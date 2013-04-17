Luke Hersheson of Daniel Hersheson salons cuts Pixie Geldof's hair. Rather than recommending this cut for a particular face shape, Luke says it's actually adaptable to most people, you just need the confidence to carry it off; " I think everyone can wear this style it's just how you adapt it. If you've got a round large face you wouldn't go too severe on the sides and back - wear it softer to flatter more." Pixie, however is one of those brave stylistas who proves to be fearless in the face of radical hairstyle choices; "Pixie will come in and say, 'just chop it off!' She's very experimental and beams with confidence which is perfect for this strong hairstyle," says Luke