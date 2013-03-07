Weekend hair inspiration: Zoe Saldana’s bouncy ponytail

Zoe Saldana gave us endless weekend style inspiration when she stepped out at a party in Miami wearing a strapless Emilio Pucci dress with Rupert Sanderson heels and a bouncy ponytail hairstyle.

PONYTAIL HAIRSTYLES

Always ahead of the pack in the style stakes, it looks like Zoe Saldana has not only been swotting up on this season’s hottest fashion trends, she’s also been doing her hair homework too! As ponytail hairstyles ruled the catwalks, with models at Jill Sander, Christian Dior, Giles and Chanel sporting the super-easy hair trend.

SEE MORE HAIR HOW-TOS

Want to try this look at home? Check out our video below to find out how to create the perfect bouncy wave and then sweep into a high ponytail for an effortlessly chic hairstyle a la Zoe Saldana…