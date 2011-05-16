1 Mar 2018
50 Spring Celebrity Hairstyles
-
1. Spring hair - Cheryl Cole
We love it when Cheryl Cole does an updo, and she dazzled at the National Television Awards with her curly creation with wispy tendrils framing her face. (20 January 2010)
-
2. Spring hair - Jennifer Aniston
She rocks that beach-babe-hair so well! Jennifer Aniston's sun-kissed caramel locks were a talking point (again) at the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards. (17 January 2010)
-
3. Spring hair - Leighton Meester
Soft, loose waves made a beautiful romantic look for Leighton Meester at the TAO 2010 celebration. (2 January 2010)
-
4. Spring hair Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis worked a high up bun and with so much hair she was able to be creative with the finish. Make like Leona and instead of wearing your bun smooth, pin sections of hair individually to give a textured look. (17 February 2010)
-
5. Spring hair - Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham has sported many hairstyles over the years, but she wowed us with her perfect-for-spring loose bun as she visited the Dolce & Gabbana house in Milan. (22 January 2010)
-
6. Spring hair - Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue's hair is a constant source of fascination to us. How does she manage to work so many different styles with just one bob? This bouffant 'do is ultra-glamorous, the ideal look to pair with her one-shouldered goddess gown. Backcombed at the crown and then blowdried off her face it gives her outfit a glossy finish. (22 February 2010)
-
7. Spring hair - Rachel McAdams
At the Sherlock Holmes Berlin premiere Rachel McAdams was heart-melting with her polished curled bob and ruby-red lips. (12 January 2010)
-
8. Spring hair Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out at New York Fashion Week with her trademark caramel highlights in long glossy waves. SJP has experimented with a fair few hairstyles in her time both on screen as Carrie Bradshaw in SATC and off screen. However these natural-looking highlights in soft waves is our favourite look on the actress. (15 February 2010)
-
9. Spring hair - Kate Moss
Queen of all things rock chick, Kate Moss's hair is very much an extension of her nonchalant cool-girl look. Rather than wearing her hair glossy and groomed, La Moss favours a matt texture with natural movement – no New York blow outs happening here! Fortunately if you want to get the Moss look that means it's very easy to emulate: Rough dry hair combing through with your fingers and use a little moose to pump up the volume. (18 February 2010)
-
10. Spring hair Pixie Lott
The lovely Pixie Lott went for a vintage hairstyle at this year's Brit Awards to compliment her elaborate black lace dress. With her hair side-parted her long blonde locks were carefully curled into neat Veronica Lake-style waves. Teamed with bright pink lipstick this retro look was brought bang up to date. (16 February 2010)
-
11. Spring hair - Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria and Angelina Jolie are half-up, half-down devotees, and the style looked fab in the Desperate Housewife at a Godiva bash in LA, allowing the ruffled dress to shine, too. (1 February 2010)
-
12. Spring hair Emily Blunt
Hair accessories are still huge for 2010 as Emily Blunt showed with this feathered number at the Wolfman premiere. Try liberty.co.uk or monsoon.co.uk to snap up one similar. (9 February 2010)
-
13. Spring hair Penelope Cruz
At the Goya Cinema Awards in Madrid this year, Penelope Cruz chose a dress with sculpted bodice. To show off the unique design of her gown Cruz wore her long, dark hair swept back off her face but kept plenty of height and body in the style. Very glamorous, and perfect for showing off those shoulder-sweeper earrings. (14 February 2010)
-
14. Spring hair - Courtney Cox
We could gush all day about how downright gorgeous Courteney Cox looked at the 2010 Golden Globes Awards. The loose, slightly backcombed updo showed off her flawless complexion, not to mention those eye-popping black sapphire earrings by Ofira Schwartz. (17 Januuary 2010)
-
15. Spring hair - Liz Hurley
