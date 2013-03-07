Whitney Port goes topknot-tastic

The topknot is without a doubt the hottest hairstyle trend right now and The City star Whitney Port worked the look to perfection in New York this weekend. Teamed with a pretty spring skirt and sporty top her high-up 'do was the ideal accompaniment to her casually girly outfit.

The topknot is turning out to be our most-loved hairstyle of the season. Worn with anything from floor-skimming red carpet gowns to casual leggings and a T, it's an updo that can instantly transform your look from bla to on-trend.

The beauty of this look is that it takes absolutely minimal styling and actually looks better if it's mussed up around the edges rather than super-groomed. Simply scrape back your locks into a high-up ponytail, twist around, pin et voila! You're good to go.

By Pat McNulty