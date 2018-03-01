The Best Of The Brunettes: Get Brown Hairspo From These Celeb Looks

Brown hair or blonde? It's that time-old question. If you fancy brunette then pick your perfect shade with our edit of the best celebrity hairstyles; from light brown hair to dark brown hair and chocolate brown hair to ash brown hair and golden brown hair. With fashion girls including Emma Watson, Alexa Chung and Mila Kunis all sporting want-worthy glossy brown hair, we’re thinking of going a few shades darker.
From the deepest ebony to the warmest mocha, balayage or au naturel, we’ve got all the coolest shades of dark brown hair for inspiration. Already a brunette? Use this edit as hairstyle inspiration, with on trend haircuts and styles to suit every face shape and complement all skin tones.
Check out Kate Mara for smart looks, like a braided updo, or — if you're wanting something a bit more casj — Alexa Chung is still queen of the brunette bedhead.
Whether you’re leaning towards a short crop, messy waves or a chic updo, take hair ideas from the best dark brown hairstyles…
-
1. Hailee Steinfeld
With the exception of her 'Most Girls' video, in which Hailee Steinfeld showed off both a blonde and lilac hair colour, the songstress has always stayed true to her natural chocolate brown shade.
-
2. Kaia Gerber
Giving us old Hollywood glam vibes, Kaia Gerber wore her curled brown hair (with subtle brunette highlights) parted to side.
-
3. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez surprised us all when she appeared on the red carpet of the 2017 American Music Awards with a platinum blonde lob. Since then, the 'Wolves' songstress swapped the dramatic hairstyle for a natural brown hair colour – and added a couple of extra inches to her length.
-
4. Jessica Alba's Sun-Kissed Locks Prove That Brunettes Can Be Just As Summery As Blondes
Jessica Alba's trademark brunette locks looked especially summery at the Mechanic: Resurrection photocall in Los Angeles over the weekend.
-
5. Jennifer Garner Glossy Brunette Locks Are Simply Gorgeous
Jennifer Garner is famed for her glossy brunette locks, and we love how she's gone for a slight blonde ombre on the ends. SO shiny!
-
6. Maisie Williams Goes For A Way Darker Look
Maisie Williams have been really mixing up her hair recently — with her new bob, and now she's dyed it almost black! Verdict? Pretty sassy with her Jessica Choay choker, no?
-
7. Sarah Michelle Gellar Goes Brunette For Cruel Intentions
No more blonde, Sarah Michelle Gellar?! The actress has died her locks a rich brunette once again, but it's not strictly for fun. Sarah Michelle is gearing up for the Cruel Intentions reboot, which is due out on America's ABC channel sometime in late 2016.
-
8. Bella Thorne Goes Brunette
The red-head has waved bye-bye to her strawberry blonde locks, and debuted this soft brunette shade just in time for the spring. She's got a touch of bronde in the front, too.
-
9. Mila Kunis With Her Glossy Hair In Curls
Mila Kunis wore her long brown hair in loose curls at the Jupiter Ascending film premiere; the perfect accompaniment to her Dolce & Gabbana dress.
-
10. Victoria Beckham With Warm, Chocolate Brown Hair
Victoria Beckham has got her hair colour totally nailed for winter with this warm chocolate brown shade which she showed off at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
-
11. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley's hair stole the show at the premiere of The Imitation Game. Not that her Valentino gown wasn't amazing, because it was, but her brown locks were so glossy and lustrous-looking. Serious hair envy.
-
12. Suki Waterhouse
We were wondering when we'd see Suki Waterhouse's new brown locks and it was at Lauryn Hill's performance at The Arts Club, alongside pal Cara Delevingne, that she decided to debut her transformed look. We thought we'd miss her blonde hair a lot more but this warm chocolate tone, dyed for a film, actually complements her complexion perfectly... Don't you agree?
-
13. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung changes her shade of brown hair on an almost weekly basis - and gets them pretty spot on every time. We're loving this warmer shade at the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week show.
-
14. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio teamed her stunning Alberta Ferretti bandeau dress her picture perfect glossy brown hair in a relaxed, loose style at the Venice Film Festival.
-
15. Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler wore her glossy brown hair in effortless waves at the Stella McCartney Spring 2015 Presentation.
-
16. Emma Watson
Emma Watson is a fan of wearing her natural, glossy brown locks in chic updos, with subtle eye make-up and statement lips, for the red carpet.
