more random and effortless finish.
3. Emulsify 1-2 drops of Sebastian Professional Liquid Gloss between your fingers and gently run through the ends of your hair to create a high shine and sexy, tousled finish.
4. Finally, lightly mist some hairspray over your look to maintain the style.
-
35. Angelina Jolie Hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Angelina Jolie - The Classic Updo
Hair expert Trevor Sorbie's how-to...
1. Set hair on large rollers, misting with a fixing spray such as Trevor Sorbie Beautiful Curls Curl Constructor, and blow-dry fringe with a large round brush.
2. Split the hair into two sections back and front. Pull the back up into a high ponytail, feed hair through a donut ring, backcomb this section and then wrap hair around bun, fix it up with bobby pins.
3. Take side pieces and place around the bun, pin, and then take some of the front fringe and pin it onto bun. Finish the look with a strong but lightweight hairspray such as Trevor Sorbie Professional Beautiful Volume hairspray.
-
36. Cheryl Cole hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Cheryl Cole - The Tousled Bob
Lockonego’s hairstylist Ben Cooke says: 'This is such a beautifully natural, girl-next-door look and Cheryl carries it off so well. Her smouldering eyes give the look an overall sexy edge.'
1. Smooth a generous amount of a leave-in conditioner such as Herbal Essences Beautiful Ends Leave In Cream into damp hair and blow dry using a paddle brush to gently detangle and smooth your locks.
2. Twist a small section of hair around a medium round brush and blast with heat from your hairdryer to achieve a soft wave instead of a poker-straight finish. Use medium heat so as not to dry out the hair and medium airflow so you can keep the hair under control while styling it.
3. Repeat this in random sections all over to create the ruffled, deliberately imperfect style and complete by teasing your fingertips through the hair for sexy kinks. Resist the urge to comb through the waves after styling
4. Turn your head upside down and blast the hair with cold air to make it shine and to add some more volume.
5. Finish your edgy look with a light amount of a fixing spray like Sebastian Professional Halo Mist all over for a staying-power with added UV protection.
-
37. Drew Barrymore hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Drew Barrymore - Extended Volume
Lockonego’s Jonathan Long says: 'This is a very classic big-sexy hair look but the dark roots give it a nice edgy twist. Recreating Drew’s look involves pushing loads of volume into the hair all the way from root to tip. Here’s how you do it...'
1. Blow-dry the hair starting at the root, while brushing the hair upwards away from the scalp to give it huge amounts of lift.
2. Use the same technique all over the head, section-by-section and don’t get scared if you are looking a bit Diana Ross by the end of this stage
3. Next, grab the top section of the hair at the crown and backcomb it carefully with a fine toothed comb without damaging or breaking it.
4. Now, put all your tools down and use your fingers and palms of your hands to take individual sections of hair and smooth it down so you are lengthening the hair by reducing a small amount of volume.
5. Finally twist each section round your finger from mid-length to the ends with a small amount of lightweight serum. Try Sebastian Professional Flow Taming Elixir for this!
6. The result is long, tendrils of voluminous locks
-
38. Sienna Miller hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Sienna Miller - The Half Ponytail
Hair expert Trevor Sorbie's how-to...
1. Blow dry hair using a volume booster and a nozzle with a heat retaining round brush. Clip each section of the hair as you go, to let the hair cool down and keep the volume.
2. Take a deep triangle section for the fringe, split into two sections and blow dry the hair forward.
3. Once the hair is cooled and the clips are out, take a triangle section just behind the fringe and from the ears up to the area of the crown, clip out of the way. Let a few tendrils fall at the sides. Rake your fingers through the back of your hair to break up sections, now back brush your triangle section and lift high above the crown in one hand, then twist the hair and push the section back to the scalp and grip.
4. Finish hair off with serum, to break up the ends and separate the fringe.
-
39. Julia Roberts hair | Celebrity hair | Celebrity hair styles | Hairstyles
Celebrity hairstyle: Julia Roberts - Relaxed Waves
Nicole Whittock at Daniel Galvin tells you how...
1. Start by applying a volumising product and serum from root to the mid-lengths and ends before taking a large round bristle brush and fix the nozzle on the dryer before drying the hair by taking in large sections and blow dry from the nape upwards.
2. Take a pair of large tongs and wrap the last 5-6” of the hair in sections and wrap around and hold for just 15 seconds.
3. After tonging, comb the hair through gently with a wide tooth comb to create more of a wave-like result and complete with a spritz of a gloss spray.
-
40. Olivia Palermo hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Olivia Palermo - Centre-Parted Waves
Nicole Whittock at Daniel Galvin tells you how...
1. Start by shampooing and conditioning your hair – this style works best with hair which is in great condition. Towel dry your hair before turning your head upside down and blasting the hair dry by rough drying with a hairdryer – this will give added lift to the root and enhance natural volume. Ensure that your hair is completely dry when you finish.
2. Next apply a volumising product and serum from root to the mid-lengths and ends before taking a large round bristle brush and fix the nozzle on the dryer before drying the hair by taking in 2” sq sections and blow dry from the nape upwards.
3. Finish the style by taking a pair of large tongs and wrap the last 5-6” of the hair in sections and wrap around and hold for just 15 seconds.
4. Run your fingers through the loose curls to break them up and give texture.
-
41. Dita Von Teese hair
Celebrity hairstyles: Dita Von Teese - The Vintage Updo!
Hair expert Trevor Sorbie's how-to...
1. Blow dry the hair with a volume mousse like the Trevor Sorbie Beautiful Volume Mousse, and set hair on large Velcro, ceramic rollers.
