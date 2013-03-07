Win an A-list haircut with celebrity hairstylist Tara Smith worth £450

CALLING ALL HAIR ADDICTS! A restyle with Demi Moore, Anna Friel and Yasmin Le Bon's hairstylist is up for grabs

Ooh, we love a freebie. Especially when it involves Demi Moore's hairstylist, Tara Smith.

On 17 April Cult Beauty is launching a competition to win a haircut worth £450 with Celebrity Hairstylist of the Year, Tara Smith. BTW her CV boasts more fabulous names than the Hollywod Walk of Fame.

The styling session can be redeemed in London, New York or LA and all you need to do to stand a chance of winning is purchase 5 or more Tara Smith products from www.cultbeauty.co.uk and your name will be automatically entered into the competition. We just love purchases with prizes.

Here's some advice from her showbiz pals on which products to pick up...

'Tried the products today and I loved the smell, the feel, the texture, the simplicity etc. Great job my friend,' says Demi Moore.

'Tara Smith's Base Coat Serum I love! It works really well with my curly hair and makes it feel lovely and soft,' says Anna Friel.

And Natalie Imbruglia agrees: 'Tara Smith's Base Coat Serum is my must-have hair product. It leaves my hair feeling really soft and healthy, and has boosted its shine brilliantly. It's important to me to use eco-friendly products so the fact that it's been so lovingly developed and isn't tested on animals is fantastic.'

'Tara Smith is a fantastic hairdresser so I’m delighted she’s launched her own range. I use her Big Baby Shampoo and Conditioner to get my hair squeaky clean and alternate with Feed The Root Shampoo and Conditioner for an extra hit of gloss and vitamins. Love the serum as well – it leaves my hair soft and healthy,' says Yasmin Le Bon.

Get in there quick or Demi might pip you to the post with an appointment time!

Good luck...

By Alice Ripman