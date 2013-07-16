Brave enough to make the hair colour change from blonde to brunette? Dakota Fanning, Natalie Portman, Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart and Cheryl Cole have all done it! Which hair hue do you prefer?
Celebrity Colour Changes
-
1. Mary-Kate Olsen Blonde vs Brunette
Known for her lustrous blonde locks, fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen showed off her more sultry side with this rich new brunette hue. Making the star look that little bit more striking, while we love her as a blonde, we're really digging her darker new hair adventure.
-
2. Rihanna: Blonde vs Brunette
Hair chameleon Rihanna never sticks to one shade for very long. And just when we were getting used to her long, lustrous blonde locks, the Battleship star goes and tints her tresses a deep inky black. Making the aqua tones in her eyes really pop, we love her with this new sultry shade. We wonder what colour she'll try next.
-
3. Olivia Wilde: Blonde vs Brunette
Storming into the spotlight with stunning raven locks, it's hard to remember that when we first met Olivia Wilde she was a blonde. Now the Cowboys And Aliens star goes back to her blonde roots for new movie Rush. We think she looks stunning in both hair hues!
-
4. Kylie Minogue: Blonde vs Brunette
Known for her blonde bombshell locks, Kylie Minogue took the plunge and tinted her tresses a dark auburn brown. Complimenting her stunning porcelain complexion, we love how Kylie's gone a bit bolder with her lipshade to make the ultimate impact.
-
5. Katy Perry: Blonde vs Brunette
Sassy songstress Katy Perry debuted a blonde bombshell look at the premiere of The Smurfs. Rising to fame with raven ringlets, Katy’s not afraid to try any shade, having also sampled a spicy shade of red.
-
6. Dannii Minogue: Blonde vs Brunette
Dannii Minogue's hair was always on our weekly 'do radar while she was on the X Factor judging panel trying out all number of styles with her chocolate tresses. But how could we forget those long blonde locks of the 90s!
-
7. Victoria Beckham: Blonde vs Brunette
Victoria Beckham has been the queen of style transformations in both her fashion and her hair. Back in 2007, Mrs B went platinum to see if blondes had more fun, but the light shade wasn’t to last as she returned to her natural brunette shade.
-
8. Kristen Stewart: Blonde vs Brunette
Twilight babe Kristen Stewart could easily break every boy’s heart with any hair hue but we love the rockier edge that her plum-like locks give her.
-
9. Emma Stone: Blonde vs Brunette
Rising to stardom as a redhead, Emma Stone dyed her hair platinum blonde for her role in The Amazing Spider-Man but the stunning starlet’s perfect porcelain complexion can pull off any hair hue.
-
10. Sarah Jessica Parker: Blonde vs Brunette
The world was captivated by Sarah Jessica Parker’s bouncing blonde curls in Sex and the City but Carrie Bradshaw could pull off the chestnut tones too.
-
11. Carey Mulligan: Blonde vs Brunette
Switching from blonde to brunette a number of times over her career, Brit beauty Carey Mulligan can carry both hair tones with ease. We love how dynamic Carey can be with her cute crop.
-
12. Leighton Meester: Blonde vs Brunette
Leighton Meester’s blonde locks turned brunette for her part as enviable Upper East sider Blair Waldorf. No doubt her tumbling curls urged many a Gossip Girl fan to make the switch too.
-
13. Scarlett Johansson: Blonde vs Brunette
Sultry starlet Scarlett Johansson has flirted with numerous hair colours, most recently trying out the trend for reddened tresses. But it was at the He's Just Not That into You premiere in 2009 that Scarlett went her darkest, straigtening her long blonde locks and dying them a deep mahogany hue. Less than six months later she returned to her former, more blonde self.
-
14. Jessica Biel: Blonde vs Brunette
Jessica Biel’s latest look has been a real hit in the hair stakes, all mussed up with a rich mahogany hue, but the Valentine’s Day star sampled a lighter look back in 2004.
-
15. Jessica Alba: Blonde vs Brunette
A brilliant blonde in 2004, Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba rejoined the brunette club but keeps it light with hazelnut tones to complement her Latino looks.
-
16. Gwyneth Paltrow: Blonde vs Brunette
Post-Oscar success, Gwyneth Paltrow debuted her darkened tresses in December 1999. The Talented Mr Ripley star's perfect complexion at the film's premiere helped pull off the grungier aesthetic with the apples of her cheek rouged to avoid looking washed out. The blonde Gwyneth tends to go for bronzed skin and barely there make-up for a wholesome look.
-
17. Reese Witherspoon: Blonde vs Brunette
Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon can play any part, be it blonde bombshell or brunette beauty. We love her as both!
-
18. Nicole Richie: Blonde vs Brunette
It girl and designer Nicole Richie can work any style, be it rock chick with chestnut tresses and smokey eyes or silver screen siren with set golden curls and ruby red lips.
-
19. Drew Barrymore: Blonde vs Brunette
Always at the forefront of every hair trend, Drew Barrymore has traded in a demure dark brown hue for more tawny tresses over the years.
-
20. Michelle Williams: Blonde vs Brunette
Michelle Williams was the talk of the town when she took the plunge and perfected the pixie crop. Dying her hair platinum blonde made all the more impact. We love!
-
21. Cameron Diaz: Blonde vs Brunette
Eternal beach babe Cameron Diaz tried out chocolate-hued tresses in 2006 but her laidback look called for a return to the bronzed and blonde combo that we know and love..
-
22. Angelina Jolie: Blonde vs Brunette
Angelina Jolie showed off a Marilyn-inspired look back in 1999 but has mostly stuck to long luscious brunette locks ever since.
-
23. Charlize Theron: Blonde vs Brunette
Charlize Theron went for the killer combo of dark hair and blue eyes back in 2005 but the South African beauty returned to her blonde roots the very same year. While brunette, Charlize opted for more severe styles, with slick back partings and sharp crops whereas her blonde styles tend to channel a beach chic vibe.
Mary-Kate Olsen Blonde vs Brunette
Known for her lustrous blonde locks, fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen showed off her more sultry side with this rich new brunette hue. Making the star look that little bit more striking, while we love her as a blonde, we're really digging her darker new hair adventure.