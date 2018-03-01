The Best Of The Brunettes: Get Brown Hairspo From These Celeb Looks

Brown hair or blonde? It's that time-old question. If you fancy brunette then pick your perfect shade with our edit of the best celebrity hairstyles; from light brown hair to dark brown hair and chocolate brown hair to ash brown hair and golden brown hair. With fashion girls including Emma Watson, Alexa Chung and Mila Kunis all sporting want-worthy glossy brown hair, we’re thinking of going a few shades darker.

From the deepest ebony to the warmest mocha, balayage or au naturel, we’ve got all the coolest shades of dark brown hair for inspiration. Already a brunette? Use this edit as hairstyle inspiration, with on trend haircuts and styles to suit every face shape and complement all skin tones.

Check out Kate Mara for smart looks, like a braided updo, or — if you're wanting something a bit more casj — Alexa Chung is still queen of the brunette bedhead.

Whether you’re leaning towards a short crop, messy waves or a chic updo, take hair ideas from the best dark brown hairstyles…