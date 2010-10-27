Chloe A/W 10 Hair

Creative director of top salon OCS Karine Jackson says: 'The Chloe catwalk trends this season are amazing and the hair is just beautiful. Charlie's Angels set the bar for iconic, voluminous hair with curls and flicks, and Chloe’s version is a toned down, less flicky version. Pay attention to your colour though, as this is the basis for a fabulous finish. We have a technique at the salon called Cashmere Caramel that gives this exact finish. Charlie’s Angels hair is all about femininity, and to achieve this look at home you will have to hone your blow drying skills...'

Get the look:

1. Apply lots of heat protector spray to protect your hair and to give it hold. Comb this through evenly.

2. On a medium heat and speed, dry the roots with your fingers. This will give you the lift so the blow dry will last.

3. Starting at the nape take sections about 2 cm thick and using a large round brush, dry the rest of the hair rolling the brush up and leaving to cool for a minute. It is better if you have two large round brushes so as you’re drying you can leave the other one in the hair to cool.

4. Once you have dried your hair blast with cold air, spray with a little hairspray and gently brush through.

Take inspiration straight from the Angels themselves as we show you how to get the look over the page...