New Girl starlet Zooey Deschanel is revealed as Pantene’s latest hair model. See pic!!

Zooey Deschanel is joining Hollywood A-listers Eva Mendes and Naomi Watts as haircare label Pantene’s latest model.

THE HAIR 100

The New Girl actress, who has been blessed with a thick and glossy mane, has revealed: “Being a ‘Pantene Girl’ has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”

EASY CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES

We can’t wait to check cute and quirky Zooey showing off her locks in the new TV ads!