WOW! Cheryl Cole works new blonde hair!

Cheryl Cole showed off her stunning new blonde hair as she hit the shops in London, ahead of her 28th birthday today!

Though the former X Factor judge has been trying to keep a low profile of late, her dramatic new hair is bound to attract plenty of attention as the singer has not only gone for a colour change - from brunette to golden blonde gentle highlights - but also has gone for the chop, opting for a sleek long bob.

And while the photos are yet to be released officially of Cheryl's glam new 'do, the singer is no stranger to switching up the shades as she's previously dabbled with caramel highlights - see left.

And if you fancy a colour change a la Cheryl, you're in luck as her stylists Lisa Laudat and Amie Wilson reveal their technique! Starting with L’Oréal Paris Perfect Blonde, they then applied the semi-permanent conditioning Casting Crème Gloss in number 8304, and then shaped Cheryl's hair into a stunning new bob.

Amie explains: ‘This look is the smokey eye of hair. It’s the perfect dark blonde infused with sparkles. Fab for the summer."

No doubt Cheryl's stunning tresses are the start of a hair revolution this summer!

Happy birthday Cheryl!