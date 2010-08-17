1 Mar 2018
60 Celebrity Summer Hairstyles
1. Summer hair Blake Lively 2010
Serena would be proud of Blake Lively’s hair at the Chanel Haute Couture Show in Paris.
2. Summer hair Kristen Stewart 2010
Love, love, love Kristen's new hair colour! We can't wait to see what she'll do next with it.
3. Summer hair Jessica Alba 2010
Jessica Alba's hair looks like she's just come from the beach not at the John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture show in Paris. But somehow, it works.
4. Summer hair Ashley Greene 2010
Ashley Greene wears her hair big and beautiful for off-duty glamour.
5. Summer hair Whitney Port 2010
Whitney Port's side sweep hairstyle had us all green with envy at the Belle D'Opium fragrance launch.
6. Summer hair Rachel Bilson 2010
Ah words cannot express how much we love Rachel Bilson - when she graces the red-carpet, her hair is always styled to perfection.
7. Summer hair Eva Longoria Parker 2010
Eva Longoria Parker is always styled to perfection, her hair and make-up is divine.
8. Summer hair Clemence Posey 2010
The newest Gossip Girl, Clemence Poesy shows us au natural can sometimes work (if you look like her that is).
9. Summer hair Eva Mendes 2010
Eva Mendes rocks the top knot at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in LA.
10. Summer hair Claire Danes 2010
Claire Dane’s hair looks naturally sun-kissed, yet healthy which is not easy when you're a blonde.
11. Summer hair Victoria Beckham 2010
Victoria Beckham tried a new carefree, easy breezy style at the LG Fashion Touch launch party and we like.
12. Summer hair Dianna Agron 2010
Glee star Dianna Agron's hair looks chic, stylish and very shiny. We're not jealous though, we promise.
13. Summer hair Lea Michele 2010
An up-do with a fringe is no mean feat but Lea Michele shows us how it should be done.
14. Summer hair Michelle Williams 2010
When Michelle Williams turned up to Cannes Film Festival we fell head over heels for her platinum blonde crop.
15. Summer hair Nicole Richie 2010
Totally loving Nicole Richie's glam side pony tail. Note to self, must try this at home.
16. Summer hair Diane Kruger 2010
It appears to be impossible for Diane Kruger to disappoint us with her carefree hairstyles. Here at the World of Calvin Klein presentation, she blew us away.
17. Summer hair Vanessa Hudgens 2010
Vanessa Hudgens shows us mere mortals how up-dos should be worn by day.
18. Summer hair Blake Lively 2010
We'd be grinning too if our hair looked like Blake Lively’s. The cream hair fascinator instantly glams up her tussled tresses.
19. Summer hair Daisy Lowe 2010
No one does femme fatale hair quite like Daisy Lowe.
20. Summer hair Freida Pinto 2010
Freida Pinto made her red-carpet entrance in a bright green Oscar de la Renta dress, but we couldn't take our eyes off her glamorous hairstyle.
21. Summer hair Alexa Chung 2010
Dip died, tousled and with a centre parting - what's not to love about Alexa Chung’s hair?
22. Summer hair Florence Welch 2010
Woah! Florence Welch's hair is as red as her lippy. We wish we could be Florence for a day.
23. Summer hair Lara Stone 2010
Lara Stone aka Mrs David Walliams does sleek hair without it looking flat. What's her secret?
24. Summer hair Jessica Alba 2010
Jessica Alba switches on the glamour with her bouffant hairstyle at a film premiere in Paris.
25. Summer hair Heidi Klum 2010
Heidi Klum's new choppy hairstyle had everybody talking, us included. We love it!
26. Summer hair Cameron Diaz 2010
Cameron Diaz frames her face with a middle parting at the premiere of her new film Knight & Day. We'll definitely be trying this look out on ourselves.
27. Summer hair katy perry 2010
Katy Perry teams a tight plait with loose waves and we love it.
28. Summer hair olivia palermo 2010
Olivia Palermo looks gorgeous both as a blonde and as a brunette. We love her signature tousled locks which are slightly pinned back.
29. Summer hair Taylor Swift 2010
Taylor Swift ditched her curly locks for the CMT Music Awards - super straight, super shiny and super fabulous.
30. Summer hair January Jones 2010
Loosely pulled back with a carefree attitude we love January Jones' look at the LG Fashion Touch Launch Party.
31. SUMMER HAIR Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole went for BIG volume on the Cannes red carpet showing off a curly, textured 'do.
32. SUMMER HAIR - Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth worked a hippy chick look at this year's Coachella fest. Simple to achieve and great for summer fests when the nearest thing you're going to get to freshly washed hair is some dry shampoo. Just center part your hair, add a floral headband and go!
33. SUMMER HAIR Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson sported the most straight forward of summer hairstyles at the Cannes Film Festival. Her long locks were given a sea salt wave and swept over one shoulder. Voila! Instant hairstyle hit.
34. SUMMER HAIR Kristen Stewart
Kate Bosworth's flapper-style dress needed a suitably vintage hairdo and this super-side swept, curled style was the perfect fit.
35. SUMMER HAIR Beyonce
Beyonce's festival look was all about wild curls. This style actually looks better the less brushed it is, which makes it ideal when grooming is not your number one priority.