Liz Hurley is one A-lister you can rely on to never be knowingly under-dressed. For the Love Ball at The Roundhouse the star wore her hair half up in a high ponytail and added a glittering diamond headband for full-on glamour. (23 February 2010)
-
16. Spring hair Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba showed off the simplest on-trend updo for 2010 at the Valentine's Day premiere: The high-up bun. Pile your hair high and add a hair piece if you need some extra help for a glam look like Alba's. (11 February 2010)
-
17. Spring hair Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo's auburn locks are totally lust-worthy. For an appearance at New York Fashion Week, the stylista wore her glossy hair centre-parted in wide ringlets. Use a 2 inch heated tong for a similar effect. (11 February 2010)
-
18. Spring hair Fearne Cotton
For this year's Brit Awards presenter Fearne Cotton went for a chunky braid, the latest way to wear long hair. Swished over one shoulder and with plenty loose tendrils framing her face this is a cool, undone 'do. (16 February 2010)
-
19. Spring hair Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke is fast becoming as much a hairstyle inspiration as her X Factor mentor, Dannii Minogue. This long, graduated bob with blunt cut fringe shows off her olive-shaped eyes to perfection and we love the addition of some warm lights to lift the colour. (16 February 2010)
-
20. Spring hair - Kimberley Walsh
Girls Aloud Kimberley Walsh worked the BIG is better trend as she was announced as MTV's BAFTAs 2010 host. (10 February 2010)
-
21. Spring hair - Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has sported so many cute spring hairstyles it was hard to choose which one to include! We loved her cute curled updo at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Awards bash in LA. (30 January 2010)
-
22. Spring hair - Scarlett Johansson
The side bun: totally on-trend for spring 2010. Take notes from Scarlett Johansson's perfectly coiffed 'done' bun at A View from the Bridge play opening night in NY. (24 January 2010)
-
23. Spring hair Lily Allen
Lily Allen went for a chunky bob hairstyle for this year's Brit Awards with a heavy, cut into fringe. Curved inwards towards her chin, this hairstyle has a 60s feel to it. (16 February 2010)
-
24. Spring hair - Dianna Agron
Glee star Dianna Agron looked just amazing at the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards - and those honey-hued curls were a big reason why. (23 January 2010)
-
25. Spring hair - Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus caused a stir with her fab super-long russet locks at the Grammys 2010. (31 January 2010)
Find out how to get the look from the stylist who created here!
-
26. Spring hair - Julia Roberts
Lucky for Julia Roberts that her is naturally on-trend for spring 2010! Big, loose waves are right on the money, and we Julia looked spot-on at the Valentine's Day premiere in LA. (8 February 2010)
-
27. Spring hair - Halle Berry
Halle Berry has gone back to the crop for 2010 - and boy does it look good on her! The actress worked textured short hair at the 67th Golden Globes Awards. (17 January 2010)
-
28. Spring hair - Sandra Bullock
As Sandra Bullock picked up a gong for her turn in The Blind Side, she rocked the spring 2010 look du jour - the curled side sweep. And, on another note, is that Chanel Particuliére nail varnish she's sporting? (17 January 2010)
-
29. Spring hair - Ginnifer Goodwin
The Golden Globes was a hotspot for mane must-haves! Ginnifer Goodwin showed off her super-cute pixie crop - and a seriously dazzling pair of diamond earrings! (17 January 2010)
-
30. Spring hair Jessica Szohr
Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr wore her long locks with plenty of body and in curls from the mid-lengths down at the Herve Leger show during New York Fashion Week. Sultry, blue shaded eyes completed the look. (14 February 2010)
-
31. Spring hair - Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger always looks red carpet-perfect, and we loved her stylish 30s-vibe half-up set locks at the Weinstein Golden Globes 2010 after party. (17 January 2010)
-
32. Spring hair - Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole is the Queen of hairstyles! Cut shorter she looks glamourous yet natural with these voluminous loose waves.
