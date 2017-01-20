All Your Winter Hair Problems Solved By Alexa’s Hair Pro George Northwood

Hat hair be gone! Alexa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s go-to hair guru and our resident beauty columnist George Northwood is here to solve all your annoying winter hair dilemmas…

Q: The central heating is wreaking havoc with my already frizzy hair. How can I transform it into something a little more sleek and chic?

A: ‘It’s time to up your shower regime and add some moisture into your hair. Get your hands on a hydrating shampoo and conditioner and start doing a weekly hair mask - trust me, it makes all the difference. A silk hair wrap works a treat, too. Wrap your hair in one before you go to sleep to help the oils from your scalp work their way through the lengths. You might look a bit ridiculous, but you’ll wake up with smooth, shiny hair so it’s totally worth it. Finish your ‘do with a pea-sized amount of hair oil or serum on any dry ends and you’re fully central-heating proof.’

Q: This time of year is just so cold. I’m practically stuck to my bobble hat 24/7, but I refuse to have hat hair. Help!

A: ‘Whenever I wear a hat I look like I’m bald, so as a rule, they always look better with a bit of hair showing. If you don’t want to wear your hair down, a ponytail or low bun looks great - think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a fedora. SJP and Laura Bailey both rock a great beanie, but watch out because your head can get hot and it’s the sweat that’ll make your hair go flat when you take it off.

Inject some volume by turning your head upside down, shaking it and spraying some dry shampoo through to absorb all the oil and bring it back to life again. If you’ve still got a halo of frizz, swap your parting, spritz it with some hairspray, tie it back and leave for ten minutes. When you take it out, you’ll look just as good as queen of the beanie, Cara.’

Q: For some reason whenever I step off the tube, I get caught in a downpour. What’s a fast fix for just-got-rained-on frizz?

A: ‘The best way to avoid wiry hair is to prepare for the worst and use an anti-frizz product , like Pureology’s Smooth Perfection Frizz-Fighting Serum, £16.90. Simply work it through your hair before you brave the elements. If you’ve been rained on and you’re off to a big meeting, my top tip is to swap your parting. The frizz only occurs where the rain hits it, so changing to a side or centre parting means less fuzz.’

Q: My New Year’s resolution is to have healthier-looking hair. What are your tips for making it extra glossy and shiny?

A: ‘First up, if you can spare a bit of money post-Christmas, invest in regular keratin blow-dries. You’ll have hair that’s sleeker and way less frizzy for up to four months. Next, commit to getting a cut at least every three months. If pennies are a bit tight, downgrade your stylist, but get it cut more often. And you NEED to commit to a good care routine. I see more damage from hot appliances than anything else now, so it’s really important.

Promise yourself you’ll use only one heated tong or iron per week and start taking a gelatine supplement - it’s a godsend for damaged hair. Pixie Geldof deserves a prize for the most improved hair - it used to be bleached and broken and now it’s dark and really healthy.’

A photo posted by Pixie Geldof (@pixiegeldof) on Oct 9, 2015 at 11:57am PDT

Et voila! All your winter hair problems solved!