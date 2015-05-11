5 Reasons Pigtails Are Totally Having A Moment...

1. They were all over the runways. Givenchy's gothic AW15 double-back pigtails with matching slicked down kiss curls were officially the most talked about 'do that rocked down the runway at Paris Fashion Week. Hair maestro Luigi Murenu took gel from roots to end and finished with oil for seriously shiny (and slick) braids. A more dressed up reincarnation of the classic school girl hairdo, this is the perfect way to take pigtails from day to night.

2. They're totally red-carpet ready. Two braids are actually a really great way to reinvent a classic updo and add edge to a super feminine evening look. Take cues from Amanda Seyfried who paired her Givenchy-esque braids with smokey eyes and a girly pussybow blouse dress.

3. You don't need to be a pro to get them right. If complicated braiding doesn't feature in your regular hair repertoire, no worries. Traditional pigtails can look just as fashion forward - keep hair parted at the centre and slick close to the head before plaiting two low braids for a sleeker look. Think urban Pippi Longstockings meets Save The Last Dance…in a good way.

4. They're everything to all people. Sure pigtails can be cute, but they can also be minimal, casual, androgynous…the list goes on. Do as Lily Donaldson does and top off a chic black outfit with a pair of plaits for a look that's not too 'done'.

5. They look super cool. Ok, we know at the moment they might look a little juvenile, but trust us, this one's a grower. The normcore of hairstyles, keep makeup bare for an effortless, natural beauty look.