2. Take the fringe section and back-comb into a low smooth front quiff, pin back and grip with bobby pins, take the back section up into ponytail, and scrape sides up into a ponytail using pins to secure. Use a large sponge pad and place hair around the pad, use a little wax at hairline and finish with hairspray.
-
42. Katy Perry hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Katy Perry - Sharp Ends
Lockonego’s Jonathan Long says: 'Katy always goes for a high-impact look, usually quite severe and this style is no exception. It requires razor-sharp edges and this style starts with the cut...'
1. You need to cut the ends of the hair with a razor for this one to work. The hair looks choppy and the ends have been thinned to look very texturised.
2. To create this look from wet to dry you need to get some shine-promoting products. The Sebastian Trilliant range is perfect for this!
3. Blow-dry straight using a round brush and don’t turn the brush when you get to the ends of the hair, you don’t want the curled-under or flicked-out effect.
4. When the hair is bone-dry rub, get some hairspray and coat your fingertips with a little spritz then rub the ends of your hair to separate strands and manipulate them to fall individually rather than as a clump.
5. Fix with some hairspray and you’re done!
-
43. Eva Mendes hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Eva Mendes - Dolly Pony
Lockonego’s Ben Cooke says: 'Eva's a lucky girl, she could look gorgeous in ponytail and sweatpants! This look is really straightforward and works best when the hair isn’t freshly washed.'
1. Spritz the hair with some water in a spray bottle just to wet it slightly and then rough-dry it with a blast of a medium heat and medium airflow hairdryer. Don’t be too precise, you’re not going for poker-straight for this one.
2. Turn your head upside down and use a good natural bristle brush to pull the hair back off of the face. Don’t forget to brush the fine hairs around the neckline upwards, away from your shoulders. Natural bristles help to give the hair a sheen and reduce the chance of breaking it which gives you nasty, fuzzy strays at the hairline.
3. Grab all the hair with one hand at the crown of the head and flip back to an upright position, smoothing out any bumpy bits around the head.
4. Fix the hair with a clear elastic like Blax which are snag-free and fix the ponytail in place.
5. Now take your chosen hair slide which you have already checked is big enough to hold your hair securely, and fix it in place
6. Take the length of the ponytail and role the last third of the hair length in large chunky sections around a hot wand, holding very briefly for a few seconds. I like the Babyliss Professional Conical Wand. Et voila, you have the Mendes look - now just find a killer dress to match!
-
44. Daisy Lowe hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Daisy Lowe - Rock Chick hair
Rae Palmer says: 'I love this rock glam look – it’s reminiscent of Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders with the eyelash skimming fringe. A graduated cut is needed to achieve the softness and volume, and will give the layers that lay seamlessly through the hair for that dishevelled look. The fringe has been cut rounded to frame the eye area but left longer to be able to sweep across. Layers are needed in the fringe for softness and to keep the fringe flatter.'
Get the look:
1. Mix a straightening balm with serum in the palms of your hand; this gives the hair texture but at the same time gives a polished luxury finish.
2. Blow dry the hair, using a large round brush to give the wave through the lengths. Finish by blowing it all forwards onto the face and over the shoulders.
3. Spray in a texturising hairspray for hold with movement.
Rae Palmer, Schwarzkopf Ambassador, raepalmer.co.uk
-
45. Leighton Meester hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Leighton Meester - The Half Updo
Hair expert Trevor Sorbie's how-to...
1. Blast hair with a texturising serum like Trevor Sorbie Professional beach hair, then loosely pull through front, sides and back of the hair with your hands, and secure in a loose ponytail.
2. Wrap the ends of the hair around to create a loose bun shape, at the back. Finish with a spritz of volumising hairspray to hold in place.
It's the perfect style to work with some sultry statement eye make-up!
-
46. Kristen Stewart hairstyle
Celebrity hairstyle: Kristen Stewart - Loose Up-do
'Kristen looks great glammed up, but as you’d expect, she’s gone for a casual, easy to work up-do. This is an easy low maintenance hair up that most of us can achieve ourselves - the secret is all in the prep,' says top stylist Karine Jackson.
How to get Kristen's hairstyle:
1. Set the hair all back onto heated rollers using lots of product on each section - the Organic Control Systems Spray Gel works well with this look.
2. Let the rollers cool down before you take them out and blast with hairspray.
3. Brush your hair out using a natural bristle brush.
4. Work the hair into a loose pony-tail at the nape of your head, allowing any bits from the front that won’t quite reach to fall loose.
5. Turn the pony-tail over so you can't see it and pin it in.
6. Let the top fall into place and spray with a bit more hairspray to hold off the face.
Karine Jackson, Creative Director, OCS. For appointments at the Covent Garden salon, karinejackson.co.uk 020 7836 0300
-
47. Alexa Chung Hair
Celebrity hairstyle: Alexa Chung - Natural Up-do
Expert Karine Jackson says: 'This is a natural looking style; once you have practiced a few times it will become quick and easy to do.'
Get the look:
1. Apply a heat protection spray like Organic Care System's Twenty 2 Twenty (£8.76) generously to wet hair, and place a middle parting in your hair.
2. Rough dry your hair on a medium heat and speed. Aim the hairdryer down the hair shaft - this will stop the hair from frizzing
3. Once the hair is completely dry spray your heat protector again lightly all over; but you don’t want to dampen the hair. Set the hair in large heated rollers, wait for the rollers to cool and take them out. This will give you hair a slight tousle.
4. Take a section of hair from the front of the ear to the other side and leave this pinned out of the way.
5. Take the back section of the hair and loosely pull into the back, tuck under your hand and pin into the nape.
6. Unpin the front section, smooth over and let fall. Finish the style with a gloss, shine spray.
Karine Jackson, karinejackson.co.uk
