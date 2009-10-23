1 Mar 2018
Alexandra Burke Hairstyles
1. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 short bob
Alex's latest hairdo must-have. She sported a cute fringed bob for her performance of her debut track Bad Boys on the X Factor and again for This Morning. Alex's short sleek do made her look super-stylish and sophisticated.
2. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 short fringe
Off with her locks! Alex went for the chop but thankfully kept her uber-cool fringe for the GQ Man of the Year awards. She shortened her locks to shoulder-sweeping perfection.
3. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 long fringe
Alex sported some serious fringe benefits, leading the style pack after getting a fringe in August of this year. The long fringe and wavy tresses were a perfect look for Alex.
4. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 calm wavy
Cool and casual for Alex as she arrived from Los Angeles airport. Alex wore her shortened hair slightly wavy with a middle parting after her US trip.
5. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 thick knot
Wow. Check out how long Alex's hair was. The super-singer scraped back her locks into a tight thick knot ponytail that reached half-way down her back.
6. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 high pony
Alexandra slicked back her long locks into a tight high ponytail for a glam bash at the beginning of the year. As usual not a single hair was out of place.
7. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 straight.long
Alexandra went for the sleek and straight look after winning the X Factor. Her hair looked glossy and luxurious (maybe she got some free shampoo for winning?)
8. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 big curly
That's a winner. Alex not only won the nation over with her amazing voice but wowed with her amazing hairstyle, too. She let her gorgeous curly hair hang loose as she sang on the final X Factor show.
9. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 back
Alexandra sported a super-stylish updo for one of her last performances on the X Factor. Her hair was tied back in an intricate plait design leaving her singing (and those earrings) to shine.
10. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 back bun
Alexandra kept her hair away from her face as she strutted her stuff on the X Factor stage. She swept back her lovely thick hair in a half-up half down ‘do with slightly curled tips.
11. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 long/wavy
Only a couple of weeks later Alex went uber-glam with long wavy locks. Not a hair was out of place on her neatly ringlet curls as she sang at a special X Factor finalists' concert.
12. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 sailor
Alexandra went for the sexy sailor look for her performance on the X Factor. She teamed a nautical-style hat with her hair neatly positioned in a bun at the back.
13. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 before xf
Alexandra kept her long locks tucked away with a black beanie hat just days before her first appearance on the X Factor.
14. Alexandra Burke Hairstyles 231009 judges house
Alexandra sported a short ‘do for her visit to the judges' houses back in 2008. The singer wore her natural dark hair with a side fringe and wavy tips.
