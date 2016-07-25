Jump to navigation
Fashion
Fashion News
Clothing
Street Style
Celebrity
Celebrity News
Transformations
Celeb weddings
Beauty
Beauty News
Beauty Products & Tools
Best Beauty Buys
Health and Fitness
Hollywood Makeover
Makeup
Skin
Hair
Hair News
Celebrity Hairstyles
Hair Products & Tools
Hollywood Makeover
Culture
Culture
Films
TV Shows
Books
Lifestyle
Weddings
Food & Drink
Travel
InStyle Competitions
Videos
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Search
Close
Fashion
Fashion News
Clothing
Street Style
Celebrity
Celebrity News
Transformations
Celeb weddings
Beauty
Beauty News
Beauty Products & Tools
Best Beauty Buys
Health and Fitness
Hollywood Makeover
Makeup
Skin
Hair
Hair News
Celebrity Hairstyles
Hair Products & Tools
Hollywood Makeover
Culture
Culture
Films
TV Shows
Books
Lifestyle
Weddings
Food & Drink
Travel
InStyle Competitions
Videos
Stay Connected
Most Popular
17 Foundations For Instant No-Filter-Needed Flawless Skin
Your Ultimate Guide To The Best Eyebrow Pencils, Gels And Kits
Francia Raisa Reveals Selena Gomez’s and Her Own Struggle with Depression After Transplant Surgery
Queen Elizabeth's Blessing for Meghan Markle's Marriage to Prince Harry Is Noticeably Different
Trending on Facebook
17 Foundations For Instant No-Filter-Needed Flawless Skin
Your Ultimate Guide To The Best Eyebrow Pencils, Gels And Kits
Francia Raisa Reveals Selena Gomez’s and Her Own Struggle with Depression After Transplant Surgery
#WorththeHype: This Is The Best Shampoo Our Beauty Editor Has Ever Used
Trending on Pinterest
17 Foundations For Instant No-Filter-Needed Flawless Skin
Your Ultimate Guide To The Best Eyebrow Pencils, Gels And Kits
Francia Raisa Reveals Selena Gomez’s and Her Own Struggle with Depression After Transplant Surgery
Queen Elizabeth's Blessing for Meghan Markle's Marriage to Prince Harry Is Noticeably Different
Home
›
News
› Ariana Grande Fringe
Ariana Grande Actually Got A New Hairstyle
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email
Share
share
by: Isabella Silvers
25 Jul 2016
The pony's still here though
IT HAPPENED - see
Ariana Grande's fringe
here
More Hair
16 Mar 2018
#WorththeHype: This Is The Best Shampoo Our Beauty Editor Has Ever Used
5 Mar 2018
How To Get Jennifer Lawrence's Beachy Waves From The Oscars Red Carpet
1 Mar 2018
Get Red Hair Inspo From Our Fav Famous Redheads
See All Latest News
Back to Top