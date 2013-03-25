1 Mar 2018
A-list Hair Inspiration
-
1. Kimberley Walsh with long hairstyle
Unless Cheryl Cole and the Simpson sisters were born with miracle hair genes, we reckon they've had a few hair extensions slipped in to too boost their length and thickness. And who'd blame them? Whether they its in-salon extensions or at-home clip-ins, extensions instantly turn fine, limp locks into tresses that any tinseltowner would be proud to flick for the paps.
Remember: Human hair may be more expensive than fake or synthetic but we think it's a price worth paying. Think of it as an investment and once you've worked out your cost-per-wear, you'll see it makes sense. Also, go for ethically sourced hair to keep your inner Mother Teresa happy. We love Great Lengths and Lucinda Ellery.
Girls Aloud's Kimberley Walsh looks very JLo with this lush, bounch 'do. Kimberley's gone for lots of root lift which balances her thick, wavy extensions; flat hair would will just make them look heavy.
-
2. Sienna Miller with sleek hairstyle
Unless we're mistaken, Sienna's hair is much longer than normal. Perhaps the hair extension fairies paid her a little pre-premier visit. A chic blowdry has given her locks bounce and shown off her face-framing layers.
-
3. Cheryl Cole with ultra-sleek hairstyle
Cheryl Cole spiced up her birthday look with a super sleek and super long ponytail. Judging from her current hair length, some clip-in extensions must have definitely been on her wish list.
-
4. Jessica Simpson with volumised hairstyle
Seeing as Jessica Simpson's teamed up with her hair pal Ken Paves to create her own range of clip-in extensions called Hairdo, we're guessing she's a fan of faking it. Going by her long wavy locks, it looks as though she uses them for thickness, as well as length.
-
5. Ashlee Simpson with super-straight hairstyle
Unless she's been OD'ing on some super-strength hair growth supplement, we'd guess Ashlee has been swapping hair notes with her sis and opted for some in-salon hair extensions. Going super-straight has boosted her hair's natural shine and fab auburn colour.
-
6. Beyonce with tumbling waves
Surely Beyonce's had a little help with these tumbling locks?! Her blonde streaks and corkscrew curls are making us want to run to the salon pronto.
By Alice Ripman
