Blonde Hair: Dye Job Inspiration From The Coolest Celeb Shades

Looking for the perfect shade of blonde hair? From the classic honey and platinum to this year's dark blonde and 'blonde brown', check out these celebrities for hair colour ideas...

Blonde hair will always been a firm favourite. Though celebrities dabble with darker shades, blonde will always be a default option.

If you’re planning a dye job, check out our edit of the coolest celebrity blondes — from dark and light blonde, including the classic honey and platinum or 'blonde brown' — for new hair colour ideas.

Ombre uplights are a strong hair trend with Jessica Alba and Beyonce both choosing warmer, honey blonde tones. Perfect for darker hair colours, ombre lights add depth and texture, while giving the overall result of caramel blonde hair – without dark root re-growth issues. (Don't get too carried away with the highlights though, this year it's about embracing the warmth on your complexion.)

For natural blondes, take notes from models Georgia May Jagger, Jessica Hart and Cara Delevingne and opt for softer highlights woven in among darker, more natural tones for a dirty blonde bed head look. Wear it loose, long and with plenty of conditioning treatment to ensure the blonde hair colour stays fresh and glossy.

If it’s notice-me hair colour you’re after, then platinum blonde hair colour is a cool option. Make like Carey Mulligan with her champagne-hued crop and opt for block colour or, for a more varied look, work it into a textured blonde bob hairstyles like Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

Still our best blonde has got to be Michelle Williams who, in spite of it seeming as if her hair will fall out if she goes a shade lighter, manages to pull of the brightest blonde pretty much ever. Kudos.

From warm caramel blonde hair through to white blonde ashy shades, get blonde hair ideas from these celebrities – just pick your favourite shade, print out and take to the salon.