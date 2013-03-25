Unless Cheryl Cole and the Simpson sisters were born with miracle hair genes, we reckon they've had a few hair extensions slipped in to too boost their length and thickness. And who'd blame them? Whether they its in-salon extensions or at-home clip-ins, extensions instantly turn fine, limp locks into tresses that any tinseltowner would be proud to flick for the paps.

Remember: Human hair may be more expensive than fake or synthetic but we think it's a price worth paying. Think of it as an investment and once you've worked out your cost-per-wear, you'll see it makes sense. Also, go for ethically sourced hair to keep your inner Mother Teresa happy. We love Great Lengths and Lucinda Ellery.

Girls Aloud's Kimberley Walsh looks very JLo with this lush, bounch 'do. Kimberley's gone for lots of root lift which balances her thick, wavy extensions; flat hair would will just make them look heavy.

