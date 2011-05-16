Queen of all things rock chick, Kate Moss's hair is very much an extension of her nonchalant cool-girl look. Rather than wearing her hair glossy and groomed, La Moss favours a matt texture with natural movement – no New York blow outs happening here! Fortunately if you want to get the Moss look that means it's very easy to emulate: Rough dry hair combing through with your fingers and use a little moose to pump up the volume. (18 February 2010)