1 Mar 2018
70s Inspired Charlie's Angels Hair
-
Hair How-To Special: Chloe's 70s Inspired Hair
It's the biggest trend of the season, Chloe's catwalks were awash with bouncy waves, cool curls and fabulous flicks inspired from the ultra femme and carefree 'dos of the 70s. A more modern update to the classic Charlie's Angels hairstyles, we've got step-by-step how-to to help you get the Chloe catwalk look AND how-tos for each of the Angels' volumous 'dos too!
-
2. Chloe hair
Chloe A/W 10 Hair
Creative director of top salon OCS Karine Jackson says: 'The Chloe catwalk trends this season are amazing and the hair is just beautiful. Charlie's Angels set the bar for iconic, voluminous hair with curls and flicks, and Chloe’s version is a toned down, less flicky version. Pay attention to your colour though, as this is the basis for a fabulous finish. We have a technique at the salon called Cashmere Caramel that gives this exact finish. Charlie’s Angels hair is all about femininity, and to achieve this look at home you will have to hone your blow drying skills...'
Get the look:
1. Apply lots of heat protector spray to protect your hair and to give it hold. Comb this through evenly.
2. On a medium heat and speed, dry the roots with your fingers. This will give you the lift so the blow dry will last.
3. Starting at the nape take sections about 2 cm thick and using a large round brush, dry the rest of the hair rolling the brush up and leaving to cool for a minute. It is better if you have two large round brushes so as you’re drying you can leave the other one in the hair to cool.
4. Once you have dried your hair blast with cold air, spray with a little hairspray and gently brush through.
Take inspiration straight from the Angels themselves as we show you how to get the look over the page...
-
3. Charlie's Angels Hair
Charlie's Angels - The Farrah Fawcett Super-Flicks
Top celeb hairstylist Errol Douglas says: 'I love Farrah’s look, she was defined by her flicks and blondeness. She became an icon because nobody had that type of hair. Fellow blondie Bo Derek went for the braided look, while Farah was distinctive for her blonde, power style. She had that all American square jaw and beautiful features. Farrah was queen of the flick! Her superflick is still so now – if it’s not on the red carpet it’s on the high street because it’s glamorous but easy to achieve...'
Get the look:
1. Blow dry from wet, make a middle parting then section off.
2. Working towards the middle, dry on the brush turning out as you go. It’s all in the wrist movement. Use two hairbrushes – blow dry with one and use the other to flick into place.
3. If you’ve got any bits that aren’t working for you, tame them with a tong.
Errol Douglas, celebrity hairdresser, for appointments at the Knightsbridge salon, 020 7235 0110 / erroldouglas.com
-
4. Charlie's Angels Hair
Charlie's Angels - Kelly's Cool Curls
Top hairstylist Karine Jackson says: 'The Angels set the bar for iconic, voluminous hair with curls and flicks. Charlie’s Angels hair is all about femininity, and to achieve this look at home you will have to hone your blow drying skills... This is a simple look and it’s essential to get the hair cut right for the styling to work. Lots of layers in your cut is essential here, and you’re best using heated rollers for this look.'
Get the look:
1. Spray the hair with lots of protection spray and dry into the hair.
2. Put the rollers into the hair using a technique called ‘dropped crown’ - this means you don’t roll the roller right up to the parting as you only want the curls through the mid lengths and ends.
3. Let the rollers cool down and spray with hairspray (I like OCS Finale)
4. Take the rollers out and ruffle into place with your fingers
Karine Jackson, Creative Director, OCS. For appointments at the Covent Garden salon, karinejackson.co.uk 020 7836 030
-
5. Charlie's Angels Hair
Charlie's Angels - Sabrina's Sleek Waves
Karine Jackson says: 'Sabrina's style is what I call a dropped crown - there are no layers of texture on the top but just below the widest point of your head (the crest line) the cut has lots of texture and movement. To get this look at home you will need to blow dry with a medium round brush in three sections.'
Get the look:
1. You need lots of volume on top, so use the OCS Spray Gel on the roots and dry with your fingers, lifting the roots.
2. Smooth with the round brush.
3. Take a section 2cm thick and dry using your round brush. Roll it under, this will give you the heavy line at the bottom. Work around the whole head, leaving out the middle section.
4. On your middle section roll the brush upwards so the wave goes in a different direction.
Karine Jackson, Creative Director, OCS.
