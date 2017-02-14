Bob Hairstyles: This Season's Coolest Celeb Cut

Bob hairstyles are more versatile than you think. Choppy or block, textured or sleek, check out these different hair ideas for inspo...

The celebrity crowd are all about bob hairstyles right now. With someone joining the bob brigade pretty much daily, even religiously long-haired girls are considering the chop.

Tousled bedheads for day and swept-over curls for night used to be the fashion girl’s styles of choice, but the low-maintenance and casual bob benefits are encouraging more and more stars to try out the trend.

While it's understandable to be wary of a super-short pixie crop, bobs are flattering and versatile, and they don’t involve as much maintaining as you might think. Go for a layered long bob hairstyle like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, or, for something a little more edgy, try a textured short bob hairstyle like Emma Stone.

Even when it's cut, the styles aren't limited. You can go sleek and neat a la Rose Byrne and Marion Cotillard (who works a chic bob hairstyle with a fringe), choppy like Sienna Miller's, or even experiment with retro-look victory curls like January Jones.

Our favourite length, and the one that’s winning over even the least likely of celebs, is the long bob. Quelle surprise, Alexa Chung was hot off the mark with the trend, cutting her mid-length hair into a bob a few years ago — and she hasn’t gone back.

Rachel McAdams' has been our inspo since awards season, and got us reconsidering going for a drastic cut. Bobs can seem unadvisable for curly hair, but her and Pixie Lott have shown you can do short and not straight.

If you’re wary, understandably, of committing to a bob, try faking one first — the fob, or faux bob. It’s the perfect way to see what you’d look like before getting it cut, or just for a special occasion style. We teamed up with L'Oreal's UK ambassador and fashion week hair maestro Syd Hayes to find out how to do the perfect faux bob. Or, you can always try on Kendall's cut yourself using our Hollywood Makeover tool - it's actually pretty accurate, plus you'll have way too much fun.

Check out all these different bob hairstyles to find one to suit you...