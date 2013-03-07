Weekend hair inspiration: The faux bob

Going out this weekend? Then steal Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale's faux bob hairstyle…

If you're off out this weekend, why not try the hottest new hairstyle sweeping Hollywood – the faux bob!

This week both Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale hit the red carpet for the Total Recall premiere in Dublin sporting faux bob hairstyles in two very different ways. Jessica rocked a more tousled style with her Zac Posen dress, while Kate completed her floor-sweeping Donna Karan gown with super-polished waves.

Here's how to get Jessica's look:

1) Wash your hair and create loose curls using a curling tong.

2) Tie a hair elastic at the bottom of your hair to create a super low ponytail.

3) Gently twist hair and roll towards the nape of your neck.

4) Tuck the end of your hair underneath and secure with pins.

5) Make sure you pull a few pieces of hair out at the front to create the illusion of a bob.