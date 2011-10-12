A-listers including Alexa Chung, Blake Lively and Diane Kruger work tousled tresses as well as super sleek locks. Which hair style do you prefer?
Celeb Hairstyles: Tousled Tresses vs Super Sleek Locks
1. Beyonce hair
Long Locks
Beyonce's been working the super sleek look of late, but we do love the singer with her trademark va-va-voom curls too. Lucky for her she suits both looks perfectly! We have serious hair envy.
2. Olivia Palermo hair
Sleek
These sleek curls are about as tousled as Olivia Palermo gets! The fashionista likes to mix and match her tresses often opting for glossy curls or sleek and straight with neat ends curled under. We love both looks.
3. Diane Kruger hair
The High Pony
When it comes to red carpet hair, Diane Kruger is THE go-to celeb. Playing with her parting, volume, waves and straight, there really isn't a style which doesn't suit the gorgeous actress to perfection. And she always dresses her hair to match her gown!
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley hair
Long curls
While Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s fuss-free curls are the epitome of London cool, the Burberry Body sure knows how to turn on high-octane glamour. Sweeping her long locks to one side, a uniform wave provides screen siren appeal.
5. Blake Lively hair
The Bun
Blonde beauty Blake Lively perfectly demonstrates the dynamic appeal of the trusty bun. While fly-aways freed from a bun nestled at the nape of the neck add an air of romance, a slicked-back style is instantly modern.
6. Leighton Meester hair
Mid-length
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester knows all about sleek style on set and while she’s a fan of it in her own time too, sometimes the brunette beauty lets go for a more ethereal vibe.
7. Alexa Chung hair
The Modern Chop
Alexa Chung’s chopped-off locks have been copied the world over and although the brunette beauty often enjoys the mix of high glam with low maintenance hair and make-up, kempt curls give her oh-so modern look a 40s twist.
8. Gwyneth Paltrow hair
Long Locks
Simple but oh-so effective, Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of letting her long locks flow. With a shake-up at the roots, Gwynnie adds va-va-voom volume, while a sleek swept style is Hollywood ready.
9. Emma Stone hair
The Up-Do
Never one to let an outfit wear her, Emma Stone often pulls her look together with an always-stunning up-do. While delicate colours call for a more gentle, mussed-up do, brilliant brights beckon a high-shine hair style.
10. Diane Kruger hair
Side-Swept
Always one to watch on the red carpet, Diane Kruger captivates with her hair creativity. Often sweeping her hair to one side, the Hollywood stunner either lets tousled tendrils fall or adds leading lady appeal with glossy volume via pulled curls.
11. Evan Rachel Wood hair
The Pixie Crop
Lifting her pixie crop into a punked-up quiff, Evan Rachel Wood often plays on the androgyny of her outfit with a more mussed-up style. But when glitz is called for, the True Blood star sets her hair in a Marcel wave for vintage glam.
12. Carey Mulligan hair
The Crop
Blonde or brunette, fuss-free or trimmed and tamed, Carey Mulligan seems to suit all hairstyles! While tousled tresses complement her more relaxed style, a glossy crop works perfectly with the film star’s high fashion ensembles.
13. Sarah Jessica Parker hair
The Pony Tail
This season’s must-try hairstyle, Sarah Jessica Parker proves high or low, mussed-up or slicked back, the pony tail is here to stay.
14. Keira Knightley hair
The Bob
Shaken up for easy-going elegance or tamed to a point for prim perfection, Keira Knightley’s modern bob brilliantly highlights her incredible cheekbones.
