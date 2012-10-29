Ponytails, statement partings, power plaits and wild waves - check out the most WEARABLE hair trends of the season, see the celebs wearing them and try the hairstyles yourself!
Autumn Winter Hair Trends
1. Autumn Winter 2011 Hair Trends
Ponytails, statement partings, power plaits and windswept waves - we've picked the most WEARABLE hair trends of autumn winter 2011 so you can try the hairstyles yourself! PLUS see how Sienna Miller, Leighton Meester and co. style theirs...
2. Hair Trend - Waves
Windswept Waves
Natural, fuss-free waves flowed down the runways in wind-kissed colder weather takes on the previous season's beachy look.
3. Rodarte - Waves Hair Trend
Rough waves and natural volume gave Rodarte their gorgeously romantic 'girl-caught-in-a-windstorm' look. Easy enough to recreate come autumn weather!
4. Marc by Marc Jacobs - Waves Hair Trend
Waves were bouncier at Marc by Marc Jacobs with blow-dried barrel curls given lift at the roots and lightly spritzed to give a glossy luxe look.
5. Prabal Gurung - Waves Hair Trend
At Prabal Gurung, waves took more formal forms with centre-parted curls starting from the root and framing the face.
6. Burberry - Waves Hair Trend
At Burberry hair was gently parted with undone waves pulled back loosely with teased out strands framing the face.
7. Hair Trend - 60s Up-Dos
Turn Up The Volume
The 60s are having a real style moment right now. The volumised up-do has been a hot look on runways and celebs alike with various takes on the trend including modern beehives, half up-dos, and quiffed back-combing.
8. Bottega Veneta - 60s Up-Dos Hair Trend
At Bottega Veneta side-swept up-dos put a modern edge on the 60s beehive, while the statement earrings took the look fashion-forward.
9. Max Mara - 60s Up-Dos Hair Trend
Max Mara gave extra lift at the crown, while sides were slicked with a mirror-shine finish in this very wearable half up-do.
10. Hair Trend - Statement Plaits
Bold Braids
The simple plait takes strength from spring/summer, gaining plenty of punch for autumn/winter in a flurry of fishtails, braids and single statement plaits.
With Diane Kruger and Blake Lively forerunners of the mussed-up plait on the red carpet and Nicole Scherzinger nailing the fishtail for X Factor, for downtime dressing, Emma Roberts loves her simple pony-plait while Beyonce uses her braid draped over one shoulder as a cool accessory.
11. Erdem - Statement Plaits Hair Trend
At Erdem hair was tightly braided into the fishtail plait at the nape and then deconstructed with tresses teased out to give a slightly undone, slept-in look.
-
12. PPQ - Statement Plaits Hair Trend
PPQ went a little modern-day Pocahontas with centre-parted hair sectioned into neat side plaits. Winged eyes and a red pout gave the look a glamorous finish.
-
13. Thakoon - Statement Plaits Hair Trend
Thakoon added a girlie edge to tribal red striped eyes with cute contrasting colour plaits tied-up with scarf headbands.
14. Rag & Bone - Statement Plaits Hair Trend
Rag & Bone did mussed-up hair punctuated with roughly plaited thin braids giving a hair done-on-the-run look.
15. Hair Trend - Fringes
Celebs have been loving their fringes this season with Leighton Meester, Rose Byrne, Dianna Agron and co. showing how versatile a 'do it can be.
16. Osman - Fringes Hair Trend
At Osman tousled fringes hit the runway, roughly side-swept to frame the face.
17. Hair Trend - Partings
Power Partings
Centre or side, make a statement with your parting of choice this season whether in an up or down 'do.
18. Theyskens - Partings Hair Trend
The centre-parting went a little dark and edgy at Theyskens taking on a more androgynous feel with sultry make-up.
-
19. Proenza Schouler - Partings Hair Trend
The partings at Proenza Schouler were straight down the middle with hair kept soft, silky and natural looking set off against heavier squared-off brows.
20. Mary Katrantzou - Partings Hair Trend
Mary Katrantzou worked the trend into neat mini side partings with combed-over sleek top sections. Perfect for showing off some statement jewellery or a vibrant dress.
21. Christopher Kane - Partings Hair Trend
At Christopher Kane hair was sectioned into sharp centre-partings and then combed with two different widths of comb then sprayed to give a wet-look finish.
-
Get Knotted
Knots in all shapes and forms marched down the runways for autumn winter giving us all plenty of options for those days when we just want something simple for our 'dos. From sleek and low to top-of-the-head deconstructed, knots are a must-try style this season.
23. Marios Schwab - Knots Hair Trend
Putting a sleek spin on the classic undone top knot, hair at Marios Schwab was flawlessly glossy and tightly tied up into a crowning knot. Try a looser take on this look by brushing hair up into the knot without the slick finish.
24. Temperley - Knots Hair Trend
Temperley went for nape of the neck chignon knots with strong glossy centre-partings set off against smokey eyes and crimson lips.
-
At Antonio Berardi knots sat lower down on the nape of the neck with hair side-parted, tied back and then loose tresses pulled around the face.
-
Accessories, accessories
Alice-bands have made a stylish comeback for autumn winter woven into up-dos, while jewelled hair adornments make for added glamour this party season.
27. Valentino - Accessories Hair Trend
Valentino did girl-next-door Alice-bands opting for simple thin black bands punctuating undone up-dos with teased out strands to give the look a more casual edge.
28. Jonathan Saunders - Accessories Hair Trend
Blunt cut ponytails tied up simply gave a nod to 90s Helmet Lang minimalism at Jonathan Saunders, with a black hairband woven into the hair to give the effect of the pony coming out of the band.
29. Chanel - Accessories Hair Trend
At Chanel exquisite shimmering gun-metal jewel and pearl clasps adorned low, side-parted chignons matched to the stunning silvery hues in the eyeshadows.
-
Pony Power
Following on from spring summer 2011, the ponytail trend is still going strong into autumn winter, with celebs working undone styles for downtime, while the new glamour pony is a strong look for red carpets.
31. Philosophy - Ponytail Hair Trend
Low ponies featured at Philosophy with slightly volumised crown to give distinctly vintage, country feel.
-
Marc Jacobs took a society-girl 60s high tail take on the trend with ultra polished sleek and glossy locks.
-
House of Holland worked the mussed-up bedhead pony with teased out strands set off against bold crimson lips.
-
Sleek crowns were big at Issa, flowing into lustrous loose, volumised tails.
