1 Mar 2018
Celeb hair: Straight vs Wavy
1. Olivia Palermo hair
Olivia Palermo regularly switches between straight, wavy and even ringlets! Her straight locks reveal the lustrous thickness of her enviable tresses, while the cute waves help show off the subtle dip-dyed colour effect. Both styles look amazing - which is why she's our top hair crush right now.
2. Cheryl Cole hair
Cheryl Cole's enviably lustrous locks are always a hot topic here at InStyle! Always rich in colour and gorgeously glossy no matter how she wears them, while the soft waves frame her face, we love the edginess of her polker-straight tresses too.
3. Alexa Chung hair
Alexa Chung always manages to style her pared-down bob in different ways to keep it looking fresh and new. Straight locks suit the cut of the bob giving a more boyish charm, while gentle waves help soften the style making it a more feminine and vintage look.
4. Selena Gomez hair
We can't get enough of Disney star Selena Gomez's recent style breakthrough - and with it comes her gorgeous hairstyle choices. While Selena looks sophisticated and grown-up with straight locks, we love her more natural looking tight waves.
5. Leighton Meester hair
Leighton Meester knows exactly how to work her hair to suit her look. Whether ultra modern and edgy with razor-sharp tresses or old-school Hollywood waves, she works her hair into her outfit to perfection - even matching her make-up to the look.
6. Taylor Swift hair
Taylor Swift doesn't do straight that often, but when she does it's always spot on. While her natural curls keep her looking sweet and girlie, the straight tresses help give her a more grown-up look.
7. Carey Mulligan hair
Carey Mulligan shows us just how versatile her bob is, always wearing it in different styles. The straight, side-swept bob looks super elegant, but we absolutely love the cute girlieness of the pretty waved version.
8. Jessica Alba hair
Jessica Alba shows us how to work the partings to create two stylish looks with one hairdo. The centre-parted straight bob looks ultra glam for red carpet dos, but the tousled side-swept waves are perfect for off-duty days. We love both.
9. STRAIGHT V CURLY Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue can do things with a bob that no other woman can! The star looks stunning with sleek and chic flapper-girl locks and equally stunning with beach-kissed waves.
10. HAIR Straight vs curly Ashley Olsen
We can't decide how we prefer Ashley Olsen's hair - straight and sleek or wavy and wild. Straight suits her laidback attitude but we love that she can glam it up with curls at the flick of a switch.
11. HAIR Straight vs curly Blake Lively
Blake Lively has rapidly become our go-to celeb for fabulous A-list hair. Not afraid to experiment with different looks, Blake's hair lets her be playful with her styles - meaning that she never has a bad hair day.
12. HAIR Straight vs curly Beyonce
It's always a treat to see Beyonce wearing her hair straight as so often she styles it with waves. While it's rare that a celeb can pull off two extremely different looks, we reckon Beyonce does it with ease.
13. HAIR Straight vs curly Kate Bosworth
Kate can do no wrong in our eyes. If she got a poodle perm tomorrow we'd be running to the nearest salon with a picture in hand. Both looks are absolutely stunning - we have serious hair envy.
14. HAIR Straight vs curly Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow looks sensational no matter how she wears her hair. Her long bob always looks effortless, full bodied and in great condition.
15. HAIR Straight vs curly Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried wears her hair both straight and wavy almost in equal measure. We love the waves for her red carpet events, while the straight hair suits her everyday style.
16. HAIR Straight vs curly Whitney Port
Wavy or straight hair Whitney Port's hair always looks ultra elegant. Usually opting for natural waves, when Whitney does do straight it's a great compliment to her outfit. We love both looks.
17. HAIR Straight vs curly Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen really knows how to turn up the glamour using her hair. Straight or wavy, Helena suits both perfectly.
18. HAIR Straight vs curly Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts never disappoints with her hairstyle choices. For day she tends to do curls while for evening events she vamps it up with super-straight locks. It would be impossible to choose which look we prefer.
19. HAIR Straight vs curly Thandie Newton
Could Thandie Newton look more different? While we love her sleek chic look, her corkscrew curls look amazing. We wish we could rock a corkscrew curl like Thandie.
20. HAIR Straight vs curly Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek was known for her ultra slick straight tresses but in recent years has been going for the fuss-free wavy, carefree look. As gentle waves are never far off trend, we prefer this look on Salma as it's more natural and flattering.
