1 Mar 2018
Celeb hair trend: Centre-parted waves
1. Leighton Meester hair
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester does gentle waves to perfection! Starting off straight from the root, the hair falls into pretty waves to the tip. To get this sleek look, make sure to use a heat protector, then simply use hair straighters from root to midway down hair. Wrap ends around straightening irons to get the loose waves and then apply some hairspray to set in place.
2. Sarah Jessica Parker hair
To get that kick-wave centre-parted hairstyle like Sarah Jessica Parker, start curling from midway down the hair, to the tip. Blow dry hair normally, then use curling tongs in small sections of hair, using a fix of hairspray as you go.
3. Drew Barrymore hair
Giving the centre-parted waves style her own spin, Drew Barrymore went for extra volume to lift up the back section, giving it that glamorous 60s, slightly bouffant look. Perfect if you’ve got thicker hair – just backcomb the section underneath, combing against the root, add a quick spritz of hairspray and then brush the top hair over for extra volume! Then use curling tongs to get that gentle, loose wave.
4. Olivia Palermo hair
Olivia Palermo’s elegant waves are the perfect party season look. Don’t be scared to add volumising serum to your hair before blow-drying and then straighten from root to midway down the hair. To get the waves, only use the tongs on the ends from midway to tip.
5. Julia Roberts hair
Julia Roberts went for gorgeous sleek, neat centre-parted waves at the premiere of Eat Love Pray. Get the look by using a heat-protector such as Kerastase Ciment Thermique on hair, then use curling tongs to gently tease hair into neat waves. To set the look, give the hair a spritz of a light hairspray.
6. Jessica Biel hair
Jessica Biel went for extra choppy, textured waves at The A-Team premiere. Ultra flattering with lighter ends and darker roots, just scrunch ends after towel drying, add in some curl serum to prevent frizz and let them dry naturally for that sunkissed look.
7. Rachel Bilson hair
For a California classic centre-parted wave, go for the wow-worthy Rachel Bilson look. It's even better if your tips are slightly lighter than your roots – for that ultra sunkissed, beach-loved look.
8. Clemence Poesy hair
Clemence Poesy works more of a city wave with her hair, going for a 70s style Parisian chic look. Wearing a soft middle parting, the Gossip Girl actress keeps waves more volumised at the front – a great style for anyone who is growing out their fringe.
9. Mary-Kate Olsen hair
For a hippy, boho centre-parted wave, try Mary-Kate Olsen’s gorgeous look. Blow-dry hair with a frizz-ease and shine serum, then create relaxed, beach-kissed waves using a barrel hairbrush. Wrap sections of hair at a diagonal angle around the brush, holding the nozzle of the dryer on the hair for half a minute, then release for loose waves.
10. Kylie Minogue hair
Kylie Minogue’s silky waves are the perfect ‘do for an easy summer look. The singer added more volume to the back section to give the look a some added height. To get this raised section at the back, just backcomb the underneath section gently against the root and then brush a small section of hair back over and brush to get a smooth effect. Use curling tongs to get the mid-length waves.
11. Kate Moss hair
Kate Moss is the queen of centre-parted teased waves! If your hair is naturally straight like Kate’s try adding an anti-frizz serum and then blow-drying hair upside down for more volume,. When it’s nearly dry, try scrunching through some lightweight mousse at the ends and then blow-drying, using your fingers to break up the strands.
12. Ashley Greene hair
Doing beach-kissed waves to perfection, Twilight star Ashley Greene went for a bold parting with gentle waves pouring down to her shoulders at the Teen Choice Awards 2010. This is the perfect style to show off highlights.
13. Cat Deeley hair
Going for THE hairstyle of the red carpet, Cat Deeley wore her hair centre-parted and volumised with long, choppy waves. This is the perfect style for long layered hair – especially when the shorter layers sit around the face.
14. Marion Cotillard hair
Go for a more choppy and textured wave like the gorgeous Marion Cotillard. Blow-dry hair, then scrunch mousse through from root to tip and finish with a quick on-off curl on the tongs.
15. Selena Gomez hair
If you’ve got thick hair like Selena Gomez, then this is the ultra flattering style for you. If your hair is slightly thinner, go for some volumising serum to give it some oomph. Just blow-dry hair normally, then use a barrel-brush to twist and hold mid to end sections under the dryer. Release and let the waves fall loose over your shoulders.