-
17. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge warmed up her dark sleek locks with a hint of ombre dye, and doesn't it look fabulous?
-
18. Jourdan Dunn
This super-rich chocolate block colour takes supermodel Jourdan Dunn's locks to the next level.
-
19. Victoria Beckham
Loaded with subtle coffee and hazel lowlights, Victoria Beckham's plush hair colour oozes glamour.
-
20. Lea Michele
Lea Michele's chocolate locks are the envy of the red carpet.
-
21. Jessica Alba
Silky cocoa shades weaved in with deep ash brown slices are what gives Jessica Alba's shiny hairdo its depth.
-
22. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio has fused copper streaks with peppery metallic brown slices to create her glossy hue.
-
23. Nicole Scherzinger
Glossy, healthy and rich with flecks of copper, Nicole Scherzinger's gorgeous deep chocolate hue has got us rushing to the hairdressers.
-
24. Angelina Jolie
Bucking every hair colour trend that's hot on this season's catwalk, Angelina Jolie sticks to the classic ash chestnut shade that never faulters.
-
25. Agyness Deyn
Swapping her bleach blonde crop for a sleek dark brown 'do, Agyness Deyn returns to her natural roots – and we're big fans!
-
26. Miranda Kerr
Setting off her ivory skin, Miranda Kerr's chestnut ends and chocolate roots contrast with her complexion giving the gorgeous supermodel her ethereal glow.
-
27. Zoe Saldana
Keeping her hairstyle low-key with loose waves, Zoe Saldana lets her rich glossy dark brown colour speak for itself.
-
28. Penelope Cruz
Ask your hairdresser to thread golden highlights through dark hair for a sunkissed, just been on the beach style like Penelope Cruz.
-
29. Megan Fox
Brunette faithful, Megan Fox, knows to avoid flat shades by adding in caramel hues that create plenty of movement and shine
-
30. Gemma Arterton
Brit beauty Gemma Arterton loves her brunette hair - bar one brief fling with a red shade for Quantum of Solace, we can rely on Gemma for picking a chestnut shade that naturally flatters her warm complexion.
-
31. Ashley Greene
Twilight star Ashley Greene amps up the volume with her richest-of-rich mahogany shade. Gloss like this belongs on the red carpet - it's full on glam.
-
32. Zooey Deschanel
Take tips from Zooey Deschanel, who mixes things up by pinning her warm brown hair into a faux-bob. This is a quick way to achieve a hair transformation without the commitment.
-
33. Rose Byrne
We look to Rose Byrne and her glossy ash-brown locks for perfect evening hair. We love this mid-length tousled bob, and an injection of volume adds a suitable air of glamour.
-
34. Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson adds depth to her chocolate-brown hair with lightened caramel ends – a subtle take on the dip-dye trend for those who prefer a more natural look.
-
35. Olga Kurylenko
Brown hair shouldn’t be boring – show it off by replicating Olga Kurylenko’s sleek half up, half down evening twist.
-
36. Mila Kunis
A dark brown hairstyle looks great straightened into a super-sleek style – Mila Kunis works high-key glamour with a highly achievable style.
-
37. Keira Knightley
Don’t forget about your hair when accessorising for an evening out - Keira Knightley works her classic brunette locks into an intricate plaited style, making her hairstyle the key feature of this look.
-
38. Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil is the Queen of shine with this glossy look – an easy effect to achieve if you choose a super-dark shade that reflects the light.
-
39. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones makes the perfect brunette English rose - a full fringe frames her face and makes her hair look luxuriously thick.
-
40. Emma Watson
Don’t overcomplicate things, and let your glossy hair colour stand out on its own, a la Emma Watson and her simple but show-stopping up do.
-
41. Elizabeth Olsen
We love Elizabeth Olsen’s warm brown tones, which are kept looking effortless in long, relaxed waves.
-
42. Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe ditches the laidback look and sets her trademark dark ‘do in a deep retro wave, complemented by hair pale skin and scarlet lips.
-
43. Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole isn’t afraid to try any hair colour, but we’ve noticed she favours rich dark shades – helping hair look instantly thicker and more luxurious.
-
44. Anne Hathaway
One of our favourite brunettes, Anne Hathaway, proves that dark hair can work with any cut – we love how this style frames her features.
-
45. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung loves to play with different shades – here she complements her Chanel with a sophisticated mocha colour that is perfect for a shiny springtime style.