-
33. Spring hair - Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart is very much the nonconformist when it comes to her red carpet looks. Whether she's all dolled up in a couture gown or in jeans and her favourite converse, her hairstyle tends towards the choppy, grunge girl look. This layered cut is something of a Kristen signature, and, worn with inky black eyeliner and her long fringe falling into her eyes, it's a total hipster chic. (18 February 2010)
-
34. Spring hair - Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was the picture of Parisian chic as she set about filming The Tourist in Paris. A half-up-half-down do with volume at the crown and pinned at the back this is an ultra-chic look. (24 February 2010)
-
35. Spring hair - Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung is a constant fashion inspiration to us as is that artfully waved hairstyle. By lightening hair at the ends and leaving the roots darker Alexa has mimicked the sun's natural effect on hair colour. This undone, not-too-groomed feel works perfectly with Alexa's long messy bob and tomboy fashion style. (17 February 2010)
-
36. Spring hair - Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis is another fan of the chunky plait and she wore the on-trend look loosely done up and swept over one shoulder. (23 February 2010)
-
37. Spring hair - Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick went for a loose updo at this year's BAFTAs wearing her curled hair partly pinned up but with some lengths left down for an undone feel. A youthful compliment to her pretty Pucci dress. (21 February 2010)
-
38. Spring hair - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Brit model and Victoria's Secret beauty Rosie Huntington Whiteley belongs to the Kate Moss school of hairstyling. Centre-parted and with an almost fluffy, dishevelled finish, this hairstyle says 'I may have just rolled out of bed, but yes, I do look this good.' (22 February 2010)
-
39. Spring hair - Nicola Roberts
Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts wore her hair in a Marilyn-esque 'do for an awards bash in London. Oodles of volume and heated rollers are essential for this look, and for that 50s glamour girl vibe make like Nicola and wear false eyelashes. (22 February 2010)
-
40. Spring hair - Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet's blonde locks looked positively beachy as she hit the BAFTAs red carpet this year. With her hair colour a light shade of flaxen the ends were gently waved for a natural look. A perfect Winslet style. (21 February 2010)
-
41. Spring hair - Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan is one Brit actress to watch and the petite star of An Education is already scoring top points in the hairstyle stakes with this pixie crop. She recently transformed her colour from chestnut to cool blonde. (21 February 2010)
-
42. Spring hair - Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle literally took our breath away at the Golden Globes 2010. Her rich brunette locks sat seductively on her shoulder, and looked perfect teamed with those apricot cheeks and marine-coloured dress. (17 January 2010)
-
43. Spring hair - Rachel Stevens
Fringe benefits are still definitely worth cashing in on in spring 2010. Rachel Stevens showed us how to do hair with a bang at the South Bank Show Awards. (26 January 2010)
-
44. Spring hair - Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard looked elegant on the red carpet at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. This cute curly side bun is becoming popular among celebrities and we can see why!
-
45. Spring hair - Christina Aguilera
The short bob is one of 2010's hottest hairstyles, as Christina Aguilera showed at the 2010 Golden Globes Awards. Love the sleek, blunt cut. (17 January 2010)
-
46. Spring hair - Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson wowed at the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her swooping backless Emilio Pucci dress was completed superbly with this lovely simple updo.
-
47. Spring hair Florence Welch
Florence Welch is almost as well known for her deep russet locks as she is for her enchanting voice! We love this layered, mussed-up look on the cool popster. To get the look, spritz a little sea salt spray into damp locks and blowdry using a diffuser. Easy peasy. (16 February 2010)
-
48. Spring hair - Drew Barrymore
Joining the likes of Courtney Cox, Drew Barrymore wears her hair in this beautiful loose updo, with her fringe falling forward in a strategically messy fashion. She looked stunning on the red carpet at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
-
49. Spring hair - Kate Bosworth
Side plait = top spring 2010 hairstyle. And Kate Bosworth worked it perfectly at the 2010 Golden Globes. Stunning. (18 January 2010)
-
50. Spring hair Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon's hair was strictly straight at the Brit Awards 2010. The star wore her poker-straight locks with a twinkling hair band to keep it neatly off her face. (16 February 2010)
