1 Mar 2018
Celeb Hair Styles Videos
1. Party Hair Style
Party Hair Style
Celebrity hair stylist Richard Ward shows you how to get perfect party hair in this step-by-step guide...
2. Chelsea Blow Dry Hair Style
Chelsea Blow-dry
Pantene Pro-V Global Brand Ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight takes you through how to get the perfect modern blow-dry in just three minutes!
3. Ponytail Hair Style
Power Pony Hair Style
Hair stylist Neil Moodie shows you how to do the hottest hair trend for summer - the power pony!
4. Perfect Waves Hair Style
Perfect Waves Hair Style
Achieving the perfect wave is the Holy Grail of hairstyling but worry not as Pantene's Global Ambassador Sam McKnight can show us the way in this step-by-step guide.
5. On Trend Up-Do
Spring Up-Do Hair Style
Hair stylist Neil Moodie takes us through SS11 hottest hair trends, SEE how to get this season's must-do up-do.
6. 70s Hair Trend
70s Inspired Waves
Get 70s-inspired waves with the help of creative beauty director for Head & Shoulders, Peter Lux!
7. Easy Up-Do Hair
Easy Up-Do Hair
Re-create a glam and easy up-do with the help of celeb hairdresser Richard Ward.
8. Side Up-Do Hair
Side Up-Do
Get a super-glam up-do in a few easy steps with the help of creative beauty director for Head & Shoulders, Peter Lux.
9. Retro Beehive Hair Style
Retro Hair Style - Beehive
Hairdresser Richard Ward creates an easy and sexy beehive, perfect for any evening do...
10. Plaited Hair Style
Plaited Up-Do
Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight takes you through how to create the ultimate up-do with two simple plaits, perfect for a summer wedding!
11. Short Hair Style
Short Hair Style
Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight takes you through how to create the ultimate glam hairstyle for short locks in easy to follow steps.