36. SUMMER HAIR Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton worked a messy updo with an on-trend quiff for the Prince of Persia premiere in Los Angeles. This is the easiest hairstyle ever to try yourself… Buy yourself a pack of bobby pins, some hairspray and get busy!
37. SUMMER HAIR Helena Christensen
Boho babe Helena Christensen wore her long hair curled from halfway down to the ends. The centre part gives her look a 70s feel which works well with her teal maxidress.
38. SUMMER HAIR Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett's sophisticated do is softly curled under with plenty of volume. Blowdry carefully to achieve this look and side part the front section for Cate's vintage style.
39. SUMMER HAIR Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle's elegant updo gave a nod to vintage, Latin hairstyles. Her centre-parted hair was swept over the tops of her ears and pinned into a low bun. The addition of neon-pink lipstick just makes the look even more gorgeous!
40. SUMMER HAIR Amanda Seyfried
Ooo Amanda Seyfried's glossy hairdo is just gorgeous! Ensure your hair looks this good all summer long by keeping it well conditioned and protected with a UV protection spray in the sunshine.
41. SUMMER HAIR Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale normally opts for super-groomed not-a-hair-out-of-place styles but we love when she mixes (or messes!) it up. This loosely waved updo gives her sharp-shouldered black sequin dress a softer edge.
42. SUMMER HAIR Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longoria Parker's elegant updo is a perfect compliment to an off-the-shoulder dress. Curled lengths are twisted up at the back but left with ends loose for a soft, feminine finish.
43. SUMMER HAIR Eva Herzigova
Soft, curled locks are a summer favourite. Eva Herzigova pinned her blonde hair back and added serious sparkle with a Dolce & Gabbana headband at the Cannes Film Festival.
44. SUMMER HAIR Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow worked a sculpted summer hair do with this high up, scarped back style. Ends were straightened for a slick finish.
45. SUMMER HAIR Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger's graceful, Grecian hairstyle is elegant summer chic. Just add a glittering hair accessory and you're picture perfect.
46. SUMMER HAIR Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez worked a sultry summery 'do with the lengths pinned up in a chignon at the back and loose strands framing the face. All the better to show off those smoky, cat eyes!
47. SUMMER HAIR SJP
Sun-kissed highlights are a summer classic. Who hasn't at some point reached for the bottle as soon as the sun comes out? Sarah Jessica Parker's blonde locks are shown off to full effect with wide, loose waves.
48. SUMMER HAIR Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel shows off a laid back messy up do. This is so easy to recreate if you have a little movement and texture in your hair. Just add a skinny plait here and there and pin loosely at the nape of the neck.
49. SUMMER HAIR Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt demonstrates a simple, chic summer hairstyle with this ballerina bun and a sparkling headband.
50. SUMMER HAIR - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington Whiteley works a modern take on a Bardot-style hairdo here. Centrally parted, the top half is pinned up to create a mussed up, sex kitten look.
51. SUMMER HAIR Evangeline
When temperatures reach Riviera heights, super-long hair like Evangeline Lily's needs to be up! Volume at the crown and a mid-height ponytail with curled lengths make for a simply glamorous hairstyle.
52. SUMMER Hair Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is wearing a hair accessories look made popular at Festivals all of Britain. However she's upgraded it to make it A-list worthy teaming her updo with a very decorative rhinestone head piece and immaculate make-up.
53. SUMMER HAIR Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth models the season's hottest hairstyle, the topknot. Kate's given the look her own twist wearing it wet-look style and super-messy.
54. SUMMER HAIR Salma Hayek
A glossy blowdry never goes out of fashion as demonstrated by Salma Hayek at the Cannes film festival. Side swept and with plenty of bounce in the ends, this look is all about cheery, sunny style.
55. SUMMER HAIR Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett proves that even short hair can work this season's hot ballerina bun style. Carefully pinned at the nape of her neck, the strands that are slightly too short give the 'do a summery, relaxed finish.
56. SUMMER HAIR Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich shows off a twist on the classic French pleat with volume at the front of the hair and an unfinished, slightly fluffy feel. This is a great style to show off highlights.
57. SUMMER HAIR Elizabeth Banks plait
Elizabeth Banks shows off an elaborate red carpet hairstyle that with a little patience isn't too tricky to recreate. Heaps of volume and a messy twist pinned around the face make for a contemporary Grecian hairstyle that looks fantastic with this season's maxidresses.
58. SUMMER HAIR Blake Lively
It's not pushing any boundaries but making like Blake Lively at the Met Ball is a practical warm weather hairstyle. Hair scraped back tightly will save you mopping your brow, plus, simple hair is the perfect backdrop for standout make-up like Blake's hot pink lipstick.
59. SUMMER HAIR Elizabeth Banks
In summer you can get away with leaving your highlights that little bit longer… Take a leaf out of Elizabeth Banks's style book and make dark roots a feature with softly waved blonde lengths and volume at the roots.
60. SUMMER HAIR Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried worked the trendiest way to wear plaits this season: A messy, chunky worn plait over one shoulder. This hairstyle has something of the mermaid about it… Perfect with her sea-blue dress!
