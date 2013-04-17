1 Mar 2018
Celebrity Hair
1. Anne Hathaway short Hair
Anne Hathaway shed her previously lengthy locks in favour of this cute elfin crop while filming Parisian rom com One Day in August 2010. The cheekbone grazing lengths are the perfect compliment to her girlie delicate features.
2. Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin's hair has been getting shorter and shorter of late and this pixie crop makes the most of the starlet’s petite features. We’re thinking a modern day Audrey Hepburn!
3. Short hair Emma Watson
Emma Watson wowed us all when she revealed her jaw-dropping dramatic haircut in NYC, August 2010. Going from thick shoulder-length curls to a thinned out crop, her stunning features are now even more apparent. We're sure Emma will rock this look in her next Burberry campaign, and can't help but wonder if she was inspired by Mia Farrow’s similar super-short hair circa 1968.
4. Michelle Williams
We adore Michelle’s soft side swept new ‘do, and the platinum blonde hue couldn’t have been more perfect for the sunny French Riviera festivities at Cannes 2010.
5. Carey Mulligan
Having firmly established her own breed of red carpet dressing, it’s only right that Carey Mulligan has a hair look to match, and when she went platinum blonde, she took her cropped hair from sweet to a signature style. At Cannes 2010, Carey worked her grown-out ‘do into a sweet crimped style for a vintage 20s vibes.
6. CROP Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere showed off her new slicked-back short hairstyle at a James Cameron-hosted bash celebrating the 40th anniversary of Earth Day. She lopped off her signature bright blonde locks in favour of the edgy new 'do, which, we think, she works with a aplomb.
7. Rihanna
Sky-high hair may have been Rihanna’s signature style for a while, but we loved the side-swept look she worked for the Kid’s Choice Awards 2010. A little two-tone action ensured she didn’t lose her quirky style credentials either.
8. Natalie Imbruglia
Natalie Imbruglia’s killer cheekbones are the perfect compliment to a simple short style. Taking the look super sleek for an LA party in 2008, she showed that well groomed crops are just as stylish as more funky styles.
9. CROPS Renee
Renee Zellweger revealed a shaggy, face-framing short hairstyle at the premiere of My Own Love Song at the Tribeca Film Festival in NY. The look features a cute wisps and a flicky fringe.
10. Short hair 050201 Rihanna
Rihanna somehow manages to transform her super-short hairstyle into a different but equally fab style wherever she goes. We love her sky-hair styled locks for her appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards.
11. Short hair 050201 Pink
Pink went for an ice-white swept-back style for her Grammy Awards appearance. The style, colour and the way Pink matched her make-up and dress to her hair was perfect.
12. Short hair 050201 Frankie Sandford
Frankie Sandford sets herself apart from her Saturdays bandmates with a short and super-cute hairstyle. Her brunette locks are side-swept and straightened for a funky look.
13. Short hair 050201 Mary J Blige
Mary J Blige worked her short auburn locks into a curled-over hairstyle at this year’s Grammy Awards. We love the relaxed look and subtle side-parting.
14. Short hair 050201 Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn matched her model looks with a jet-black eye-sweeping cut at The Twilight Saga: New Moon film screening in New York. Agyness’s bright-blue eyes could be seen just poking out from underneath the new ‘do.
15. Short hair 050201 Sarah Harding
Sarah Harding went from a bright blonde punk hairstyle to this still-short but wavy hairstyle for her appearance on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross. We love that Sarah still manages to get some killer-waves in her short locks.
16. Short hair 050201 Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes sported her usual sleek-and straight ‘do while at the Independent Filmmaker Project in New York. The Dawson’s Creek actress went for a smooth side-parted hairstyle that was just tucked behind her ears.
17. Short hair 050201 Michelle Williams
Ex-Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams ditched her long locks and went for a short and spiky hairstyle to the Annual Midnight Grammy Brunch.
18. Short hair 050201 Victoria Beckham
Posh debuted a new, more relaxed, hairstyle back in November 2009. This shorter and less strictly styled ‘do suits VB, which she, of course, wore with massive sunnies.
19. Short hair 050201 Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue had us in awe every Saturday night on The X Factor with her ever-changing hairstyle. Dannii then wowed us again at the National Television Awards with her side-swept wavy do.
20. Hair Trend 020609 Cropped Hair Rihanna
Rihanna loves to experiment with her short locks and her latest hair incarnation is as edgy as ever. The singer stepped out in Paris showing off a new undercut style with her freshly copper-dyed mop of hair swooshed over one side.
21. Hair Trend 020609 Pixie Geldof
Luke Hersheson of Daniel Hersheson salons cuts Pixie Geldof's hair. Rather than recommending this cut for a particular face shape, Luke says it's actually adaptable to most people, you just need the confidence to carry it off; " I think everyone can wear this style it's just how you adapt it. If you've got a round large face you wouldn't go too severe on the sides and back - wear it softer to flatter more." Pixie, however is one of those brave stylistas who proves to be fearless in the face of radical hairstyle choices; "Pixie will come in and say, 'just chop it off!' She's very experimental and beams with confidence which is perfect for this strong hairstyle," says Luke
22. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan makes her crop work whether it be a contemporary quiff or swept to the side of her face. Her chestnut/auburn hair is absolutely stunning and a photo of the upcoming starlet may well be accompanying us to the hairdressers next time round!
23. La Roux
La Roux’s amazing wave crop in her natural red hue is undeniably cool. We’ve got hair envy!
24. Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne is known for her ever changing hair colour and we think this platinum blonde crop has got to be one of her best styles yet!
25. Chrstina Ricci
Christina Ricci's gone for the chop with this side-parted page boy-esque hairstyle. It's a sleek style that will instantly add polish to your look.
26. Hair Trend 020609 Halle Berry crop
27. Hair Trend 020609 Cropped Hair Estelle
Estelle keeps her crop very close to her head and swishes it to one side from the crown forwards. The singer teams her cropped locks with fake eyelashes and plenty of eye make-up to ensure a glamorous look.
28. Hair Trend 020609 Cropped Hair Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's gamine features and high cheekbones make her the perfect candidate for the short choppy crop she unveiled at New York fashion week. InStyle's Acting Beauty Direcotr Lisa Durant approves of the look, saying: "This bitter chocolate pixie 'do is a far cry from VB's soft caramel bob, but yet again the fashionista manages to carry it off. Perhaps it's her oval-shaped face, her delicate features or even just sheer confidence, but this lady proves she can pull off any haircut her stylist's heart desires."
29. Short hair 050201 Kate Moss
There once was a time that supermodel Kate Moss didn’t sport her ‘I don’t brush my hair’ look. Back in 2001 Kate ditched her tresses and went super-short for the British Fashion Awards in London.
30. Short hair 050201 Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams showed off her pretty features when she chopped off her long locks. The Brokeback Mountain actress went short and blonde for the Film Independent Spirit Awards in LA.
31. Short hair 050201 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller showed us how to work short hair at the Casanova film premiere in 2005. The Hollywood actress teamed her cute freckles and LA tan with her new shiny blonde short hairdo.
32. Short hair 050201 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley got the chop in 2004 when she lost her long brunette locks and went for a blonde cropped ‘do. Keira debuted her new style at the Hollywood Film Festival.
