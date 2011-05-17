1 Mar 2018
Big Hair
1. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani nailed the bold Sonia Rykiel and Marc Jacobs SS11 fizz frizz hair with effortless ease as she hit the red carpet in Cannes. And as an extra nod to this seaon's hot hair and beauty trends, she added a slick of fluro pink lippy rather than her usual failsafe crimson pout. Perfect!
2. Cheryl Cole
Wow, Cheryl Cole made sure all eyes were on her hair as much as her bright outfit as she arrived for the US X Factor auditions. Wearing her hair in shaken-up curls, with added root-volume, the front section of Cheryl's hair is swept back to create extra height to the look. Plenty of hairspray needed for this one girls!
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Known for her gorgeous Carrie curls, Sarah Jessica Parker went all out on root volume for this dramatic 'do, opting for a back-combed crown, with hair swept back from the face.
4. Rihanna
Rihanna is one celeb who likes her hair to make as much of a statement as her outfit. With a sleek crown contrasting against a wild ponytail of bubbling curls, this has to be one of Rihanna's most stunning styles yet.
5. Jennifer Lopez
If anyone can pull off these fabulous wild waves it's Jennifer Lopez. Starting from the root all the way to the tip, these broken-up, shaken curls create a vibrant volume with a cool 70s edge.
6. Eva Mendes
Making the most of her naturally thick and lustrous tresses, Eva Mendes tamed them into a low-sitting ponytail, letting the waves create plenty of volume both in the tail section and at the crown. Extra curls are teased out to soften the look further.
7. Elle Macpherson
Charlie's Angels eat your hearts out, Elle MacPherson rocked those unmistakable 70s column curls, complete with Farrah Fawcett flicks. Not for the faint-hearted, Elle really made this look work with her cool aviator sunnies.
8. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's wild waves are all part of her stunning look, and while she manages to tame them for sleeker red carpet 'dos, we love it when she wears them mussed-up and effortlessly undone.
9. Drew Barrymore
Always ahead of trend, Drew Barrymore can do no wrong in the hair department. Her gorgeous 60s-inspired back-combed crown style has just the right amount of bouffant volume without going too Amy Winehouse OTT. We love the undone waves which balance out the volume at the roots.
10. Beyonce
Showing off her fierce natural waves with controlled curls, Beyonce does big hair with a difference - giving 70s styling a modern edge.
11. Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester is an expert when it comes to dabbling in different 'dos, perfectly suiting many styles. Hitting the Marc Jacobs show at NYFW, Leighton went for mussed-up, undone volume, with teased-out strands to add to the laidback vibes of her look.
12. Nicola Roberts
Flame-haired beauty Nicola Roberts makes the most of the thicker texture of her hair by working with its natural volume. Layers help create natural lift in the roots, while a rough, smoothing blow-dry helps Nic achieve this super cool look.
13. Olivia Palermo
Volumous but controlled, Olivia Palermo's 60s style bob is a great example of how to lift hair with a good blow-dry - without relying on too much back-combing. And drying hair super smooth gives that gorgeous glossy finish. Very luxe looking.
14. Karen Gillan
Doctor Who star Karen Gillan worked the Rodarte Aveda SS11 woodland nymph look to perfection, with smooth roots, cascading into weighty waves, gorgeously organic and natural looking.
15. Cat Deeley
Known for her lustrous long locks, Cat Deeley showed off her rich caramel blonde tresses with cascading Brigitte Bardot waves, given extra bounce by volume at the roots.
16. Georgia May Jagger
Channelling the Sonia Rykiel and Topshop Unique SS11 fizzy frizz look, trendsetter Georgia May Jagger went for crimped curls with an undone edge.
17. Nicole Ritchie
Boho babe Nicole Richie is a huge fan of 70s styling, and with big beach-kissed waves really channels the laidback vibes of the era with her 'do.
