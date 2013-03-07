WOW! Katy Perry shows off her new blue bob

Katy Perry has gone from pink to blue! The singer sported a sleek turquoise bob at a charity event in Las Vegas

Katy Perry’s hair has always been chameleon-like, but we were WOWED by her latest look: a sleek, chic bob… that just happens to be turquoise blue!

The Teenage Dream singer hit the red carpet in Las Vegas with her best friend, jewellery designer Markus Molinari, to support Patricia Arquette’s charity GiveLove.org, founded to help Haiti’s earthquake victims.

Letting her cool new style do all the talking, Katy went for a simple LBD punked up with metallic studs and black wedge sandals, with an ample spritz of body glitter. 90210’s Shenae Grimes, Nicky and Paris Hilton, and David Arquette were all at the charity event on Friday night.



By Harriet Reuter Hapgood